Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Beauty salon design
Beauty salon design ENVIRONMENTS ENTRANCE HALLWAY MASSAGES - BODY TREATMENT HAIR REMOVAL SOLARIUM MANICURE PEDICURE FACIAL...
Beauty salon design 1. Clients’ toilet 2. Staff toilet/ Storage room 3. Massages room/Body Treatment area 4. Hallway 5. En...
RECOMMENDED SIZING Room dimensions and space Workrooms should have enough free space to allow people to move about with ea...
RENDER Beauty salon design Read the complete article http://biblus.accasoftware.com/en/technical-guide-for-a-beauty-salon-...
BEAUTY SALON REGULATIONS IN THE U.K. https://www.hse.gov.uk/pubns/indg244.pdf Beauty salon design Read the complete articl...
Download Edificius Project example of a beauty salon produced with Edificius, the architectural BIM design software (you c...
Identify and consistently arrange the areas of your beauty salon Define the different area functions Size the different ar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Beauty salon design

23 views

Published on

Here is a technical guide for a beauty salon design: functional and distribution layouts together with a practical example

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Beauty salon design

  1. 1. Beauty salon design
  2. 2. Beauty salon design ENVIRONMENTS ENTRANCE HALLWAY MASSAGES - BODY TREATMENT HAIR REMOVAL SOLARIUM MANICURE PEDICURE FACIAL TREATMENT Read the complete article: http://biblus.accasoftware.com/en/technical-guide-for-a-beauty-salon-design/
  3. 3. Beauty salon design 1. Clients’ toilet 2. Staff toilet/ Storage room 3. Massages room/Body Treatment area 4. Hallway 5. Entrance/Reception 6. Manicure/pedicure areas DISTRIBUTION AND FUNCTIONAL LAYOUT Read the complete article: http://biblus.accasoftware.com/en/technical-guide-for-a-beauty-salon-design/
  4. 4. RECOMMENDED SIZING Room dimensions and space Workrooms should have enough free space to allow people to move about with ease. The volume of the room when empty, divided by the number of people normally working in it, should be at least 11 cubic metres. All or part of a room over 3.0 m high should be counted as 3.0 m high. 11 cubic metres per person is a minimum and may be insufficient depending on the layout, contents and the nature of the work. Beauty salon design Read the complete article: http://biblus.accasoftware.com/en/technical-guide-for-a-beauty-salon-design/
  5. 5. RENDER Beauty salon design Read the complete article http://biblus.accasoftware.com/en/technical-guide-for-a-beauty-salon-design Massages room - render created with Edificius Pedicure/manicure area– render created with Edificius Reception(1) - render created with Edificius Reception (2) - render created with Edificius
  6. 6. BEAUTY SALON REGULATIONS IN THE U.K. https://www.hse.gov.uk/pubns/indg244.pdf Beauty salon design Read the complete article: http://biblus.accasoftware.com/en/technical-guide-for-a-beauty-salon-design/
  7. 7. Download Edificius Project example of a beauty salon produced with Edificius, the architectural BIM design software (you can download the full trial version for free at www.accasoftware.com) Beauty salon design Read the complete article http://biblus.accasoftware.com/en/technical-guide-for-a-beauty-salon-design
  8. 8. Identify and consistently arrange the areas of your beauty salon Define the different area functions Size the different areas in compliance with building regulations Verify that comfort standards are met 2. 3. 1. 4. 4 planning tips to keep on mind

×