CONTENT -INTRODUCTION -STEP-BY-STEP TUTORIAL -OTHER PRODUCTS AND FREEWARE AVAILABLE AT AUDIO4FUN -ABOUT AV VOICE CHANGER SOFTWARE DIAMOND
INTRODUCTION XSPLIT BROADCASTER • BROADCASTING LIVE STREAM MADE SIMPLE • LIVE STREAM DIFFERENT VIDEO SOURCES WITH VOICE CH...
STEP-BY-STEP TUTORIAL AV Voice Changer Software Diamond 9.5 Xsplit Broadcaster settings Start your fun broadcasting 1 2 3
STEP 1: AV VOICE CHANGER SOFTWARE DIAMOND 9.5 DOWNLOAD THE SOFTWARE FROM: HTTPS://WWW.AUDIO4FUN.COM/VOICE- CHANGER.HTM
STEP 1: AV VOICE CHANGER SOFTWARE DIAMOND 9.5 ON MAIN PANEL: • CHOOSE PREFERENCES (1) IN VCS PREFERENCES WINDOW: • CHOOSE ...
STEP 2: XSPLIT BROADCASTER SETTINGS • LAUNCH XSPLIT BROADCASTER • LOGIN TO YOUR ACCOUNT. • IF YOU ARE TOTALLY NEW, SIMPLY ...
STEP 2: XSPLIT BROADCASTER SETTINGS • CHOOSE THE GEAR ICON (3) TO OPEN XSPLIT SETTINGS WINDOW.
STEP 2: XSPLIT BROADCASTER SETTINGS • IN THE AUDIO TAB (4) • CHOOSE MICROPHONE (AVSOFT VIRTUAL AUDIO DEVICE) AS THE MICROP...
STEP 3: START YOUR FUN BROADCASTING • AND NOW, IT’S TIME TO START YOUR FUN BROADCASTING. • YOU CAN SOUND LIKE ANYONE, FROM...
ABOUT AV VOICE CHANGER SOFTWARE DIAMOND A complete home audio workstation • Voice Morphing: modify your voice, analyze and...
ABOUT AUDIO4FUN.COM AUDIO4FUN.COM IS THE MAIN WEBSITE OF AVSOFT CORP. – PROVIDING HIGH-QUALITY MULTIMEDIA SOFTWARE FOR UN...
Change voice in Xsplit Broadcaster
Change voice in Xsplit Broadcaster

In this tutorial, we will show you how to change your voice in Xsplit Broadcaster. Make live streams funnier with various voice and effects.

Change voice in Xsplit Broadcaster

  16. 16. ABOUT AUDIO4FUN.COM AUDIO4FUN.COM IS THE MAIN WEBSITE OF AVSOFT CORP. – PROVIDING HIGH-QUALITY MULTIMEDIA SOFTWARE FOR UNLEASHING CREATIVITY AND IMPROVING COMMUNICATION. FOUR MAIN PRODUCTS: VOICE CHANGER SOFTWARE SERIES, MUSIC MORPHER, VIDEO MORPHER, AND WEBCAM MORPHER, AND SEVERAL FREEWARE. USERS CAN ALSO VISIT ADD-ON STORE FOR TONS OF FREE PRESETS AND EFFECTS. SUPPORT CENTER IS ALWAYS THERE FOR YOU, UPDATING IN-DEPTH TUTORIALS REGULARLY. REMEMBER TO VISIT AUDIO4FUN COMMUNITY, FORUM AND FACEBOOK TO INTERACT, DISCUSS, COMMENT AND COMMUNICATE WITH OTHER MEMBERS. LASTLY, SUPPORT FORM WILL HELP YOU SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS IF YOU DO NOT KNOW WHERE TO ASK.
