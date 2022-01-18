Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Association of Duodenal Atresia, Malrotation, Ventricular Septal Defect, Endocardial Cushion Defect, Atrial Septal Defect, and Patent Ductus Arteriosus in a Down Syndrome Patient

Jan. 18, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Duodenal atresia is the frequent cause of neonatal intestinal obstruction. The association between duodenal atresia, intestinal malrotation, cardiac anomalies, and Down syndrome is infrequently reported. We present a prenatally suspected case of duodenal atresia which was associated with malrotation and cardiac anomaly in a patient of Down syndrome.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free

Association of Duodenal Atresia, Malrotation, Ventricular Septal Defect, Endocardial Cushion Defect, Atrial Septal Defect, and Patent Ductus Arteriosus in a Down Syndrome Patient

  1. 1. Clinical Journal of Surgery  •  Vol 1  •  Issue 2  •  2018 16 INTRODUCTION I t is seen in two ways intrinsic (atresia, stenosis, and web) or extrinsic (malrotation, Ladd’s bands, annular pancreas, and duplication) as congenital intestinal obstructions.[1] Duodenal atresia associated with the defect and recanalization of the distal duodenum which develops from the midgut with the proximal duodenum that develops from the midgut occurs. It is seen in 1–2.8% of 10,000 live births during neonatal period, the most common cause of small bowel obstruction.[2-4] Duodenal atresia is seen in 20–30% of newborns with Down syndrome. It can be detected by ultrasonography performed during prenatal period. Duodenal atresia may be accompanied by polyhydramnios in the prenatal period as the amniotic fluid prevents absorption of the fluid from the intestines.[5] 30–50% of patients with duodenal atresia are isolated and the rest may be accompanied by cardiac, vertebral, gastrointestinal, or renal anomalies. Trisomy 21 may be present in 20–30% of cases.[6] We present a prenatally suspected case of duodenal atresia which was associated with malrotation and cardiac anomaly in a patient of Down syndrome. The importance of prenatal diagnosis and postpartum follow-up was emphasized with this case being presented. CASE REPORT A 1-day-old boy (weight 2.5 kg), born through cesarean section at 37+5, was evaluated for prenatal ultrasound findings of double bubble sign and polyhydramnios. APGAR score was 9 in the 1st  min and 10 in the 5th  min. Physical examination revealed Mongol facial appearance, upward slanting palpebral fissures, hypothyroidism, nasal root compression, brachycephaly, short and thick neck, clinodactyly on the right and left hand fingers, simian line on the hands, sandal gap deformity on the foots, and 2/6 systolic murmur [Figure 1]. The patient had typical features of Down syndrome and was already proven on prenatal testing. He with feeding difficulty and vomiting was transferred to intensive care unit for stabilization. Abdominal radiograph showed double bubble sign [Figure 2]. Barium fluoroscopy was taken, double bubble sign confirmed [Figure 3]. Nasogastric tube was placed. Echocardiography revealed perimembranous ventricular septal defect (VSD), atrial septal defect (ASD), endocardial cushion defect, and patent ductus arteriosus (PDA). The patient was hemodynamically stable. Duodenoduodenostomy and Ladd’s procedure were performed. A trans-anastomotic tube and abdominal drain CASE REPORT Association of Duodenal Atresia, Malrotation, Ventricular Septal Defect, Endocardial Cushion Defect, Atrial Septal Defect, and Patent Ductus Arteriosus in a Down Syndrome Patient Betül Türen, Muhammet Mesut Nezir Engin, Gülden AK, Nurcan Ünal, Nihan Kalay, Önder Kiliçaslan Duzce University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics ABSTRACT Duodenal atresia is the frequent cause of neonatal intestinal obstruction. The association between duodenal atresia, intestinal malrotation, cardiac anomalies, and Down syndrome is infrequently reported. We present a prenatally suspected case of duodenal atresia which was associated with malrotation and cardiac anomaly in a patient of Down syndrome. Key words: Cardiac anomaly, down’s syndrome, duodenal atresia Address for correspondence: Muhammet Mesut Nezir Engin. Duzce University Hospital, Pediatrics Clinic, Duzce, Turkije. Tel:. +903805421390. E-mail:  https://doi.org/10.33309/2639-9164.010205 www.asclepiusopen.com © 2018 The Author(s). This open access article is distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) 4.0 license.
  2. 2. Türen, et al.: Down Syndrome with Multiple Congenital Abnormality 17 Clinical Journal of Surgery  •  Vol 1  •  Issue 2  •  2018 which was reported as normal. The postnatal 6th  month was planned surgery for cardiac anomaly. Genetic analysis resulted in 47, XY, + 21 (Trisomy 21). DISCUSSION It was first described by Calder in 1733. The mortality rates of duodenal atresia were 86–90% in the past and have decreased to 4% by surgical methods. The presence/ absence of associated anomalies has an important impact on prognosis. The mortality is mainly due to associated complex cardiac anomalies.[2-4] The association of duodenal atresia with Down syndrome, and vertebral, anorectal, cardiac, transesophageal, renal, and extremity anomalies syndrome has been described.[7] Duodenal atresia is presented with vomiting and feeding difficulty in the early stages of life. It usually develops during the first 24–38 h period after initial feeding and progresses progressively if not treated. Abdominal distention occurs in patients without intestinal motility.[8] Our patient had feeding difficulties and vomiting. Prenatal ultrasonography may show signs of Down syndrome and a double bubble. The initial postnatal radiographic evaluation for diagnosing duodenal atresia is a plain abdominal X-ray. A double bubble sign on an abdominal X-ray is a reliable indicator of duodenal atresia. Other causes of intestinal obstruction may simulate a double bubble sign. Annular pancreas is the second most common cause of duodenal atresia. Jejunal or more distal obstruction may have dilation more distally or more than two bubbles may be present. The radiographic appearance of the double bubble sign should prompt immediate surgical consultation. For cases of suspected duodenal atresia not identified antenatally, barium fluoroscopy can be used to assess the gastrointestinal tract. The main purpose of the upper gastrointestinal series is to differentiate between duodenal atresia and midgut volvulus; an important distinction, because midgut volvulus requires emergency surgery, whereas duodenal atresia can be managed on an urgent basis.[8] Our patient had a double bubble sign. For differential diagnosis, barium fluoroscopy was performed and the diagnosis was confirmed. Factors determining prognosis in babies with duodenal atresia are gestational week of birth, presence of congenital anomalies, and delay in diagnosis. Delay in diagnosis; vomiting, aspiration pneumonitis, electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, and stomach perforation can cause death. [9] The treatment of congenital duodenal atresia is to ensure the continuity of the gastrointestinal passage. Duodenoduodenostomy is the most preferred surgical technique for this purpose.[10] Figure 1: Our patient with Down syndrome Figure 2: Abdominal radiograph showed double bubble sign Figure 3: Barium fluoroscopy showed double bubble sign were placed. The patient started orally on the 10th  post- operative day after upper gastrointestinal contrast study
  3. 3. Türen, et al.: Down Syndrome with Multiple Congenital Abnormality Clinical Journal of Surgery  •  Vol 1  •  Issue 2  •  2018 18 CONCLUSION Earlydiagnosisandappropriatesurgicaltreatmentareimportant in patients with duodenal atresia. Prenatal ultrasonography may show signs of Down syndrome and a double bubble. We believe that delivery of prenatally diagnosed patients in centers with pediatric surgery will decrease mortality. As the association of duodenal atresia, malrotation, VSD, endocardial cushion defect, ASD, and PDA in a Down syndrome patient is rare in the literature, it was intended to be emphasized. REFERENCES 1. Kshirsagar AY, Sulhyan SR, Vasisth G, Nikam YP. Duodenal stenosis in a child. Afr J Paediatr Surg 2011;8:92-4. 2. Melek M, Edirne YE. Two cases of duodenal obstruction due to a congenital web. World J Gastroenterol 2008;14:1305-7. 3. Francannet C, Robert E. Epidemiological study of intestinal atresias: Central-eastern france registry 1976-1992. J Gynecol Obstet Biol Reprod (Paris) 1996;25:485-94. 4. Van Rijn M, Christaens GC, Hagenaars AM, Visser GH. Maternal serum alpha-fetoprotein in fetal anal atresia and other gastro-intestinal obstructions. Prenat Diagn 1998;18:914-21. 5. Moore KL, Persaud TV, Torchia MG, editors. The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented embryology. 6th  ed. Philadelphia PA: W.B Saunders Company; 1998. p. 272. 6. Sondheimer JM. Gastrointestinal tract. İn: Hay WW, Levin  MJ, Sondheime JM, Deterding RR, editors. Current Diagnosis and Treatment in Pediatrics. 18th  ed. New York: McGraw-Hill Medical; 2007. p. 609. 7. Arca MJ, Oldham KT. Small and large bowel stenosiz and atresias. İn: Wyllie R, Hyams J Kay M, editors. Pediatric Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease. 4th  ed. Philadelphia PA: Sounders Elservier; 2011. p. 598-600. 8. Eovaldi BJ, Cohen H. Duodenal atresia and stenosis. NCBI Bookshelf. A servise of the National Library of Medicine. Chandigarh: National İnstitutes of Health; 2018. 9. Ilce Z, Erdoğan E, Kara C, Celayir S, Sarimurat N, Senyuz  OF. Pylaric atresia: 15-year review from a single institution. J Pediatr surg 2003;38:1581-4. 10. Waever E, Nielsen OH, Ambjörnsson E, Kullendorff CM. Operative management of duodenal atresia. Pediatr Surg Int 1995;10:322-4. How to cite this article: Türen B, Engin MMN, Gülden  AK, Ünal N, Kalay N, Kiliçaslan Ö. Association of Duodenal Atresia, Malrotation, Ventricular Septal Defect, Endocardial Cushion Defect, Atrial Septal Defect, and Patent Ductus Arteriosus in a Down Syndrome Patient. Clin J Surg 2018;1(2):16-18.

×