Computer graphics iv unit

  1. 1. Computer Graphics  Visible Surface Detection Methods
  2. 2. Learning Objectives  Classification of Visible Surface Detection Algorithms  Back-Face Detection  Depth-Buffer Method  A Buffer Method  Scan-Line Method  Depth-Sorting Method  BSP – TREE Method  Area Sub Division Method  Octree Method  Ray Casting Method  Curved Surfaces  Wire-Frame Visibility Methods  Visibility Detection Functions
  3. 3. Visible Surface Detection  A major consideration in the generatation of realistic graphics is determining what is visible within a scene from a chosen viewing position  Algorithms to detect visible objects are referred to as visible-surface detection methods
  4. 4. Classification of Visible Surface Detection Algorithms  Object-space methods  Compares objects and parts of object to each other within the scene definition to determine which surfaces should be marked as visible  Image-space methods  Visibility is decided point by point at each pixel position
  5. 5. Back-Face Detection  A fast and simple object-space method for locating back faces  A point (x,y,z) is “inside” a polygon surface with plane parameters A, B, C, D if : Ax + By + Cz + D < 0  When an inside point is along the line of sight to the surface, the polygon must be a back face and so cannot be seen
  6. 6. Back-Face Detection  The test is simplified by considering the normal vector N to the polygon and the viewing vector V  This is back face if V · N > 0
  7. 7. Back-Face Detection …  V.N = Vz . C > 0  In right handed viewing system, the polygon is a back face if C <= 0
  8. 8. Depth(Z) Buffer Method  A commonly used image-space approach  Each surface is processed separately, one point at a time  Also called the z-buffer method  It is generally hardware implemented
  9. 9. Depth Buffer Method  3 surfaces overlap at (x, y). S1 has the smallest depth value
  10. 10. Depth Buffer Method  Two buffers are needed  Depth buffer (distance information)  Frame buffer (intensity/color information)
  11. 11. Depth Buffer Method  Depth-Buffer Algorithm for all (x,y) depthBuff(x,y) = 1.0, frameBuff(x,y)=backgndcolor for each polygon P for each position (x,y) on polygon P calculate depth z if z < depthBuff(x,y) then depthBuff(x,y) =z frameBuff(x,y)=surfColor(x,y)
  12. 12. Depth Calculation  Calculate the z-value on the plane  Incremental calculation C DByAx zDCzByAx   0 C B z C DyBAx z C A z C DByxA z yxyx yxyx         ),()1,( ),(),1( )1( )1( ),(positionofdepththe:),( yxz yx
  13. 13. Accumulation Buffer (A-Buffer)  An extension of the depth-buffer for dealing with anti-aliasing, area-averaging, transparency, and translucency  The depth-buffer method identifies only one visible surface at each pixel position  Cannot accumulate color values for more than one transparent and translucent surfaces  Even more memory intensive  Widely used for high quality rendering
  14. 14. Accumulation Buffer (A-Buffer)  Each position in the A-buffer has two fields  Depth field: Stores a depth value  Surface data field  RGB intensity components  Opacity parameter (percent of transparency)  Depth  Percent of area coverage  Surface identifier
  15. 15. Scan-Line Method  Image space method  Extension of scan-line algorithm for polygon filling  As each scan line is processed, all polygon surface projections intersecting that line are examined to determine which are visible
  16. 16. Scan-Line Method  Example
  17. 17. Scan-Line Method (cont…) Pixel positions across each scan-line are processed from left to right At the left intersection with a surface the surface flag is turned on (S1flag, S2 flag – on/off) At the right intersection point the flag is turned off We only need to perform depth calculations when more than one surface has its flag turned on at a certain scan-line position
  18. 18. Scan-Line Method (cont…) Two important tables are maintained:  The edge table  The surface facet table The edge table contains:  Coordinate end points of reach line in the scene  The inverse slope of each line  Pointers into the surface facet table to connect edges to surfaces
  19. 19. Scan-Line Method (cont…) The surface facet tables contains:  The plane coefficients  Surface material properties  Other surface data  Maybe pointers into the edge table
  20. 20. Scan-Line Method Limitations The scan-line method runs into trouble when surfaces cut through each other or otherwise cyclically overlap Such surfaces need to be divided ImagestakenfromHearn&Baker,“ComputerGraphicswithOpenGL”(2004)
  21. 21. Scan-Line Method Limitations
  22. 22. Depth-Sorting Method  Both image-space and object-space operations  Also called painter’s algorithm  Surfaces sorted in order of increasing depth  Surfaces scan-converted in order, starting with the surface of greatest depth B behind A as seen by viewer Fill B then A
  23. 23. Depth Sorting  We make the following tests for each polygon that has a depth overlap with S  If any one of these tests is true, no reordering is necessary for S and the polygon being tested  Polygon S is completely behind the overlapping surface relative to the viewing position  The overlapping polygon is completely in front of S relative to the viewing position  The boundary-edge projections of the two polygons onto the view plane do not overlap
  24. 24. Depth Sorting
  25. 25. Depth Sorting
  26. 26. Depth Sorting  Example
  27. 27. BSP Trees  Binary space partitioning is an efficient method for determining object visibility  Paint surfaces into the frame buffer from back to front  Particularly useful when the view reference point changes, but the objects are at fixed positions
  28. 28. BSP Tree Construction 1. Choose a polygon T and compute the equation of the plane it defines 2. Test all the vertices of all the other polygons to determine if they are in front of, behind, or in the same plane as T. 3. If the plane intersects a polygon, divide the polygon at the plane 4. Polygons are placed into a binary search three with T as the root 5. Call the procedure recursively on the left and right subtree
  29. 29. BSP Tree Construction
  30. 30. Area Subdivision  Four possible relationships between polygon surfaces and a rectangular section of the viewing plane  Terminating criteria  Case 1: An area has no inside, overlapping, or surrounding surfaces (all surfaces are ourside the area)  Case 2: An area has only one inside, overlapping or surrounding surfaces  Case 3: An area has one surrounding surface that obscures all
  31. 31. Octrees  Visible-surface identification is accomplished by searching octree nodes in a front-to-back order
  32. 32. Ray Casting  We consider the line of sight from the a pixel position through the scene  Useful for volume data  Ray casting is a special case of ray tracing that we will study later
  33. 33. Ray Casting Examples
  34. 34. Curved Surfaces Surfaces are described using special curves; representations for curves generalize to representations for surfaces  Explicit form:  Implicit form:  Parametric form: ),( yxfz  0),,( zyxf ))(),(),((),,( tztytxzyx p
  35. 35. Surface contour plots  Y = f(x,z)  Identify visible curve section maintain ymin to y max values previously calculated for the pixel x  Increment x by 1 and find y, if y in the range, y not visible. Otherwise visible  Similarlly find YZ plane and XZ plane to find visible area
  36. 36.  Display all object edges – difficult to determine front and back  Depth cueing – displayed intensity of a line is a function of its distance from the viewer Wire-Frame Visibility Methods
  37. 37. Wire-Frame Visibility Methods  Detect hidden lines and display them differently
  38. 38. Wire-Frame Surface-Visibility  Compare edge positions with surface positions  Similar to line clipping, but we need to compare depths as well
  39. 39. Wire-Frame Depth Cueing  Vary the brightness of objects in a scene as a function of distance from the viewing position minmax max )( dd dd dfdepth     Multiply each pixel color by: Where d is the distance of a point from the viewing position
  40. 40. Visibility Detection Functions  Back-face removal: glEnable(GL_CULL_FACE); glCullFace(mode); GL_BACK, GL_FRONT, GL_FRONT_AND_BACK glDisable(GL_CULL_FACE); default  GL_BACK is default. Sometimes we want to see the back faces, for example if we are in a room we can use GL_FRONT
  41. 41. Visibility Detection Functions Depth-buffer functions:  Request depth buffer when initializing: glutInitDisplayMode(GLUT_SINGLE|GLUT_RGB|GLUT_DEPTH);  Clear depth buffer each time a new frame is displayed: glClear(GL_COLOR_BUFFER_BIT | GL_DEPTH_BUFFER_BIT);  OpenGL depth-buffer visibility-detection routines can be activated with glEnable(GL_DEPTH_TEST);  and deactivated with glDisable(GL_DEPTH_TEST);
  42. 42. Visibility Detection Functions  Wire-frame surface visibility: glPolygonMode(GL_FRONT_AND_BACK, GL_LINE);
  43. 43. Visibility Detection Functions  Depth cueing: glEnable(GL_FOG); glFogi(GL_FOG_MODE, GL_LINEAR);  This applies the linear depth function to object colors using dmin=0.0 and dmax=1.0. We can set different values for dmin and dmax with the following function calls glFogf(GL_FOG_START, minDepth); glFogf(GL_FOG_END, maxDepth);  Hidden line hidden surface removal(HLHSR) FUNCTION setHLHSRidentifier(visibilityfunctionIndex)

