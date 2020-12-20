Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JURUSAN ARSITEKTURUNIVERSITAS TRISAKTI SYAHBANDAR CITY SHOPPING CENTER 03 LOKASI: Jl. Pakin, Penjaringan, Jakarta Utara LU...
JURUSAN ARSITEKTURUNIVERSITAS TRISAKTI KONSEP SITE Bentuk dasar disesuaikan dengan bentuk site dan berorientasi menghadap ...
JURUSAN ARSITEKTURUNIVERSITAS TRISAKTI Bird eye view kawasan Taman Bermain Plaza Mall Linkage dengan Kawasan Wisata Detail...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Portofolio PA 7

35 views

Published on

Portofolio perancangan 7 mengenai kawasan syahbandar city shopping center, Penjaringan, Jakarta Utara.

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Portofolio PA 7

  1. 1. JURUSAN ARSITEKTURUNIVERSITAS TRISAKTI SYAHBANDAR CITY SHOPPING CENTER 03 LOKASI: Jl. Pakin, Penjaringan, Jakarta Utara LUAS BLOK: 5 Ha BATAS TAPAK: Utara : Perumahan Timur : Kawasan wisata Selatan : Perumahan Barat : Perkantoran dan komersial Kawasan ini adalah shopping center dengan konsep Compact Walkable sehingga area disekitar blok kawasan dapat dijangkau dengan berjalan kaki. Anggi Puspa Rani 052.17.016 TIPOLOGI: Shopping Center
  2. 2. JURUSAN ARSITEKTURUNIVERSITAS TRISAKTI KONSEP SITE Bentuk dasar disesuaikan dengan bentuk site dan berorientasi menghadap jalan utama. Memberikan point of view yang berbeda untuk lingkungan perumahan dan komersial disebelah tapak Menyikapi area komersial Menyikapi jalan utama Menyikapi area wisata Menyikapi area perumahan Bentuk massa bangunan disusun berdasarkan zona mempertimbangkan integrasi lingkungan sekitar. Lingkungan sekitar yang mempengaruhi adalah jalan raya utama serta area perumahan dan area komersial. Selain itu, tata letak juga dipengaruhi oleh konsep sirkulasi. Kendaraan memiliki sirkulasi dari jalan utama ke drop off area. Pencapaian menuju parkir area mudah karena memiliki sirkulasi yang langsung. Sirkulasi pejalan kaki pada kawasan ini diutamakan sebagai penunjang terciptanya walkable, maka jalur pedestrian dirancang sebaik dan senyaman mungkin untuk pejalan kaki dan disabilitas Masteplan Shopping Center 1 2 3 4 Keterangan : 1 : Mall 2 : Plaza 3 : Taman bermain 4 : Food court SYAHBANDAR CITY SHOPPING CENTER
  3. 3. JURUSAN ARSITEKTURUNIVERSITAS TRISAKTI Bird eye view kawasan Taman Bermain Plaza Mall Linkage dengan Kawasan Wisata Detail Street Furniture SYAHBANDAR CITY SHOPPING CENTER Detail Suasana Ruang Terbuka

×