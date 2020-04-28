Successfully reported this slideshow.
Walk through Science
Erasmus+
2018 - 2020

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
SE_Visit to the local science centre

  1. 1. Erasmus student visited uppsala BioMedicine Centre on 15 january, 2020.
  2. 2. Cell and Bacteria Culture laboratory  The student visited Cell and Bacteria Culture laboratory and got to know the process in detail from the professor Staffan Johansson at Biomedicinsk Centrum, Uppsala.
  3. 3. The student got the opportunity to perform the experiment on her own and learned how to grow bacteria in a solid agar medium.
  4. 4. Summary Visiting the local science center and be involved in science is more important for young students. Our student was so much involved and enthusiastic which can play an important role in her future study.

