Образ бренда города Иннополис
Иннополиc > Герб Герб Центральный образ герба - серебряный ключ, обозначает  доступ к привелегиям и широким возможностям д...
Иннополиc > Герб
Иннополиc > Флаг Флаг Флаг города Иннополис является   гербовым флагом, т.е. флагом   с композицией герба, распро-  стране...
VISUAL Иннополиc > Флаг
Могут использоваться вместе и раздельно,   логотип содержит написание названия города   в кириллическом и латинском вариан...
Иннополиc > Знак и логотип > На белом
Иннополиc > Знак и логотип > На темном
Иннополиc > Знак и логотип > На зеленом
Примеры    
Иннополиc > Примеры
Иннополиc > Примеры
Иннополиc > Примеры
Иннополиc > Навигация Навигационный   стенд Стенд устанавливается рядом   с ключевыми объектами города,  показывает рассто...
Иннополиc > Навигация Уличная табличка Содержит всю необходимую   информацию на двух языках
Спасибо за внимание!
Innopolis brand identity
Cистема визуальной идентификации города Иннополис.
