Lazeez Shawarma Marketing Recommendations

Agenda 2 Story Target Market Campaign Ideas Implementation Plan Return on Investment
3 1. 2. Focus is in the Peel region. Mission: QSR for mainstream Middle Eastern food. Lazeez Overview 3. Competitors: Osmo...
SWOT Analysis Understanding Lazeez 4 Strengths ➢ Strong social media following in GTA on Instagram and Facebook ➢ Focus on...
6ix Man - Shawn Meet Shawn 5 Who Are They: 15-27 years old, Male Urban, living in the GTA Social online and offline What T...
How Do We Engage the 6ix Man? And Beyond? 6 Social Listening
Lazeez Marketing Strategy 7 . 1. Influencer Marketing 2. New Products . 3. Corporate Social Responsibility 4. Lazeez Mobil...
Influencer Marketing Insights 8 Key Insight: Lazeez Reviews: Lazeez Mukbang:
9 Micro Influencers Fans Local Advertising Ask micro influencers to post videos of Lazeez meals – meal will be free in ret...
New Product Innovation Insights 10 Osmow’s Menu Lazeez Menu
New Product Innovation Insights 11 Lazeez Products Lazeez Osmow’s Wrapping not branded Exterior not branded Did not have f...
12 New Product Innovation Insights
New Production Innovation Explained 13 New Menu Options Beyond Meat offering, gluten free Branded Packaging Vegetarian, gl...
Corporate Social Responsibility Past Campaigns 14 $3 meals for NBA Finals Poppy campaign Superfan basketballs contest
15 Sports Charity Charity Basketball Game Single Day Promo Partner with sports kids camps in the GTA. Have cross promotion...
Charity Basketball Game Corporate Social Responsibility 16
Lazeez Mobile Application Insights 17 What can be learned? Osmow’s: - Location feature incorrect - Pictures not visible fo...
Lazeez Mobile Application Explained 18
Lazeez Mobile Application Explained 19
Lazeez Mobile Application 20 Explained App development: $47,000 Return year 4: Up to 328%
21 Restaurant Partnership Grocerant Partnership Ghost Kitchens Brands Restaurant Partnerships Explained
Ghost Kitchens Brands 22 Explained
23 How does this all work?
Sees favourite influencer Watches video about amazing Lazeez Shawarma.
Sees new menu and sauce Orders vegetarian meal and buys sauce for home. Sees favourite influencer Watches video about amaz...
Enters in sports contest Is selected to play in charity basketball game. Sees new menu and sauce Orders vegetarian meal an...
Enters in sports contest Is selected to play in charity basketball game. Downloads Lazeez App Starts ordering promotions o...
Enters in sports contest Is selected to play in charity basketball game. Downloads Lazeez App Starts ordering promotions o...
29 How do we do all of this?
Short-Term -Set-up infrastructure for app. -Start micro- influencer strategy. -Develop sauce product. -Update menu items. ...
The Lazeez Story 31 Influencer Marketing Product Innovation CSR Event App Development B2B Partnerships
Questions? 32 THANK YOU !
Return on Investment Instagram Transaction Value 33 Cost to run social media per month: $2000 Micro influencer strategy ca...
Lazeez Shawarma Marketing Recommendations

