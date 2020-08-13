Successfully reported this slideshow.
http://aiclub.worldhttp://aiclub.world Stock Closing Price Predictor Anay Pant http://aiclub.world
http://aiclub.world Application The predictor takes features that can help an AI determine the closing price of a stock
http://aiclub.world Architecture The code will get inputs of features and create an input from them. The AI then takes thi...
http://aiclub.world Describe Your App? The entire python script is 28 lines of code. I used the repl IDE to program it.
http://aiclub.world How did you train your AI? I got my data from Yahoo ﬁnance. They provided historical data of the googl...
http://aiclub.world What would you like to do next? Because my app has only learned to use Google, I might think of adding...
http://aiclub.world https://repl.it/@AnayPant/PA-1-Project#main.py
Stock Price Predictor - Python with AI Student Project

A Python application that uses artificial intelligence to predict stock prices. Student project in the AIClub Python with AI Class

Stock Price Predictor - Python with AI Student Project

