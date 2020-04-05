Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 Ασφαλείς ηλεκτρονικές αγορές μακριά από scam e-shops
  2. 2. 2 Εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι στον πλανήτη αγοράζουν προϊόντα κάθε είδους διαδικτυακά και έτσι έχει δημιουργηθεί το φαινόμενο των ηλεκτρονικών αγορών. Στις αρχές επικρατούσε ο όρος «αγορές εξ αποστάσεως» και θεωρούνταν η εξέλιξη του telemarketing, κάτι που όμως δεν ισχύει αφού οι διαφορές ανάμεσά τους είναι τεράστιες, τόσο ως προς τα προϊόντα όσο και ως προς τις δυνατότητες. Ο τομέας του ηλεκτρονικού εμπορίου παρουσιάζει τρομερή ανάπτυξη και συνεχή εξέλιξη που αποδίδει κέρδη πολλών εκατομμυρίων και, όπως όλα δείχνουν, η στροφή σε αυτόν τον τρόπο αγοράς θα αποτελέσει μονόδρομο τα επόμενα χρόνια. Μια ιδιαιτερότητα εδώ είναι πως ένα κατάστημα μπορεί να λειτουργεί ως απόλυτα «ηλεκτρονικό» (e-shop), χωρίς να υφίσταται κάποιο φυσικό κτήριο. Σύμφωνα με στοιχεία του Eurostat (PDF), σχεδόν το 70% των χρηστών του Διαδικτύου για το 2018 έκανε κάποια ηλεκτρονική αγορά τους προηγούμενους 12 μήνες. Αν και οι περισσότεροι είμαστε εξοικειωμένοι με τη διαδικασία, υπάρχουν αρκετά σημεία τα οποία θα πρέπει να προσέχουμε ούτως ώστε να μην εξαπατηθούμε. Ηλεκτρονικές αγορές και e-scams Πριν περάσω σε μικρές μα σημαντικές λεπτομέρειες για εμάς τους αγοραστές, θα εστιάσω στις απάτες (e-scams) που αφορούν τις διαδικτυακές αγορές. Δυστυχώς, υπάρχουν πολλοί απατεώνες οι οποίοι εκμεταλλεύονται την ανώνυμη φύση του Διαδικτύου για να εξαπατήσουν ανυποψίαστους πελάτες. Αυτοί χρησιμοποιούν την πιο πρόσφατη τεχνολογία, πρακτικές διαδικτυακής εξαπάτησης, εξελιγμένα γραφικά, κλεμμένα λογότυπα ή ακόμα και παρεμφερή
  3. 3. 3 domain names για να δημιουργήσουν ψεύτικες ιστοσελίδες λιανικής πώλησης που μοιάζουν με έγκυρα ηλεκτρονικά καταστήματα. Κάτι που θα πρέπει να μας βάζει σε υποψίες εξαρχής είναι ότι πολλές από αυτές τις ιστοσελίδες προσφέρουν είδη πολυτελείας, όπως δημοφιλή εμπορικά σήματα ρούχων, κοσμημάτων και ηλεκτρονικών, σε πολύ χαμηλές τιμές. Εδώ ισχύει απόλυτα το «ό,τι πληρώσεις παίρνεις», αφού το αντίτιμο δεν ανταποκρίνεται στο επώνυμο προϊόν και σίγουρα ο αγοραστής δεν ανακάλυψε κάποια ευκαιρία. Πέρα από τα παράτυπα διαφημιζόμενα προϊόντα, απάτη εντοπίζεται και στον τρόπο πληρωμής. Απουσιάζει η δυνατότητα χρήσης ασφαλούς υπηρεσίας συναλλαγών και οι μόνοι διαθέσιμοι τρόποι είναι εντολή πληρωμής, προπληρωμένη κάρτα ή τραπεζική μεταφορά. Αν συνεχίσουμε όμως, θα έχουμε χρυσοπληρώσει μια κακή απομίμηση ή το απόλυτο τίποτα. Μπορεί ακόμα και να λάβουμε απόδειξη για την αγορά μας, που όμως θα είναι ψεύτικη. ΠληροφορίαH επιστροφή των χρημάτων μας καθίσταται αδύνατη σε τέτοιες περιπτώσεις, καθώς ένα παράνομο ηλεκτρονικό κατάστημα λειτουργεί για περιορισμένο διάστημα και έπειτα εξαφανίζεται με τα κέρδη. Συνήθως, αυτά τα «καταστήματα» έχουν περιορισμένες πληροφορίες σχετικά με τις παραδόσεις και άλλες πολιτικές, ενώ δηλώνουν ως έδρα κάποια ψευδή διεύθυνση στο εξωτερικό προκειμένου να δημιουργήσουν αξιοπιστία, όπως επίσης και κάποιον αριθμό επικοινωνίας που αντιστοιχεί σε εφαρμογή ανταλλαγής μηνυμάτων ή/και λογαριασμό ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου από τρίτο πάροχο. Τα scam e-shops ανθούν σε μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης και κυρίως στο Facebook. Χρησιμοποιούν τη δημοφιλή πλατφόρμα, ψεύτικα προφίλ και τον διαμοιρασμό προκειμένου να δημιουργήσουν ψευδές αίσθημα αξιοπιστίας. Μάλιστα, πολλοί χρήστες πιστεύουν πως το κοινωνικό δίκτυο δεν επιτρέπει σε απατεώνες να διαφημίζονται σε αυτό. Όμως, το Facebook όχι μόνο δεν ελέγχει μα ούτε καν ασχολείται ακόμα και με τυχόν αναφορές.
  4. 4. 4 Scammers θα συναντήσουμε ακόμα και σε μεγάλες και αξιόπιστες πλατφόρμες αγορών που συγκεντρώνουν πολλά διαδικτυακά καταστήματα. Και εδώ ακολουθούνται οι ίδιες τακτικές εξαπάτησης, με μία ειδοποιό διαφορά: αφού ο υποψήφιος αγοραστής εισαγάγει τα στοιχεία του, η επικοινωνία και η διαδικασία πληρωμής υλοποιούνται μέσω τρίτων υπηρεσιών και όχι στο ασφαλές περιβάλλον της εκάστοτε πλατφόρμας. Καθώς η παρουσία αυτών των ψευδοκαταστημάτων είναι σύντομη και συνεχώς ανανεώνεται ώστε να αποφύγουν τις νομικές συνέπειες, χρησιμοποιούνται γνωστές μα ανήθικες τεχνικές επιρροής της κατάταξης στις μηχανές αναζήτησης αλλά και νόμιμες διαφημιστικές καταχωρήσεις. Άλλωστε, η Google και κάθε αντίστοιχη εταιρεία δεν έχουν την αρμοδιότητα να εκτελέσουν έρευνα. Έτσι, αν ψάχνουμε να αγοράσουμε κάτι, καλό θα ήταν να μη βασιστούμε στα αποτελέσματα της αναζητήσης αλλά να επιλέξουμε κάποιο κατάστημα αξιόπιστο και με πολυετή παρουσία. Όπως είναι ευνόητο, εορταστικές περίοδοι ή καταναλωτικές εκδηλώσεις προσελκύουν αυξημένο αριθμό απατεώνων οι οποίοι κρύβονται ανάμεσα στην πληθώρα συνηθισμένων εκπτώσεων και προσφορών, ενώ πολλές φορές μία ψεύτικη ιστοσελίδα εξαπάτησης εμφανίζεται ως εποχιακό αντίγραφο κάποιας γνωστής φίρμας. Πλατφόρμες όπως το Facebook, η Google μα και άλλες με συγκεντρωμένα ηλεκτρονικά καταστήματα σπάνια θα μας προστατέψουν και σε κάθε περίπτωση αποποιούνται τυχόν νομική ευθύνη, καθώς στην ουσία δεν εμπλέκονται άμεσα στη διαδικασία αγοράς. Έχουν αναφερθεί κρούσματα σε πολύ γνωστές τέτοιες πλατφόρμες αλλά, ενώ στην πορεία έδιωξαν τους απατεώνες, δεν υπήρξε αποκατάσταση για τους παθόντες. Εντούτοις, κάθε έγκυρη πλατφόρμα αγορών ή ηλεκτρονικό κατάστημα εφαρμόζει συγκεκριμένες και ενδεδειγμένες διαδικασίες που, αν ακολουθηθούν σωστά, προσφέρουν σημαντικά εχέγγυα και προστασία στις αγοραπωλησίες. ΠληροφορίαΕίναι αυτονόητο -αν και παραμένει δύσκολο- ότι οι πιθανότητες
  5. 5. 5 δικαίωσης έπειτα από κάποια απάτη αυξάνονται αν ο απατεώνας βρίσκεται στη χώρα μας και προσφύγουμε άμεσα σε υπηρεσίες προστασίας καταναλωτών. Δε θα πρέπει, επίσης, να ξεχνάμε πως τα ψευδοκαταστήματα χρησιμοποιούν ακόμα και τεχνικές αλίευσης προσωπικών δεδομένων, όπως στοιχεία ταυτότητας και αριθμοί τραπεζικών λογαριασμών. Συνήθως, αυτό επιτυγχάνεται με την προβολή κάποιου κουπονιού προσφοράς σε εμφανές σημείο, το οποίο όμως εκτελεί κακόβουλο λογισμικό. Εμπειρικές συμβουλές για αξιόπιστες αγορές στο Διαδίκτυο Δεν απαιτούνται εξειδικευμένες γνώσεις για την προστασία των διαδικτυακών αγορών μας. Χρειάζεται απλά κοινή λογική και προσοχή στις λεπτομέρειες. Παρακάτω θα δούμε συγκεντρωμένες ορισμένες πρακτικές που μπορούμε να εφαρμόζουμε σε κάθε ηλεκτρονική αγοραπωλησία μας. Έλεγχος της αξιοπιστίας Αφού επιλέξουμε το διαδικτυακό κατάστημα στο οποίο θα πραγματοποιήσουμε την αγορά μας, φροντίζουμε να επιβεβαιώσουμε την εγκυρότητά του επαληθεύοντας τα στοιχεία που μας παρέχει (επωνυμία, αριθμός ή διεύθυνση επικοινωνίας κλπ.). Κατόπιν, εντοπίζουμε και διαβάζουμε όλες τις σχετικές πολιτικές που εφαρμόζει, ζητώντας διευκρινίσεις για τυχόν ασάφειες. Η παντελής απουσία τέτοιων πολιτικών ή τα πολλά ορθογραφικά και συντακτικά λάθη σε αυτές υποδηλώνουν με βεβαιότητα απάτη. Σημαντικό στοιχείο είναι και η διάρκεια λειτουργίας του διαδικτυακού τόπου. Όπως αναφέρθηκε, τα scam e-shops εμφανίζονται και εξαφανίζονται σε σύντομο χρονικό διάστημα. Χρησιμοποιώντας το whois μπορούμε να δούμε πότε καταχωρήθηκε ένα domain name και έτσι να αποφύγουμε ιστοσελίδες καταστημάτων που δημιουργήθηκαν πρόσφατα και ενέχουν κινδύνους. Επιπλέον, πολλά ψευδοκαταστήματα λειτουργούν «μόνο διαδικτυακά». Βέβαια, αυτό δεν είναι απόλυτο μα υπάρχει αυξημένος κίνδυνος εξαπάτησης
  6. 6. 6 σε μία τέτοια περίπτωση και θα πρέπει να είμαστε προσεκτικοί.Οι πλατφόρμες σύγκρισης τιμών μας προσφέρουν διάφορα εργαλεία που μπορούμε να χρησιμοποιήσουμε, όπως γραφήματα με τη διακύμανση της τιμής ενός προϊόντος (όπου μπορούμε να διαπιστώσουμε ενδεχόμενο δόλο με πλασματικές αυξήσεις σε συγκεκριμένες περιόδους), λίστα με τα χαρακτηριστικά του και αξιολόγηση των καταστημάτων από άλλους αγοραστές. Η τελευταία δεν είναι πάντα έγκυρη, μας δίνει όμως μία γενική εντύπωση. Επιπρόσθετα, τα καταστήματα που συμμετέχουν σε αυτές τις πλατφόρμες ελέγχονται από τις ίδιες για τυχόν παρατυπίες τους, ενώ αρκετά από αυτά φέρουν και κάποιο σήμα αξιοπιστίας από τρίτους φορείς, όπως το GRECA Trustmark. Πλατφόρμες σύγκρισης τιμών Όσον αφορά την αξία, και για να μη βρεθούμε προ εκπλήξεως, δεν επιλέγουμε αυτό που εμφανίζεται φθηνότερο αρχικά αλλά εστιάζουμε στην τελική τιμή του προϊόντος που θα περιλαμβάνει πρόσθετες χρεώσεις, όπως είναι τα μεταφορικά ή το αντίτιμο της αντικαταβολής. Ενδέχεται ένα προϊόν να έχει χαμηλότερη αρχική τιμή αλλά να είναι τελικά ακριβότερο από ό,τι σε κάποιο άλλο κατάστημα, ενώ δε λείπουν και περιπτώσεις όπου το ποσό που αντιστοιχεί στα μεταφορικά είναι μεγαλύτερο από την αξία του ίδιου του προϊόντος που μας ενδιαφέρει. Μία άλλη περίπτωση απάτης είναι τα προϊόντα με παρόμοια εμφάνιση αλλά διαφορετικά χαρακτηριστικά. Ας πάρουμε ως παράδειγμα ένα tablet μάρκας «Tab Let». Αυτό μπορεί να διατίθεται σε δύο εκδόσεις με κωδικές ονομασίες «L100» και «L100e» αντίστοιχα, με τη δεύτερη να υστερεί σε δυνατότητες. Ένα e-shop μπορεί να ξεγελάσει τους αγοραστές αποστέλλοντας τη δεύτερη έκδοση αντί της πρώτης που βρίσκεται σε έλλειψη. Ανάλογα φαινόμενα έχουν παρατηρηθεί και με προϊόντα που αποτελούν απομιμήσεις (ενίοτε σχεδόν
  7. 7. 7 πιστές αντιγραφές) κάποιας δημοφιλούς φίρμας και φέρουν ακόμα και παρεμφερείς ονομασίες. Εδώ θα ξεχωρίσουμε μία μορφή εξαπάτησης που συνηθίζεται στα είδη ένδυσης και υπόδησης. Το ηλεκτρονικό κατάστημα που ανήκει σε απατεώνα, πράγματι, θα μας στείλει το προϊόν που επιλέξαμε μα σε διαφορετικό μέγεθος. Εμείς θα το αποδώσουμε σε ανθρώπινο λάθος και θα ξεκινήσουμε τη διαδικασία επιστροφής της λανθασμένης παραγγελίας και αποστολής της σωστής. Στο μεταξύ όμως, το κατάστημα θα εξαφανιστεί και, τελικά, θα χάσουμε και τα χρήματά μας αλλά και τα είδη που αγοράσαμε. Ως προς τις ηλεκτρικές και ηλεκτρονικές συσκευές, υπάρχει το ενδεχόμενο να μας αποσταλούν με καλώδιο τροφοδοσίας που διαφέρει στον τύπο πρίζας αλλά και την τάση του ρεύματος, αφού πολλές εταιρείες κάνουν παραεισαγωγές από τρίτες χώρες που μπορεί να βρίσκονται ακόμα και σε διαφορετική ήπειρο. Ακόμα, πολλοί έμποροι δε γνωρίζουν καν τι ακριβώς πωλούν και έτσι ίσως μας δώσουν λανθασμένες πληροφορίες για τα χαρακτηριστικά και τις δυνατότητες της συσκευής. Χρόνος και τρόπος παράδοσης Ο χρόνος παράδοσης σε αρκετές περιπτώσεις είναι πονεμένη ιστορία και επηρεάζεται από διάφορους παράγοντες, όπως -ενδεικτικά- ο όγκος του προϊόντος που αγοράσαμε, η τοποθεσία μας και η εταιρεία που αναλαμβάνει τις παραδόσεις για λογαριασμό του καταστήματος. Αντικείμενα μεγάλου όγκου συνηθίζεται να παραδίδονται από μεταφορικές εταιρείες με πρόσθετη χρέωση και, προφανώς, το διάστημα που μεσολαβεί είναι μικρότερο όταν αγοραστής και πωλητής βρίσκονται στην ηπειρωτική χώρα. Όσο παράξενο και αν φαίνεται, τα μικρά καταστήματα παραδίδουν, συνήθως, ταχύτερα από πολύ μεγάλες εμπορικές αλυσίδες. Αυτό οφείλεται στη δυσκαμψία που έχουν οι δεύτερες, καθώς μεσολαβούν αρκετά τμήματα,
  8. 8. 8 συγκεκριμένα δρομολόγια και αριθμός φορτηγών από και προς τις αποθήκες τους. Η παράδοση των μεγάλων σε όγκο εμπορευμάτων γίνεται, συνηθέστερα, «επί του πεζοδρομίου» και δε θα πρέπει να αναμένουμε κάτι διαφορετικό ή να έχουμε άλλη απαίτηση, εκτός και αν το κατάστημα αναφέρει παράδοση στον χώρο μας. Σε αυτήν την περίπτωση, ακόμα και αν η εταιρεία μεταφοράς αρνηθεί, η ευθύνη βαραίνει αποκλειστικά το κατάστημα. Αποθήκευση, συσκευασία και προστασία των προϊόντων Οι συνθήκες αποθήκευσης των προϊόντων είναι εξαιρετικά δύσκολο, αν όχι αδύνατο, να εξακριβωθούν και δεν είναι πάντα κατάλληλες. Έχω δει προσωπικά αποθήκευση καλλυντικών και ειδών περιποίησης σε άθλιο υπόγειο γεμάτο υγρασία, με ζωύφια και κατσαρίδες. Αυτό συμβαίνει κυρίως σε περιπτώσεις που το κατάστημα είναι μόνο ηλεκτρονικό και χρησιμοποιούνται υπόγεια, ως ακόμα και πλυσταριά, για την αποθήκευση των προς πώληση αγαθών. Σημαντική είναι και η ίδια η συσκευασία. Η διεθνής νομοθεσία επιβάλλει την προστασία των εμπορευμάτων με ειδικά υλικά, όπως φελιζόλ, αφρολέξ, «bubble wrap» και ταινίες ασφαλείας για το δέσιμο, ανάλογα με το μέγεθος του προϊόντος. Έχουμε κάθε δικαίωμα να αρνηθούμε τη παραλαβή προϊόντος που η συσκευασία του είναι ελαττωματική ή εμφανίζει φθορές που προκλήθηκαν κατά τη μεταφορά. Υπάρχουν περιπτώσεις όπου, ακόμα και αν το προϊόν φαίνεται εντάξει, μπορούν να προκύψουν μεσοπρόθεσμα προβλήματα. Ας υποθέσουμε ότι παραγγείλαμε ένα ψυγείο το οποίο έχει χαλασμένη συσκευασία, και ανοίγοντάς το βλέπουμε πως πως είναι χτυπημένη η πόρτα του. Αυτό μπορεί να φαίνεται αμελητέο και, συνήθως, το ηλεκτρονικό κατάστημα θα μας προτείνει μεσοβέζικες λύσεις, όπως η αλλαγή της πόρτας από δικό τους τεχνικό, χωρίς επιβάρυνση για εμάς. Αυτό όμως ενδέχεται να αποβεί λάθος,
  9. 9. 9 καθώς είναι πιθανό να υπάρχουν μη εμφανείς ζημιές και στο εσωτερικό. Θα πρέπει, λοιπόν, να απαιτήσουμε άμεση αντικατάσταση. Ακόμα, δεν έχουν όλες οι εταιρείες ταχυμεταφορών καλή οργάνωση, ενώ υπάρχει συγκεκριμένη όπου τα κρούσματα κλοπής είναι συχνά. Δηλαδή, ανοίγουν τη συσκευασία, αφαιρούν το προϊόν και ο αγοραστής παραλαμβάνει ένα άδειο κουτί. Μία καλή πρακτική εδώ είναι το άνοιγμα της συσκευασίας ενώπιόν τους ώστε να μην υπάρχουν αμφιβολίες. Ακόμα όμως και αν αυτό δεν είναι δυνατό, μπορούμε να βιντεοσκοπούμε το άνοιγμα και να έχουμε ισχυρές αποδείξεις έναντι πιθανών προβλημάτων ή απάτης. Διασφάλιση των δεδομένων μας Όπως ισχύει για κάθε ιστοσελίδα, έτσι και τα e-shops υποχρεώνονται να εφαρμόζουν ορθές πρακτικές για την προστασία των προσωπικών μας δεδομένων και των συναλλαγών. Ένα χαρακτηριστικό παράδειγμα εδώ είναι καταστήματα που δεν προσφέρουν τη δυνατότητα αγοράς ως επισκέπτης αλλά μας αναγκάζουν να δημιουργήσουμε λογαριασμό σε αυτά. Πέρα από ανήθικο, είναι και παράνομο. Το ίδιο και η μη συμμόρφωση με τα όσα ορίζει ο Γενικός Κανονισμός για την Προστασία Δεδομένων. Δε θα θέλαμε να αγοράσουμε ένα προϊόν και το κατάστημα να «αγοράσει» εμάς, έτσι δεν είναι; Αποφεύγουμε πλατφόρμες αγορών που μας προτρέπουν έντονα να εγκαταστήσουμε την εφαρμογή τους στο κινητό μας τηλέφωνο και να πραγματοποιούμε τις αγορές μας αποκλειστικά μέσω αυτής. Ακόμα και τη στιγμή που διαβάζετε αυτές τις γραμμές, υπάρχει δημοφιλής πλατφόρμα στο εξωτερικό που δρα με αυτόν ακριβώς τον τρόπο, έχοντας συγκεντρωμένα πολλά scam e-shops με προϊόντα σε «εξευτελιστικές» τιμές και, παρά τις σωρηδόν καταγγελίες, συνεχίζει τη λειτουργία της. Βέβαια, αυτό δε σημαίνει πως όλες ανεξαιρέτως οι πλατφόρμες ή οι ανάλογες εφαρμογές είναι κακόβουλες μα δεν υπάρχει κανένας σοβαρός λόγος για να τις
  10. 10. 10 έχουμε εγκατεστημένες, παραχωρώντας αυξημένα δικαιώματα και πρόσβαση σε ένα σωρό άλλα δεδομένα μας. Πώς μπορούμε να προστατευτούμε νομικά; Η σχετική νομοθεσία (PDF) της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης αλλά και η αντίστοιχη της χώρας μας έχουν ισχύ και για τις διαδικτυακές αγορές και ορίζουν τα δικαιώματα μας ως καταναλωτές, τόσο για την πλήρη ενημέρωσή μας από τα καταστήματα όσο και για τις περιπτώσεις εξαπάτησης ή μη ικανοποιητικής αγοράς με ευθύνη του εμπόρου. Φροντίζουμε να ενημερωθούμε πριν πραγματοποιήσουμε τις αγορές μας και, βεβαίως, προσέχουμε τα σημεία που αφορούν την προσωπική μας ευθύνη. Λόγου χάρη, έχουμε το δικαίωμα επιστροφής ενός προϊόντος εώς 14 ημέρες από την ημερομηνία αγοράς του, χωρίς να απαιτείται καμία δικαιολογία εκ μέρους μας. Αυτό όμως σημαίνει πως θα πρέπει να επιστρέψουμε το προϊόν άθικτο και στη συσκευασία του, και όχι να το έχουμε χρησιμοποιήσει 12 ημέρες και να επικαλεστούμε υπαναχώρηση τη 13η, επειδή και αυτό είναι κάτι που συμβαίνει από επιτήδειους αγοραστές. Πληροφορία Από τις 14 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019 εφαρμόζεται διαδικασία ισχυρής ταυτοποίησης στις ηλεκτρονικές αγορές προκειμένου να αντιμετωπιστούν τα κρούσματα εξαπάτησης, προσθέτοντας έτσι ένα ακόμα όπλο στην προστασία μας από διαρροές δεδομένων. Είναι ευνόητο πως θα προκύψουν περιπτώσεις όπου ένα κατάστημα θα επιχειρήσει να μας αποτρέψει με διάφορους τρόπους. Φυσικά, δε θα πρέπει να δεχτούμε τον παραμικρό συμβιβασμό που μας ζημιώνει. Άλλες φορές πάλι, θα μας προτρέψουν να απευθυνθούμε σε κάποια αντιπροσωπεία, όπου θα μας ζητηθεί να ακολουθήσουμε μια διαδικασία προκειμένου να εξακριβωθεί αν πράγματι πρόκειται για ελαττωματικό προϊόν. Σε αυτό το σημείο δεν είναι σαφές το αν είμαστε υποχρεωμένοι να προβούμε σε αυτήν την ενέργεια ή η διευθέτηση αφορά αποκλειστικά το κατάστημα.
  11. 11. 11 Προφανώς, κανένα από τα δύο μέρη δεν επιθυμεί να ζημιωθεί. Δεχόμαστε μία τέτοια λύση μόνο για να σιγουρευτούμε και να κερδίσουμε χρόνο. Όπως και να έχει, καλό θα ήταν την όποια επικοινωνία με το κατάστημα να την έχουμε και γραπτώς. Ακόμα και αν μιλήσουμε τηλεφωνικά, ζητάμε να μας επιβεβαιώσουν όσα τυχόν συμφωνήθηκαν με κάποιο έγγραφο ή e-mail. Αγοράζουμε διαδικτυακά με ασφάλεια και ενημερώνουμε για τις απάτες Οι ηλεκτρονικές αγορές είναι ένας τομέας που ανθεί και εξελίσσεται ραγδαία, με συνεχώς αυξανόμενα κέρδη. Οι διαδικτυακοί απατεώνες του εμπορίου πάντα θα υπάρχουν, όπως και οι γκρίζες ζώνες σε περιπτώσεις προβληματικών προϊόντων, μεταχρονολογημένης παραλαβής κ.ά. Σας συνιστώ να αναφέρετε εμπορικές απάτες στους αρμόδιους φορείς ώστε αυτοί να προειδοποιούν τα πιθανά θύματα, να παρακολουθούν τις τάσεις και να παρεμποδίζουν την εξαπάτηση όπου αυτό είναι δυνατό. Επίσης, ακόμα και μία δημοσίευση σε κάποιο κοινωνικό δίκτυο θα μπορούσε να τραβήξει την προσοχή και να βοηθήσει άλλους ανθρώπους. Αντίστοιχα, οι αναφορές σε ηλεκτρονικά καταστήματα που μας άφησαν καλή εντύπωση και μπορούμε, στο μέτρο του δυνατού, να βεβαιώσουμε για την εντιμότητά τους θα λειτουργήσουν θετικά προς τους ενδιαφερόμενους αγοραστές αλλά και για την ανακαλυψιμότητα όσων δεν προσπαθούν να μας εξαπατήσουν. Πηγή άρθρου: https://osarena.net/
