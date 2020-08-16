Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
In the name of Allah, the most Gracious, the most Merciful.
Topic Thermodynamics and its Laws
Learning outcomes: • Thermodynamics • Introduction to thermodynamics • Branches of thermodynamics • Thermodynamics process...
• What is thermodynamics?1 • What’s about thermodynamics?2 • Laws of thermodynamics?3 Today’s Overview
Thermodynamics is a branch of physics which deals with the study of relationship between heat and other forms of energy. I...
Around 1850 Rudolf Clausius and William Thomson (Kelvin) stated both the First Law - that total energy is conserved - and ...
Rudolf Clausius William Thomson
• Introduction Thermodynamics is concerned with many states and processes but some of the main are: • Heat • temperature •...
1. Heat • Thermodynamics, then, is concerned with several properties of matter; foremost among these is heat. Heat is ener...
2. Temperature • Temperature (sometimes called thermodynamic temperature) is a measure of the average kinetic energy of th...
3. Thermal Energy • Thermal energy is the energy that comes from heat. This heat is generated by the movement of tiny part...
4. Specific Heat • Specific Heat is the amount of heat required to change a unit mass of a substance by one degree in temp...
5. Thermal Conductivity • Thermal conductivity refers to the amount/speed of heat transmitted through a material. Heat tra...
6. Heat Transfer • Heat transfer by conduction and convection. Heat is thermal energy. It can be transferred from one plac...
7. Entropy • A measure of the unavailable energy in a closed thermodynamic system that is also usually considered to be a ...
8. Internal Energy • Internal energy is defined as the energy associated with the random, disordered motion of molecules. ...
LAWS OF THERMODYNAMICS
• Zeroth law1 • First law of thermodynamics2 • Second law of thermodynamics3 Laws of thermodynamics • Third law of thermo...
• Zeroth law • The zeroth law of thermodynamics states that if twothermodynamic systems are each in thermal equilibrium wi...
• First law of thermodynamics • The First Law of Thermodynamics states that heat is a form of energy, and thermodynamic pr...
• Second Law of Thermodynamics • The second law of thermodynamics states that the total entropy of an isolated system can ...
• Third law of thermodynamics • The third law of thermodynamics is sometimes stated as follows, regarding the properties o...
THERMODYNAMICS
THERMODYNAMICS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

THERMODYNAMICS

22 views

Published on

THERMODYNAMICS AND ITS LAWS

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

THERMODYNAMICS

  1. 1. In the name of Allah, the most Gracious, the most Merciful.
  2. 2. Topic Thermodynamics and its Laws
  3. 3. Learning outcomes: • Thermodynamics • Introduction to thermodynamics • Branches of thermodynamics • Thermodynamics processes • Laws of thermodynamics • Summary
  4. 4. • What is thermodynamics?1 • What’s about thermodynamics?2 • Laws of thermodynamics?3 Today’s Overview
  5. 5. Thermodynamics is a branch of physics which deals with the study of relationship between heat and other forms of energy. In particular it describes how thermal energy is converted to and from other forms of energy and how it affects matter.
  6. 6. Around 1850 Rudolf Clausius and William Thomson (Kelvin) stated both the First Law - that total energy is conserved - and the Second Law of Thermodynamics. The Second Law was originally formulated in terms of the fact that heat does not spontaneously flow from a colder body to a hotter. Then in such a way thermodynamics was introduced. • Who introduced thermodynamics?
  7. 7. Rudolf Clausius William Thomson
  8. 8. • Introduction Thermodynamics is concerned with many states and processes but some of the main are: • Heat • temperature • Thermal energy • Specific heat • Thermal conductivity • Heat transfer • Entropy • Internal energy
  9. 9. 1. Heat • Thermodynamics, then, is concerned with several properties of matter; foremost among these is heat. Heat is energy transferred between substances or systems due to a temperature difference between them, according to Energy Education. As a form of energy, heat is conserved, i.e., it cannot be created or destroyed. It can, however, be transferred from one place to another. Heat can also be converted to and from other forms of energy. For example, a steam turbine can convert heat to kinetic energy to run a generator that converts kinetic energy to electrical energy. A light bulb can convert this electrical energy to electromagnetic radiation (light), which, when absorbed by a surface, is converted back into heat.
  10. 10. 2. Temperature • Temperature (sometimes called thermodynamic temperature) is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a system. Adding heat to a system causes its temperature to rise. • Several scales and units exist for measuring temperature, the most common beingCelsius (denoted °C; formerly called centigrade), Fahrenheit (denoted °F), and, especially in science, Kelvin (denoted K).
  11. 11. 3. Thermal Energy • Thermal energy is the energy that comes from heat. This heat is generated by the movement of tiny particles within an object. The faster these particles move, the more heat is generated. Thermal energy is the energy that comes from heat. This heat is generated by the movement of tiny particles within an object. The faster these particles move, the more heat is generated. Thermal energy results in something having an internal temperature, and that temperature can be measured - for example, in degrees Celsius or Fahrenheit on a thermometer. The faster the particles move within an object or system, the higher the temperature that is recorded.
  12. 12. 4. Specific Heat • Specific Heat is the amount of heat required to change a unit mass of a substance by one degree in temperature. The heat supplied to a mass can be expressed as dQ = m c dt (1) where dQ = heat supplied (kJ, Btu) m = unit mass (kg, lb) c = specific heat (kJ/kg oC, kJ/kg oK, Btu/lb oF) dt = temperature change (K, oC, oF)
  13. 13. 5. Thermal Conductivity • Thermal conductivity refers to the amount/speed of heat transmitted through a material. Heat transfer occurs at a higher rate across materials of high thermal conductivity than those of low thermal conductivity. Materials of high thermal conductivity are widely used in heat sink applications and materials of low thermal conductivity are used as thermal insulation.Thermal conductivity of materials is temperature dependent. The reciprocal of thermal conductivity is called thermal resistivity. Metals with high thermal conductivity, e.g. copper, exhibit high electrical conductivity. The heat generated in high thermal conductivity materials is rapidly conducted away from the region of the weld. For metallic materials, the electrical andthermal conductivity correlate positively, i.e. materials with high electrical conductivity (low electrical resistance) exhibit high thermal conductivity.
  14. 14. 6. Heat Transfer • Heat transfer by conduction and convection. Heat is thermal energy. It can be transferred from one place to another by conduction, convection and radiation. Conduction and convection involve particles, but radiation involves electromagnetic waves.
  15. 15. 7. Entropy • A measure of the unavailable energy in a closed thermodynamic system that is also usually considered to be a measure of the system's disorder, that is a property of the system's state, and that varies directly with any reversible change in heat in the system and inversely with the temperature of the system; broadly : the degree of disorder or uncertainty in a system
  16. 16. 8. Internal Energy • Internal energy is defined as the energy associated with the random, disordered motion of molecules. It is separated in scale from the macroscopic orderedenergy associated with moving objects; it refers to the invisible microscopic energy on the atomic and molecular scale.
  17. 17. LAWS OF THERMODYNAMICS
  18. 18. • Zeroth law1 • First law of thermodynamics2 • Second law of thermodynamics3 Laws of thermodynamics • Third law of thermodynamics4
  19. 19. • Zeroth law • The zeroth law of thermodynamics states that if twothermodynamic systems are each in thermal equilibrium with a third, then they are in thermal equilibrium with each other. • It is called the "zeroth" law because it came to light after the first and second laws of thermodynamics had already been established and named, but was considered more fundamental and thus was given a lower number — zero.
  20. 20. • First law of thermodynamics • The First Law of Thermodynamics states that heat is a form of energy, and thermodynamic processes are therefore subject to the principle of conservation of energy. This means that heat energy cannot be created or destroyed. It can, however, be transferred from one location to another and converted to and from other forms of energy. For example; A hot gas, when confined in a chamber, exerts pressure on a piston, causing it to move downward. The movement can be harnessed to do work equal to the total force applied to the top of the piston times the distance that the piston moves.
  21. 21. • Second Law of Thermodynamics • The second law of thermodynamics states that the total entropy of an isolated system can only increase over time. It can remain constant in ideal cases where the system is in a steady state (equilibrium) or undergoing a reversible process. The second law of thermodynamics says that when energy changes from one form to another form, or matter moves freely, entropy (disorder) increases. Differences in temperature, pressure, and density tend to even out horizontally after a while.
  22. 22. • Third law of thermodynamics • The third law of thermodynamics is sometimes stated as follows, regarding the properties of systems in equilibrium at absolute zero temperature: The entropy of a perfect crystal at absolute zero is exactly equal to zero. • At 0 K, entropy stops. This is known as absolute zero, and in theory, this is not possible.

×