Labe, Z.M., N.C. Johnson, and T.L. Delworth. Climate drivers of the recent springtime cooling pattern in northern North America, 36th Conference on Climate Variability and Change, Virtual Attendance (Jan 2023). https://ams.confex.com/ams/103ANNUAL/meetingapp.cgi/Paper/415409



While much of the Northern Hemisphere has observed widespread warming over the last several decades, an area stretching across the northern United States to central Canada has experienced weak cooling in early spring from 1979 to present. It remains unclear whether this regional lack of surface warming is driven by external forcing or a reflection of internal climate variability.

To understand the variability and drivers of this regional temperature pattern, we compare observations with combinations of AMIP-style counterfactual simulations and a collection of coupled climate model large ensemble experiments from the recently developed Seamless System for Prediction and EArth System Research (SPEAR) at GFDL. Although a few individual ensemble members capture a similar spatial pattern of temperature anomalies, we find that the mean observed regional trend is generally near or outside the ensemble spread of trends from each of the different climate model experiments. This suggests that this temperature pattern may correspond to an unusual realization of atmospheric internal variability. We further identify the potential modes of Pacific climate variability, land surface feedbacks from anomalous snow cover, and connections to springtime variability in the stratosphere polar vortex that may have contributed to this recent regional temperature trend.