5/4 上野(@picakun) 2020GW躍進会 報告会
自己紹介 ● なまえ: 上野(@picakun) ○ 写真はNYで無一文になった時に撮ったものです ● 所属: 東大情報理工 システム情報学D2 ○ 中村・近藤研究室（コンピュータアーキテクチャが専門） ○ まっくすの学科・研究室の後輩（201...
何つくるの? ● RISC-Vのシミュレータを作りたい ○ 開発というより勉強に近いかも ○ ついでにRust勉強したい ● （将来的に）RISC-Vの量子計算拡張とかも考えてみたい ● 参考文献 ○ https://kyamaz.github...
結局どこまでできた? ● RV32Iの主要な命令の実行 ○ 複数スレッド向けの命令等は省略 ○ フィボナッチ数を計算するCコードが動いた ● 特権命令の実装途中 ○ モードを追加 ○ 状態制御レジスタ（CSR）を追加 ○ 例外をいくつか実装 ○...
デモ: フィボナッチ数列の計算 ● CコードをRISC-Vバイナリにコンパイルし，シミュレータで実行 ● x10およびx15に0x262（=十進数で610=fib(15)）が格納されている ● x2はベースアドレス ● （x0は常に0のはずなの...
感想 ● Rust意外と書きやすい? ○ mutable / immutableが明示的に決められるの結構嬉しい ○ プロジェクトのディレクトリ構成とかが初見だと難しかった ○ 「Rustっぽい」書き方が出来ている気はしない ● RISC-V，...
まっくす（@minux302）主催のGW躍進会での報告スライド
https://book.rvemu.app/ を参考にRISC-Vのシミュレータをrustで実装

