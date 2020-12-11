-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Shell Chemical's Geismar plant is the largest alpha olefins producer in the world. Being ready, situationally aware and making the right decisions only guarantees success with efficient and effective operational execution. This presentation will profile a series of unique ways to solve common multi-variable process control challenges often encountered in chemical processing units. Several examples will be given that were used at Shell’s Geismar facility to drive superior efficiency and productivity savings.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment