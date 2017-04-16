อินเทอร์เน็ตของสรรพสิ่ง (อังกฤษ: Internet of Things) หรือ ไอโอที (IoT) หมายถึง เครือข่ายของวัตถุ อุปกรณ์ พาหนะ สิ่งปลูกสร...
แนวนิด Internet of Things นั้นถูกคิดขึ้นโดย Kevin Ashton ในปี 1999 ซึ่งเขาเริ่มต้นโครงการ Auto-ID Center ที่มหาวิทยาลัย M...
A wireless sensor network (WSN) ตัวแปลสาคัญสาหรับ Internet of Things ที่ใช้ในการ สื่อสารนั้นไม่เพียงแต่ Internet network...
 Access Technology การพัฒนา Internet of Things นั้นนอกจากจะพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีในฝั่ง Hardware ได้แก่ processors, radios และ s...
Bluetooth 4.0 IEEE 802.15.4e WLAN IEEE 802.11™ (Wi-Fi) โดยในแต่ละ Access technologies นั้นมีการส่งข้อมูลที่แตกต่างกัน
Gateway Sensor Nodes เมื่อมีโครงข่าย Sensor nodes แล้วก็จาเป็นจะต้องมี Gateway Sensor Nodes เพื่อจะ เชื่อมต่อไปยังโลกอินเต...
แบ่งกลุ่ม Internet of Things ปัจจุบันมีการแบ่งกลุ่ม Internet of Things ออกตามตลาดการใช้งานเป็น 2 กลุ่ม ได้แก่ Industrial I...
IPv6 คือส่วนสำคัญของ Internet of Things
Internet of Things คืออะไร IoT : Internet of Things (บางทีเรียก IoE : Internet of Everything) หรือ “อินเตอร์เน็ตในทุกสิ่ง...
Internet of things
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Internet of things

21 views

Published on

ประกอบด้วยความหมาย แนวคิดและองค์ประกอบอื่นๆ

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
21
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Internet of things

  1. 1. อินเทอร์เน็ตของสรรพสิ่ง (อังกฤษ: Internet of Things) หรือ ไอโอที (IoT) หมายถึง เครือข่ายของวัตถุ อุปกรณ์ พาหนะ สิ่งปลูกสร้าง และสิ่งของอื่นๆ ที่มีวงจรอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ ซอฟต์แวร์ เซ็นเซอร์ และการเชื่อมต่อกับเครือข่าย ฝังตัวอยู่ และทาให้วัตถุเหล่านั้นสามารถเก็บบันทึกและแลกเปลี่ยน ข้อมูลได้[1] อินเทอร์เน็ตของสรรพสิ่งทาให้วัตถุสามารถรับรู้สภาพแวดล้อมและถูกควบคุมได้จากระยะไกล ผ่านโครงสร้างพื้นฐานเครือข่ายที่มีอยู่แล้ว[2] ทาให้เราสามารถผสานโลกกายภาพกับระบบคอมพิวเตอร์ได้ แนบแน่นมากขึ้น ผลที่ตามมาคือประสิทธิภาพ ความแม่นยา และประโยชน์ทางเศรษฐกิจที่เพิ่มมากขึ้น [3][4][5][6][7][8] เมื่อ IoT ถูกเสริมด้วยเซ็นเซอร์และแอคชูเอเตอร์ซึ่งสามารถเปลี่ยนลักษณะทางกลได้ ตามการกระตุ้น ก็จะกลายเป็นระบบที่ถูกจัดประเภทโดยทั่วไปว่าระบบไซเบอร์-กายภาพ (cyber- physical system) ซึ่งรวมถึงเทคโนโลยีอย่าง กริดไฟฟ้ าอัจริยะ (สมาร์ตกริด) บ้านอัจฉริยะ (สมาร์ตโฮม) ระบบขนส่งอัจฉริยะ (อินเทลลิเจนต์ทรานสปอร์ต) และเมืองอัจฉริยะ (สมาร์ตซิตี้) วัตถุแต่ละ ชิ้นสามารถถูกระบุได้โดยไม่ซ้ากันผ่านระบบคอมพิวเตอร์ฝังตัว และสามารถทางานร่วมกันได้บนโครงสร้าง พื้นฐานอินเทอร์เน็ตที่มีอยู่แล้วในปัจจุบัน ผู้เชี่ยวชาญประเมินว่าเครือข่ายของสรรพสิ่งจะมีวัตถุเกือบ 50,000 ล้านชิ้นภายในปี 2020[9]
  2. 2. แนวนิด Internet of Things นั้นถูกคิดขึ้นโดย Kevin Ashton ในปี 1999 ซึ่งเขาเริ่มต้นโครงการ Auto-ID Center ที่มหาวิทยาลัย Massachusetts Institute of Technology หรือ MIT จาก เทคโนโลยี RFID ที่จะทาให้เป็นมาตรฐานระดับโลกสาหรับ RFID Sensors ต่างๆที่ จะเชื่อมต่อกันได้ ต่อมาในยุคหลังปี 2000 โลกมีอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ออกมาเป็นจานวนมาก และมีการใช้คาว่า Smart ซึ่งในที่นี้คือ smart device, smart grid, smart home, smart network, smart intelligent transportation ต่างๆเหล่านี้ล้วนมีโครงสร้างพื้นฐานที่สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับโลก อินเตอร์เน็ตได้ ซึ่งการเชื่อมต่อเหล่านั้นเองก็เลยมาเป็นแนวคิดที่ว่าอุปกรณ์เหล่านั้นก็ย่อม สามารถสื่อสารกันได้ด้วยเช่นกันโดยอาศัยตัว Sensor ในการสื่อสารถึงกัน นั่นแปลว่า นอกจาก Smart devices ต่างๆจะเชื่อมต่ออินเตอร์เน็ตได้แล้วมันยังสามารถเชื่อม ต่อไปยังอุปกรณ์ตัวอื่นได้ด้วยโดย Kevin นิยามมันไว้ตอนนั้นว่าเป็น “internet- like” หรือพูดง่ายๆก็คืออุปกณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์สามารถสื่อสารพูดคุยกันเองได้ ซึ่งศัพท์คาว่า “Things” ก็แทนอุปกณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ที่กล่าวมาก่อนหน้านี้นั่นเอง
  3. 3. A wireless sensor network (WSN) ตัวแปลสาคัญสาหรับ Internet of Things ที่ใช้ในการ สื่อสารนั้นไม่เพียงแต่ Internet network เพียงเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีตัวแปลอื่นเข้ามาเกี่ยวข้องอีกนั่นคือ Sensor node ต่างๆจานวนมากที่ทาให้เกิด wireless sensor network (WSN) ให้กับอุปกรณ์ต่างๆสามารถเชื่อมต่อเข้า มาได้ ซึ่งเจ้า WSNs นี่เองสามารถตรวจจับปรากฏการณ์ต่างๆ (physical phenomena) ในเครือข่ายได้ด้วย ยกตัวอย่างเช่น แสง อุณหภูมิ ความดัน เป็นต้น เพื่อส่งค่าไปยัง อุปกรณ์ในระบบให้ทางานหรือสั่งงานอื่นๆต่อไป
  4. 4.  Access Technology การพัฒนา Internet of Things นั้นนอกจากจะพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีในฝั่ง Hardware ได้แก่ processors, radios และ sensors ซึ่งจะถูกรวมเข้าด้วยกันเรียกว่า a single chip system on a chip (SoC) แล้วก็ยังพัฒนา WSN ไปพร้อมๆกันด้วย และเมื่อพูดถึงการ ปัจจุบันได้มีการพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีสาหรับการเชื่อมต่อสาหรับ Internet of Things หรือ Access technology มีอยู่ 3 ตัวได้แก่
  5. 5. Bluetooth 4.0 IEEE 802.15.4e WLAN IEEE 802.11™ (Wi-Fi) โดยในแต่ละ Access technologies นั้นมีการส่งข้อมูลที่แตกต่างกัน
  6. 6. Gateway Sensor Nodes เมื่อมีโครงข่าย Sensor nodes แล้วก็จาเป็นจะต้องมี Gateway Sensor Nodes เพื่อจะ เชื่อมต่อไปยังโลกอินเตอร์เน็ตด้วย โดยตัว Gateway นี้จะทาหน้าที่เชื่อมต่อไปยังเครือข่าย Internet ให้ อุปกรณ์ทั้งหมดในโครงข่าย Sensor nodes ทั้งหมดส่งข้อมูลเข้าสู่อินเตอร์เน็ตได้นั่นเอง และเจ้า Gateway ที่ว่านี้ก็จะอยู่ภายใต้ Local network ซึ่งจะมีการกาหนดกันต่อไปว่า Gateway ภายใต้ Local network ที่ว่านั้นจะให้เชื่อมต่อไปยัง Internet ได้ด้วยหรือไม่ถ้าไม่ได้อุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมเข้า มาใน Gateway ก็อาจจะสื่อสารกันได้เฉพาะภายใน Local network เองได้เท่านั้น
  7. 7. แบ่งกลุ่ม Internet of Things ปัจจุบันมีการแบ่งกลุ่ม Internet of Things ออกตามตลาดการใช้งานเป็น 2 กลุ่ม ได้แก่ Industrial IoT คือแบ่งจาก local network ที่มีหลายเทคโนโลยีที่แตกต่างกันในโครงข่าย Sensor nodes โดยตัวอุปกรณ์ IoT Device ในกลุ่มนี้จะเชื่อมต่อแบบ IP network เพื่อเข้าสู่อินเตอร์เน็ต Commercial IoT คือแบ่งจาก local communication ที่เป็น Bluetooth หรือ Ethernet (wired or wireless) โดยตัวอุปกรณ์ IoT Device ในกลุ่ม นี้จะสื่อสารภายในกลุ่ม Sensor nodes เดียวกันเท่านั้นหรือเป็นแบบ local devices เพียงอย่างเดียวอาจไม่ได้เชื่อมสู่อินเตอร์เน็ต
  8. 8. IPv6 คือส่วนสำคัญของ Internet of Things
  9. 9. Internet of Things คืออะไร IoT : Internet of Things (บางทีเรียก IoE : Internet of Everything) หรือ “อินเตอร์เน็ตในทุกสิ่ง” หมายถึง การที่สิ่งต่างๆ ถูกเชื่อมโยงทุกสิ่งทุกอย่างสู่โลกอินเตอร์เน็ต ทาให้มนุษย์สามารถ สั่งการควบคุมการใช้งานอุปกรณ์ต่างๆ ผ่านทางเครือข่ายอินเตอร์เน็ต เช่น การเปิด-ปิด อุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ า รถยนต์ โทรศัพท์มือถือ เครื่องมือสื่อสาร เครื่องมือทางการเกษตร อาคาร บ้านเรือน เครื่องใช้ในชีวิตประจาวันต่างๆ ผ่านเครือข่ายอินเตอร์เน็ต เป็นต้น IoT มีชื่อเรียกอีกอย่างว่า M2M ย่อมาจาก Machine to Machine คือเทคโนโลยีอินเตอร์เน็ต ที่เชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์กับเครื่องมือต่างๆ เข้าไว้ด้วยกัน เทคโนโลยี IoT มีความจาเป็นต้องทางานร่วมกับอุปกรณ์ประเภท RFID และ Sensors ซึ่งเปรียบเสมือน การเติมสมองให้กับอุปกรณ์ต่างๆ ที่ขาดไม่คือการเชื่อมต่ออินเตอร์เน็ต เพื่อให้อุปกรณ์สามารถรับส่งข้อมูลถึงกันได้ เทคโนโลยี IoT มีประโยชน์ในหลายด้าน แต่ก็มาพร้อมกับความเสี่ยง เพราะหากระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยของอุปกรณ์ และเครือข่ายอินเตอร์เน็ตไม่ดีพอ ก็อาจทาให้มีผู้ไม่ประสงค์ดีเข้ามาขโมยข้อมูลหรือละเมิดความเป็นส่วนตัวของเรา ได้ ดังนั้นการพัฒนา IoT จึงจาเป็นต้องพัฒนามาตรการ และระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยไอทีควบคู่กันไปด้วย

×