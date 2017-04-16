Internet of Things (IoT)
Internet of Things (IoT)  Internet of Things (IoT) คืออะไร  อินเทอร์เน็ตของสรรพสิ่ง (อังกฤษ: Internet of Things) หรือ ไอ...
 แนวนิด Internet of Things นั้นถูกคิดขึ้นโดย Kevin Ashton ในปี 1999 ซึ่งเขาเริ่มต้นโครงการ Auto-ID Center ที่มหาวิทยาลัย ...
 A wireless sensor network (WSN)  ตัวแปลสาคัญสาหรับ Internet of Things ที่ใช้ในการสื่อสารนั้นไม่เพียงแต่ Internet networ...
 Access Technology  การพัฒนา Internet of Things นั้นนอกจากจะพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีในฝั่ง Hardware ได้แก่ processors, radios และ ...
 Gateway Sensor Nodes  เมื่อมีโครงข่าย Sensor nodes แล้วก็จาเป็นจะต้องมี Gateway Sensor Nodes เพื่อจะเชื่อมต่อไปยังโลกอิ...
 แบ่งกลุ่ม Internet of Things  ปัจจุบันมีการแบ่งกลุ่ม Internet of Things ออกตามตลาดการใช้งานเป็น 2 กลุ่มได้แก่  Industr...
 IPv6 คือส่วนสาคัญของ Internet of Things  ตัวอุปกรณ์ IoT devices ต่างๆนั้นจะเป็นจะต้องมีหมายเลขระบุเพื่อให้ใช้ในการสื่อส...
 หลายคนคงคุ้นเคยและรู้จักกับคาว่า Internet of Thingsหรือ IoTมาบ้างแล้ว ซึ่งในตอนนี้เทคโนโลยีนี้กาลังเป็นที่สนใจของคนทั่วไ...
Internet of Things คืออะไร  Internet of Things คืออะไร IoT : Internet of Things (บางทีเรียก IoE : Internet of Everything)...
จัดทาโดย ชื่อ นายเพิ่มพูน เจนสาริกิจ 5932152003 ระบบเทียบโอน รุ่นที่ 6 สาขาการจัดการทั่วไป วิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศเพื่อการจ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Internet of Things

23 views

Published on

เกี่ยวกับInternet of Things

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
23
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Internet of Things

  1. 1. Internet of Things (IoT)
  2. 2. Internet of Things (IoT)  Internet of Things (IoT) คืออะไร  อินเทอร์เน็ตของสรรพสิ่ง (อังกฤษ: Internet of Things) หรือ ไอโอที (IoT) หมายถึงเครือข่ายของวัตถุ อุปกรณ์ พาหนะ สิ่งปลูกสร้าง และสิ่งของอื่นๆ ที่ มีวงจรอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ ซอฟต์แวร์ เซ็นเซอร์ และการเชื่อมต่อกับเครือข่าย ฝังตัวอยู่ และทาให้วัตถุเหล่านั้นสามารถเก็บบันทึกและแลกเปลี่ยนข้อมูลได้[1] อินเทอร์เน็ต ของสรรพสิ่งทาให้วัตถุสามารถรับรู้สภาพแวดล้อมและถูกควบคุมได้จากระยะไกลผ่านโครงสร้างพื้นฐานเครือข่ายที่มีอยู่แล้ว[2] ทาให้เราสามารถผสานโลกกายภาพ กับระบบคอมพิวเตอร์ได้แนบแน่นมากขึ้น ผลที่ตามมาคือประสิทธิภาพ ความแม่นยาและประโยชน์ทางเศรษฐกิจที่เพิ่มมากขึ้น[3][4][5][6][7][8] เมื่อ IoT ถูกเสริม ด้วยเซ็นเซอร์และแอคชูเอเตอร์ซึ่งสามารถเปลี่ยนลักษณะทางกลได้ตามการกระตุ้น ก็จะกลายเป็นระบบที่ถูกจัดประเภทโดยทั่วไปว่าระบบไซเบอร์-กายภาพ (cyber-physical system) ซึ่งรวมถึงเทคโนโลยีอย่าง กริดไฟฟ้าอัจริยะ (สมาร์ตกริด) บ้านอัจฉริยะ (สมาร์ตโฮม) ระบบขนส่งอัจฉริยะ (อินเทลลิเจนต์ ทรานสปอร์ต) และเมืองอัจฉริยะ (สมาร์ตซิตี้) วัตถุแต่ละชิ้นสามารถถูกระบุได้โดยไม่ซ้ากันผ่านระบบคอมพิวเตอร์ฝังตัว และสามารถทางานร่วมกันได้บนโครงสร้าง พื้นฐานอินเทอร์เน็ตที่มีอยู่แล้วในปัจจุบัน ผู้เชี่ยวชาญประเมินว่าเครือข่ายของสรรพสิ่งจะมีวัตถุเกือบ 50,000 ล้านชิ้นภายในปี 2020[9]  "สรรพสิ่ง" ในความหมายของIoT สามารถหมายถึงอุปกรณ์ที่แตกต่างหลากหลาย เช่น อุปกรณ์วัดอัตราหัวใจแบบฝังในร่างกาย แท็กไบโอชิปที่ติดกับปศุสัตว์ ยาน ยนต์ที่มีเซ็นเซอร์ในตัว อุปกรณ์วิเคราะห์ดีเอ็นเอในสิ่งแวดล้อมหรืออาหาร[10] หรืออุปกรณ์ภาคสนามที่ช่วยในการทางานของนักผจญเพลิงในภารกิจค้นหาและ ช่วยเหลือ[11] อุปกรณ์เหล่านี้จะจัดเก็บข้อมูลที่เป็นประโยชน์ด้วยการใช้เทคโนโลยีหลากหลายชนิดและจากส่งต่อข้อมูลระหว่างอุปกรณ์อื่นๆ โดยอัตโนมัติ[12][13] ตัวอย่างในตลาดขณะนี้ เช่น เทอร์โมสตัตอัจฉริยะ และเครื่องซักผ้า-อบผ้าที่ต่อกับเครือข่ายไวไฟเพื่อให้สามารถดูสถานะจากระยะไกลได้
  3. 3.  แนวนิด Internet of Things นั้นถูกคิดขึ้นโดย Kevin Ashton ในปี 1999 ซึ่งเขาเริ่มต้นโครงการ Auto-ID Center ที่มหาวิทยาลัย Massachusetts Institute of Technology หรือ MIT จากเทคโนโลยี RFID ที่จะทาให้เป็นมาตรฐานระดับโลกสาหรับ RFID Sensors ต่างๆที่จะเชื่อมต่อกันได้ต่อมา ในยุคหลังปี 2000 โลกมีอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ออกมาเป็นจานวนมากและมีการใช้คาว่า Smart ซึ่งในที่นี้คือ smart device, smart grid, smart home, smart network, smart intelligent transportation ต่างๆเหล่านี้ล้วนมีโครงสร้างพื้นฐานที่สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับโลกอินเตอร์เน็ตได้ซึ่งการเชื่อมต่อ เหล่านั้นเองก็เลยมาเป็นแนวคิดที่ว่าอุปกรณ์เหล่านั้นก็ย่อมสามารถสื่อสารกันได้ด้วยเช่นกันโดยอาศัยตัว Sensor ใน การสื่อสารถึงกัน นั่นแปลว่านอกจาก Smart devices ต่างๆจะเชื่อมต่ออินเตอร์เน็ตได้แล้วมันยังสามารถเชื่อม ต่อไปยังอุปกรณ์ตัวอื่นได้ด้วยโดยKevin นิยามมันไว้ตอนนั้นว่าเป็น “internet-like” หรือพูดง่ายๆก็คืออุปกณ์ อิเล็กทรอนิกส์สามารถสื่อสารพูดคุยกันเองได้ซึ่งศัพท์คาว่า “Things” ก็แทนอุปกณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ที่กล่าวมาก่อน หน้านี้นั่นเอง
  4. 4.  A wireless sensor network (WSN)  ตัวแปลสาคัญสาหรับ Internet of Things ที่ใช้ในการสื่อสารนั้นไม่เพียงแต่ Internet network เพียงเท่านั้นแต่ยังมีตัวแปลอื่นเข้ามาเกี่ยวข้องอีกนั่น คือ Sensor node ต่างๆจานวนมากที่ทาให้เกิด wireless sensor network (WSN) ให้กับอุปกรณ์ต่างๆสามารถเชื่อมต่อเข้ามาได้ซึ่งเจ้า WSNs นี่เองสามารถตรวจจับปรากฏการณ์ต่างๆ (physical phenomena) ในเครือข่ายได้ด้วย ยกตัวอย่างเช่น แสง อุณหภูมิ ความดัน เป็นต้น เพื่อส่งค่า ไปยังอุปกรณ์ในระบบให้ทางานหรือสั่งงานอื่นๆต่อไป
  5. 5.  Access Technology  การพัฒนา Internet of Things นั้นนอกจากจะพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีในฝั่ง Hardware ได้แก่ processors, radios และ sensors ซึ่งจะถูกรวมเข้าด้วยกันเรียกว่า a single chip หรือ system on a chip (SoC) แล้วก็ยังพัฒนา WSN ไปพร้อมๆ กันด้วย และเมื่อพูดถึงการเชื่อมต่อปัจจุบันได้มีการพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีสาหรับการเชื่อมต่อสาหรับ Internet of Things หรือ Access technology มีอยู่3 ตัวได้แก่  Bluetooth 4.0  IEEE 802.15.4e  WLAN IEEE 802.11™ (Wi-Fi)  โดยในแต่ละ Access technologies นั้นมีการส่งข้อมูลที่แตกต่างกัน
  6. 6.  Gateway Sensor Nodes  เมื่อมีโครงข่าย Sensor nodes แล้วก็จาเป็นจะต้องมี Gateway Sensor Nodes เพื่อจะเชื่อมต่อไปยังโลกอินเตอร์เน็ต ด้วย โดยตัว Gateway นี้จะทาหน้าที่เชื่อมต่อไปยังเครือข่าย Internet ให้อุปกรณ์ทั้งหมดในโครงข่าย Sensor nodes ทั้งหมดส่งข้อมูลเข้าสู่อินเตอร์เน็ตได้นั่นเอง และเจ้า Gateway ที่ว่านี้ก็จะอยู่ภายใต้Local network ซึ่งจะมีการกาหนดกันต่อไป ว่า Gateway ภายใต้Local network ที่ว่านั้นจะให้เชื่อมต่อไปยัง Internet ได้ด้วยหรือไม่ถ้าไม่ได้อุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมเข้ามาใน Gateway ก็อาจจะสื่อสารกันได้เฉพาะภายใน Local network เองได้เท่านั้น
  7. 7.  แบ่งกลุ่ม Internet of Things  ปัจจุบันมีการแบ่งกลุ่ม Internet of Things ออกตามตลาดการใช้งานเป็น 2 กลุ่มได้แก่  Industrial IoT  คือแบ่งจาก local network ที่มีหลายเทคโนโลยีที่แตกต่างกันในโครงข่าย Sensor nodes โดยตัวอุปกรณ์ IoT Device ในกลุ่ม นี้จะเชื่อมต่อแบบIP network เพื่อเข้าสู่อินเตอร์เน็ต  Commercial IoT  คือแบ่งจาก local communication ที่เป็น Bluetooth หรือ Ethernet (wired or wireless) โดยตัวอุปกรณ์ IoT Device ในกลุ่มนี้จะสื่อสารภายในกลุ่ม Sensor nodes เดียวกันเท่านั้นหรือเป็นแบบ local devices เพียงอย่างเดียวอาจไม่ได้ เชื่อมสู่อินเตอร์เน็ต
  8. 8.  IPv6 คือส่วนสาคัญของ Internet of Things  ตัวอุปกรณ์ IoT devices ต่างๆนั้นจะเป็นจะต้องมีหมายเลขระบุเพื่อให้ใช้ในการสื่อสารเปลี่ยนเสมือนที่อยู่บ้านของเรานั่นเอง และการที่จะทาให้อุปกรณ์เหล่านั้น ที่มีอยู่เป็นจานวนมาก(รวมถึงอนาคตที่จะผลิตกันออกมา) จาเป็นจะต้องใช้ IP Address vesion 6 หรือ IPv6 มากากับเพื่อให้ได้หมายเลขที่ไม่ซ้ากันและ ต้องใช้ได้ทั้ง  IoT network ที่เป็น LAN, PAN, และ BAN: Body Area Network หรือการสื่อสารของตัว Sensor กับร่างกายมนุษย์  Internet network (protocols) ที่เป็น IP, UDP, TCP, SSL, HTTP, HTTPS, และอื่นๆ  และที่กล่าวมาทั้งหมดคือส่วนสาคัญต่างๆของ Internet of Things ที่กาลังเกิดขึ้นและเป็นเทรนด์ที่กาลังมาแรงอยู่ในขณะนี้ หวังว่าบทความนี้จะช่วยให้หลาย คนเข้าใจภาพของ IoT ได้ดีขึ้น สิ่งสาคัญคือศัพท์คานี้จึงไม่ได้หมายถึงSmart device อย่าง นาฬิกาอัจฉริยะ อย่าง Apple Watch หรือสายรัดข้อมือเพื่อ สุขภาพเท่านั้น แต่มันยังครอบคลุมไปถึงอุปกรณ์ต่างๆอีกหลากหลายล้านตัวกว้างไกลไปยังหลากหลายอุตสาหกรรมอีกด้วย โดยในอนาคตคุณจะได้เห็น ไมโครเวฟคุย กับตู้เย็นให้สั่งอาหารมาเติม เครื่องซักผ้าคุยกับทีวีบอกคุณว่าผ้าซักเสร็จแล้ว สายรัดข้อมือจะคุยกับรถพยาบาลแจ้งให้ไปรับตัวผู้ป่วยที่กาลังหัวใจวาย เหล่านี้คืออนาคต ของ Internet of Things ที่สิ่งต่างๆกาลังจะคุยกันได้
  9. 9.  หลายคนคงคุ้นเคยและรู้จักกับคาว่า Internet of Thingsหรือ IoTมาบ้างแล้ว ซึ่งในตอนนี้เทคโนโลยีนี้กาลังเป็นที่สนใจของคนทั่วไปเป็นอย่างมาก แต่รู้คุณรู้ หรือไมว่ามันคืออะไร เกี่ยวกับอะไรบ้างในชีวิตประจาวันของเรา  แนวคิด Internet of Things แนวคิด Internet of Things ถูกคิดค้นขึ้นโดย Kevin Ashton ในปี 1999 ซึ่งเริ่มต้นจากโครงการ “Auto-ID Center” ในมหาวิทยาลัย Massachusetts Institute of Technology จากเทคโนโลยี RFID ย่อมาจากคาว่า Radio Frequency Identification เป็นระบบที่นาเอาคลื่นวิทยุมาใช้ในการสื่อสารข้อมูลระหว่างอุปกรณ์สองชนิด ซึ่งเป็นการ สื่อสารแบบไร้สาย ต่อมาในยุคหลังปี 2000 เทคโนโนโลยีต่างๆ ได้รับการพัฒนาอย่างรวดเร็ว เริ่มมีอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ออกมาเป็นจานวนมาก และยังมีการใช้คาว่า Smart เกิดขึ้นเช่น Smart grid, Smart home, Smart device, Smart network เป็นต้น สิ่งเหล่านี้สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับโลกอินเตอร์เน็ตได้ ทาให้อุปกรณ์ดังกล่าวสามารถสื่อสารแลกเปลี่ยนข้อมูลโดยอาศัยตัว Sensor ใน การสื่อสารถึงกัน โดย Kevin ได้ให้นิยามไว้ว่า “Internet-like” ต่อมามีคาว่า “Things” เข้ามาแทนอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ต่างๆ
  10. 10. Internet of Things คืออะไร  Internet of Things คืออะไร IoT : Internet of Things (บางทีเรียก IoE : Internet of Everything) หรือ “อินเตอร์เน็ตในทุกสิ่ง” หมายถึง การที่สิ่งต่างๆ ถูกเชื่อมโยง ทุกสิ่งทุกอย่างสู่โลกอินเตอร์เน็ต ทาให้มนุษย์สามารถ สั่งการควบคุมการใช้งานอุปกรณ์ต่างๆ ผ่านทางเครือข่ายอินเตอร์เน็ต เช่น การเปิด-ปิด อุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า รถยนต์โทรศัพท์มือถือ เครื่องมือสื่อสาร เครื่องมือทาง การเกษตร อาคาร บ้านเรือน เครื่องใช้ในชีวิตประจาวันต่างๆ ผ่านเครือข่ายอินเตอร์เน็ต เป็นต้น IoT มีชื่อเรียกอีกอย่างว่า M2M ย่อมาจาก Machine to Machine คือเทคโนโลยีอินเตอร์เน็ตที่เชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์กับเครื่องมือต่างๆ เข้าไว้ด้วยกัน เทคโนโลยี IoT มีความจาเป็นต้องทางานร่วมกับอุปกรณ์ประเภท RFID และ Sensors ซึ่งเปรียบเสมือนการเติมสมองให้กับอุปกรณ์ต่างๆ ที่ขาดไม่คือการ เชื่อมต่ออินเตอร์เน็ต เพื่อให้อุปกรณ์สามารถรับส่งข้อมูลถึงกันได้เทคโนโลยี IoT มีประโยชน์ในหลายด้าน แต่ก็มาพร้อมกับความเสี่ยง เพราะหากระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยของอุปกรณ์ และเครือข่ายอินเตอร์เน็ตไม่ดีพอ ก็อาจทาให้มีผู้ไม่ประสงค์ดีเข้ามาขโมยข้อมูลหรือละเมิดความเป็นส่วนตัวของเราได้ดังนั้นการพัฒนา IoT จึงจาเป็นต้องพัฒนา มาตรการ และระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยไอทีควบคู่กันไปด้วย ในปัจจุบันมีการนา IoTมาประยุกต์ใช้ในด้านต่างๆ มากมาย เว็บไซต์ IoT Analytics ได้ทาการสารวจและจัดอันดับ โดยรวบรวมข้อมูลจากแหล่งที่มีผู้ใช้งาน อินเตอร์เน็ตยอดนิยมหลักๆ ได้แก่ สถิติการค้นหาใน Google การแชร์บน Twitter และ จากการที่มีคนพูดถึงบน Linkedin เรามาดูกันว่า 10 อันดับที่มีการประยุกต์ใช้มากสุดมีอะไร กันบ้าง
  11. 11. จัดทาโดย ชื่อ นายเพิ่มพูน เจนสาริกิจ 5932152003 ระบบเทียบโอน รุ่นที่ 6 สาขาการจัดการทั่วไป วิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศเพื่อการจัดการอาชีพ อาจารย์เชษฐา เทียมเพชร

×