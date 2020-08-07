Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome to the Mindful Wellbeing Workshop: Module 7 – The Ego
Outline – Session 7 • Identification • Ego • Fear • Other Characteristics of the Ego • Beyond the Ego • Mindfulness and th...
Homework Debrief Did you practice meditating? If so, what was your experience? Did you pay attention to your inner critic?...
Module 7 mind blank

Module 7 Mindful Wellbeing

  3. 3. Homework Debrief Did you practice meditating? If so, what was your experience? Did you pay attention to your inner critic? What did you observe? Were you able to act in a more self-compassionate way? If so, what did you do? If not, what prevented you from cultivating more self-compassion? Do you have any other questions or concerns?

