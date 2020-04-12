දම් පා ගුරු උපදේශනය - පළමු දිනය

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
දහම් පාසල් ගුරුවරුන් සඳහා මුලික මන ෝ උපනේශ ය සද්ධම් ආර්ය පදනම
උපදද්ශනය යනු..
පුද්ගලික , සමාජීය හා මානසික ගැටළු දහෝ අපහසුතාවයන් මදනෝවිද්යාත්මකව විශ්දේෂණය කරමින් අවද ෝධ කරමින් විසඳා ගැනීමට මග දපන්වන , ...
උපදද්ශනය පවතින ගැටළුවක් විසඳීමට උග්රවීම වලක්වා ගැනීමට පුද්ගල සංවර්ධන උපායමාර්ගයක් දලස
සියේල ආරම්භ වන්දන් ඔ යහපත් මානවයකු විය යුතුය ඔ විශ්වාසවන්ත පුද්ගලයකු විය යුතුය ඔ ට කල හැකි උපකාරය / දවනස ඒත්තු ගැන්විය යුත...
ප්රතිකාරාත්මක ස ඳතාවක්
උපදද්ශන ක්රියාවලිදේදී උපදද්ශක සතුව සහදේදනය අවංක ව රහස් සුරක්ෂා කල හැකි ව සත්යවාදී ව ධනාත්මක ව දසේවා ලාභියා පිළිතුරක් උපකාර...
උපනේශ භූමිකාව න ෞරවය නපෞේ ලිකත්වය
උපනේශක වරයා විනිශ්චය න ොකරන්න ක් , පුර්ව නි ම වලට න ොපැමින්න ක් අනහේතුක ධ ාත්මවාදිනයක්
නසේවා ලාභියා නකනරහි අවංක සත්ය වාදිදයකු දපර දනොවූ විරු මිතුදරකු
කතාකරන් ට සුදුසු පරිසරයක් සක්රිය ඇහුම්කන්දීම ප්රතිචාරාත්මක ඇහුම්කන් දීම බාධා කරන් එපා,නිශ්ශබ්දතත්වයත් ඉවසන් ඇහුම්කන් දීමත්...
VENTILATION සිතුවිලි විනමෝච ය ප්රශ් යක් කතාකිරීම දුක ප්රකාශකිරිම ැටලුව විසදා ැනීනම් පළමු පියවරයි
සිතුවිලි හා හැගීම් විනමෝච ය නකෝපය , තරහව , දුක ප්රකාශ කරන් ඉඩ නදන් නතොරතුරු නබදා හදා න් ලියන් අදින්
Provide information, explanation, & advice Information – සැමවිට සත්ය ඒවා විය යුතුය Explanation – සම්පුර්ණ ඒවා විය යුතුය Ad...
නදයක් න ොදන් ා විට /පැහැදිලි න ොව විට තීරණයක් ැනීමට/නව ස් කිරීමට අවශ්ය වුවිට මතයක් විමසීම සදහා අසරණ වුවිට, වැරදුනු විට උපද...
යහළුවන් වැඩිහිටියන් දවනස දපන්වන්න
ආත්ම විශ්වාසය ඇති කල හැකි විදි අ ය කරන් ප්රථිපල න ොව උත්සාහය ධධර්යමත්කරන් පසුබෑම් යනු ජය ත හැකි අවස්ථවන් නලස
ඇතිනේ හඳු ා මු න ෞතික – න යක් නදොරක් මිල මුදල් පාසැල මා සික – අත්දැකීම් , මතක, දැනුම , හැකියාවන් සමාජීය– නදමාපිය , ෑ , හිත...
ඕනෑම ප්රශ්නයක් දයොමුකළ හැකි දකදනක් ඉන්නවා, ඒ තථාගත බුදු පියාණන් වහන්දසේ..! ඒ හැම ප්රශ්දනකටම විසඳුමක් තිදයනවා, ඒ ශ්රී සද්ධර...
කේද දම් බුදු පියාණන්වහන්දසේ...? නේවාතිනේව බ්රහ්මාති බ්රහ්ම තුන්නලෝකාග්ර සියළු ඤාණයන්න න් සමන්විත මහාකාරුණික ව නසේක ධම...
ධර්මය : අහන් /ඉ න් මතක තබා න් . ඒ අනුවම හැසිනරන් /පිළිපදින් ..
තමාට පිහිට තමාමය...! සාර්ථක අ ා තයක්!!!
ජිවිතයට අරමුණු නදන් Goal setting සියළුනේට කාල රාමුවක් ඇත..!
ජිවිනත් න ොඩ යන් තමන්ට ....
සැලසුමක් හා කාලරාමුවක් ප්රදයෝගික වැඩපිළිදවලක් හදුනාගත් ඉලක්කයක් ශිෂ්ය ජීවිතය සංවිධා කර න් උදේ කරන්
FOLLOW UP පසු විපරම නදපර්වනේම සක්රිය දායකත්වය තහවුරු කර න් සැලසුමකට , සංවිධා ාත්මකව මුණ ැනහන් ප්රනයෝගික ැටළු හදු ා න් , සැ...
TERMINATION හදුනාගත් දකටිකාලින ඉලක්ක සපුරාගත් වට දර්ශක මගින් තහවුරු කරගත් පසු දිගු කාලින ඉලක්ක කරා යන ආකාරය පැහැදිලි වූ ...
PROBLEM SOLVING COUNSELLING 5 – step module
Problem solving – 5 step module - ැටලුව හඳු ා ැනීම
Problem solving – 5 step module - ගත හැකි සියලු විසදුම් විමසන්න
Problem solving – 5 step module - ත හැකි නහොදම විසදුම නතෝරා න් • නිත්යානුකුල විය යුතුය • ආචාර ධර්ම හා සරධර්මානුකුල • ප්රනය...
Problem solving – 5 step module - දතෝරාගත් විසදුම ලගා කරගැනීමට අවශය පියවර සැලසුම් කරන්න
Problem solving – 5 step module - ල ා කර ත් ප්‍රතිපල විමසන් •දර්ශක හඳු ා න්
දහම් පාසල් දරුනවක් ැබ්බර නවයි සාකච්ජා කරන්න
Unmarried person has got pregnant 1. Marry the relevant person 2. Marry another person 3. Abortion 4. Suicide 5. Single pa...
Marry the relevant person 1. Consent of the women 2. Consent of the relevant person 3. Blessings of both families 4. Fixin...
Indicator •Valid Marriage Certificate
දම් පා ගුරු උපදේශනය - පළමු දිනය
දම් පා ගුරු උපදේශනය - පළමු දිනය
දම් පා ගුරු උපදේශනය - පළමු දිනය
දම් පා ගුරු උපදේශනය - පළමු දිනය
දම් පා ගුරු උපදේශනය - පළමු දිනය
දම් පා ගුරු උපදේශනය - පළමු දිනය
දම් පා ගුරු උපදේශනය - පළමු දිනය
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

දම් පා ගුරු උපදේශනය - පළමු දිනය

24 views

Published on

දම් පා ගුරු උපදේශනය - පළමු දිනය

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

දම් පා ගුරු උපදේශනය - පළමු දිනය

  1. 1. දහම් පාසල් ගුරුවරුන් සඳහා මුලික මන ෝ උපනේශ ය සද්ධම් ආර්ය පදනම
  2. 2. උපදද්ශනය යනු..
  3. 3. පුද්ගලික , සමාජීය හා මානසික ගැටළු දහෝ අපහසුතාවයන් මදනෝවිද්යාත්මකව විශ්දේෂණය කරමින් අවද ෝධ කරමින් විසඳා ගැනීමට මග දපන්වන , සහය වන චින්තනදේ හා චර්යාදේ දවනසක් ඇති කරවීමට ලාදපොදරොත්තු වන දදදදදනකු අතර සිදුවන ක්රියාවලියක්
  4. 4. උපදද්ශනය පවතින ගැටළුවක් විසඳීමට උග්රවීම වලක්වා ගැනීමට පුද්ගල සංවර්ධන උපායමාර්ගයක් දලස
  5. 5. සියේල ආරම්භ වන්දන් ඔ යහපත් මානවයකු විය යුතුය ඔ විශ්වාසවන්ත පුද්ගලයකු විය යුතුය ඔ ට කල හැකි උපකාරය / දවනස ඒත්තු ගැන්විය යුතුය කතා හට සුදුසු පරිසරයක් , දවලාවක් හා අනුමැතියක් තිබිය යුතුය
  6. 6. ප්රතිකාරාත්මක ස ඳතාවක්
  7. 7. උපදද්ශන ක්රියාවලිදේදී උපදද්ශක සතුව සහදේදනය අවංක ව රහස් සුරක්ෂා කල හැකි ව සත්යවාදී ව ධනාත්මක ව දසේවා ලාභියා පිළිතුරක් උපකාරයක් විශ්වසනීයත්වය දැනුම/දතොරතුරු මග දපන්වීමක්
  8. 8. උපනේශ භූමිකාව න ෞරවය නපෞේ ලිකත්වය
  9. 9. උපනේශක වරයා විනිශ්චය න ොකරන්න ක් , පුර්ව නි ම වලට න ොපැමින්න ක් අනහේතුක ධ ාත්මවාදිනයක්
  10. 10. නසේවා ලාභියා නකනරහි අවංක සත්ය වාදිදයකු දපර දනොවූ විරු මිතුදරකු
  11. 11. කතාකරන් ට සුදුසු පරිසරයක් සක්රිය ඇහුම්කන්දීම ප්රතිචාරාත්මක ඇහුම්කන් දීම බාධා කරන් එපා,නිශ්ශබ්දතත්වයත් ඉවසන් ඇහුම්කන් දීමත් කලාවක්
  12. 12. VENTILATION සිතුවිලි විනමෝච ය ප්රශ් යක් කතාකිරීම දුක ප්රකාශකිරිම ැටලුව විසදා ැනීනම් පළමු පියවරයි
  13. 13. සිතුවිලි හා හැගීම් විනමෝච ය නකෝපය , තරහව , දුක ප්රකාශ කරන් ඉඩ නදන් නතොරතුරු නබදා හදා න් ලියන් අදින්
  14. 14. Provide information, explanation, & advice Information – සැමවිට සත්ය ඒවා විය යුතුය Explanation – සම්පුර්ණ ඒවා විය යුතුය Advice – කල යුතු දද් දනොකළ යුතු දද් , ඒවාදේ පල විපාක
  15. 15. නදයක් න ොදන් ා විට /පැහැදිලි න ොව විට තීරණයක් ැනීමට/නව ස් කිරීමට අවශ්ය වුවිට මතයක් විමසීම සදහා අසරණ වුවිට, වැරදුනු විට උපදදස් /ඔවදන් අවශ්ය වන්දන් වැඩිහිටියන් 24% යහළුවන් 76% එත් අනප් උපනේශකනයෝ
  16. 16. යහළුවන් වැඩිහිටියන් දවනස දපන්වන්න
  17. 17. ආත්ම විශ්වාසය ඇති කල හැකි විදි අ ය කරන් ප්රථිපල න ොව උත්සාහය ධධර්යමත්කරන් පසුබෑම් යනු ජය ත හැකි අවස්ථවන් නලස
  18. 18. ඇතිනේ හඳු ා මු න ෞතික – න යක් නදොරක් මිල මුදල් පාසැල මා සික – අත්දැකීම් , මතක, දැනුම , හැකියාවන් සමාජීය– නදමාපිය , ෑ , හිතමිතුරන්, ගුරුවරුන් අධ්යාත්මික – ධර්මය
  19. 19. ඕනෑම ප්රශ්නයක් දයොමුකළ හැකි දකදනක් ඉන්නවා, ඒ තථාගත බුදු පියාණන් වහන්දසේ..! ඒ හැම ප්රශ්දනකටම විසඳුමක් තිදයනවා, ඒ ශ්රී සද්ධර්මය.....!
  20. 20. කේද දම් බුදු පියාණන්වහන්දසේ...? නේවාතිනේව බ්රහ්මාති බ්රහ්ම තුන්නලෝකාග්ර සියළු ඤාණයන්න න් සමන්විත මහාකාරුණික ව නසේක ධම්නමෝ හනේ රක්ඛති ධම්මචාරී ...!
  21. 21. ධර්මය : අහන් /ඉ න් මතක තබා න් . ඒ අනුවම හැසිනරන් /පිළිපදින් ..
  22. 22. තමාට පිහිට තමාමය...! සාර්ථක අ ා තයක්!!!
  23. 23. ජිවිතයට අරමුණු නදන් Goal setting සියළුනේට කාල රාමුවක් ඇත..!
  24. 24. ජිවිනත් න ොඩ යන් තමන්ට ....
  25. 25. සැලසුමක් හා කාලරාමුවක් ප්රදයෝගික වැඩපිළිදවලක් හදුනාගත් ඉලක්කයක් ශිෂ්ය ජීවිතය සංවිධා කර න් උදේ කරන්
  26. 26. FOLLOW UP පසු විපරම නදපර්වනේම සක්රිය දායකත්වය තහවුරු කර න් සැලසුමකට , සංවිධා ාත්මකව මුණ ැනහන් ප්රනයෝගික ැටළු හදු ා න් , සැලසුම් අලුත් කරන් නිරන්තරනයන් ධධර්යමත් කරන් , පසසන් අනප්ක්ෂිත ඉලක්ක සදහා පැහැදිලි දර්ශක හදු ා න්
  27. 27. TERMINATION හදුනාගත් දකටිකාලින ඉලක්ක සපුරාගත් වට දර්ශක මගින් තහවුරු කරගත් පසු දිගු කාලින ඉලක්ක කරා යන ආකාරය පැහැදිලි වූ පසු  දසේවා ලාභියා හා උපදද්ශකයා සැහීමකට පත්වූ පසු නැවත ඕනෑම දමොදහොතක මුණ ගැසීමට ඉඩ හසර ලැද න වට තහවුරු වූ පසු
  28. 28. PROBLEM SOLVING COUNSELLING 5 – step module
  29. 29. Problem solving – 5 step module - ැටලුව හඳු ා ැනීම
  30. 30. Problem solving – 5 step module - ගත හැකි සියලු විසදුම් විමසන්න
  31. 31. Problem solving – 5 step module - ත හැකි නහොදම විසදුම නතෝරා න් • නිත්යානුකුල විය යුතුය • ආචාර ධර්ම හා සරධර්මානුකුල • ප්රනයෝගික විය යුතුය
  32. 32. Problem solving – 5 step module - දතෝරාගත් විසදුම ලගා කරගැනීමට අවශය පියවර සැලසුම් කරන්න
  33. 33. Problem solving – 5 step module - ල ා කර ත් ප්‍රතිපල විමසන් •දර්ශක හඳු ා න්
  34. 34. දහම් පාසල් දරුනවක් ැබ්බර නවයි සාකච්ජා කරන්න
  35. 35. Unmarried person has got pregnant 1. Marry the relevant person 2. Marry another person 3. Abortion 4. Suicide 5. Single parent family 6. Give for adoption 7. Abandoning the baby 8. Killing the baby
  36. 36. Marry the relevant person 1. Consent of the women 2. Consent of the relevant person 3. Blessings of both families 4. Fixing a date, time, place for the marriage 5. Marriage of two persons
  37. 37. Indicator •Valid Marriage Certificate

×