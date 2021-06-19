State of Kuvait

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Государство Кувейт
Общие Данные • Население — 3 268 431 человек • Конституционная монархия • Официальный язык —арабский • Нефть, газ • Тропич...
Растительный Мир •Кустарники •Верблюжья колючка •Деревья •Эфемеры
Животный Мир •Грызуны •Пресмыкающиеся •Копытные •Птицы •250 видов рыб •Ядовитые пауки
СПАСИБО ЗА ВНИМАНИЕ!
