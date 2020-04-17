Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ПРОЄКТНИЙ МЕНЕДЖМЕНТ By Vitalii Dutka
Обмежений у часі комплекс робіт з визначеним результатом, заходами та ресурсами, метою якого є впровадження змін ПРОЄКТ
ОБМЕЖЕННЯ Ресурси Зміна Додана цінність
ПРОЕКТ
ПРОЦЕС
ПРОЦЕС
ПРОЕКТ
ОБМЕЖЕННЯ Ресурси Зміна Додана цінність Невизначеність
ВИДИ НЕВИЗНАЧЕНОСТІ • Ризики • Об’єм робіт • Хвороби • Нові технології • Погода Та багато-багато іншого….
ГАЛУЗІ РОБІТ
ЖИТТЄВИЙ ЦИКЛ
АБО
СЕРТИФІКАЦІЇ +N інших
XMIND
TRELLO
NOTES
КНИГИ
ШУКАЄМО «ЧОМУ» Source: ‘Share the Golden Circle’ by Simon Sinek.
ФОРМУЄМО ЦІННІСТЬ Source: Strategizer by Alexander Osterwalder
ПОГОВОРИМО?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Управління проектами Пласт 3 Проба

25 views

Published on

Загальний огляд проектного менеджменту, базових інструментів та рекомендованих книг

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Управління проектами Пласт 3 Проба

  1. 1. ПРОЄКТНИЙ МЕНЕДЖМЕНТ By Vitalii Dutka
  2. 2. Обмежений у часі комплекс робіт з визначеним результатом, заходами та ресурсами, метою якого є впровадження змін ПРОЄКТ
  3. 3. ОБМЕЖЕННЯ Ресурси Зміна Додана цінність
  4. 4. ПРОЕКТ
  5. 5. ПРОЦЕС
  6. 6. ПРОЦЕС
  7. 7. ПРОЕКТ
  8. 8. ОБМЕЖЕННЯ Ресурси Зміна Додана цінність Невизначеність
  9. 9. ВИДИ НЕВИЗНАЧЕНОСТІ • Ризики • Об’єм робіт • Хвороби • Нові технології • Погода Та багато-багато іншого….
  10. 10. ГАЛУЗІ РОБІТ
  11. 11. ЖИТТЄВИЙ ЦИКЛ
  12. 12. АБО
  13. 13. СЕРТИФІКАЦІЇ +N інших
  14. 14. XMIND
  15. 15. TRELLO
  16. 16. NOTES
  17. 17. КНИГИ
  18. 18. ШУКАЄМО «ЧОМУ» Source: ‘Share the Golden Circle’ by Simon Sinek.
  19. 19. ФОРМУЄМО ЦІННІСТЬ Source: Strategizer by Alexander Osterwalder
  20. 20. ПОГОВОРИМО?

×