Presented By Presented To VISHESH SINGHAL MS.NISHA WADHWA MCA 4th Semester Asst Professor 15713 MCA(PIET)
Project shield
Project shield
Google initiative to protect the website from different attachs

  1. 1. Presented By Presented To VISHESH SINGHAL MS.NISHA WADHWA MCA 4th Semester Asst Professor 15713 MCA(PIET)
  2. 2.  DoS  Project Shield  Protection from DDoS  Mechanism of Project Shield  Advantages  Challenges  Conclusion  Bibliography
  3. 3.  A Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources. They target a wide variety of important resources, from banks to news websites, and present a major challenge to making sure people can publish and access important information.
  4. 4.  Project Shield is a free anti-distributed- denial-of-service (anti-DDoS) service that is offered by Jigsaw, a subsidiary of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. to websites that have "media, elections, and human rights related content.  Project Shield is a free service that uses Google technology to protect news sites and free expression from DDoS attacks on the web.
  5. 5.  Project Shield is a reverse proxy, Project Shield servers receive traffic requests on your website's behalf and then sends safe traffic to your website's server.  This protects your site against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks in two ways: 1. Filtration of harmful traffic 2. Absorption of traffic through caching
  6. 6. Filtration of harmful traffic Project Shield filters out harmful traffic using Google’s technology and DDoS tools. If someone tries to take your website down with a DDoS attack, Project Shield can identify and block harmful traffic so your website stays up and running.
  7. 7. Absorption of traffic through caching Project Shield can cache — or save — versions of your content to serve to website visitors. This reduces traffic requests to your website server and absorbs potential DDoS attacks. For example, if many visitors want to view the same content on your website (or, in a DDoS attack, an attacker is trying to overwhelm your website with traffic), Project Shield will fetch the content from your website's server once and then serve a cached copy repeatedly.
  8. 8. Review traffic and filter out bad requests Attacks are blocked Content is served back to the user Reverse proxy in Google's data centers
  9. 9. Review traffic and filter out bad requests When someone visits your website, the request comes to Project Shield first so that we can filter out bad requests. Attacks are blocked If it looks like the traffic is an attack, we reject the request and prevent it from reaching your server.
  10. 10. Reverse proxy in Google's data centers User requests enter Google’s network at a location close to the end user, and then are proxied through the nearest Google Cloud data center. This improves performance and reduces latency.
  11. 11.  Content is served back to the user We retrieve the requested site content either from our cache or from your server and send it back to the user. By serving content from cache, we reduce the load on your server and improve performance for the end user.
  12. 12. 1. Protection from DDoS 2. Free of cost 3. Real-time site analytics DISADVANTAGES 1. No protection from Hacker 2. Size Limitation
  13. 13.  Protection from Malicious intruder  World wide Access  More security
  14. 14.  This initiative by google is the long jump in Information security.  If this project is applied in a proper manner this can be proved as a mile stone in the cyber world .
  15. 15.  https://projectshield.withgoogle.com  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Shield  https://support.google.com/projectshield/an swer/6358888

×