  1. 1. Work-life balance - What is it? 2 Meaningful daily achievement and enjoyment in all aspects of the person’s life: Work, family, friends and self A vital factor in achieving a balance is making sure that work does not overwhelm or dominate; and also, that it does not cause damage to the individual by way of negative stress
  2. 2. 3
  3. 3. 4 WORK LIFE INTEGRATION
  4. 4. How do you know you are out of balance? 5  Physical: Headaches, upset stomach, sleep disturbances, changes in appetite, muscle tension, fatigue, heart palpitations  Emotional: Feeling depressed, anxious, angry, or powerless. Feeling irritable and have difficulty making decisions  Personal: Missed opportunities to spend time with friends and family, feeling job burnout, isolated. Self medicating with alcohol or drugs Physical, emotional and personal symptoms
  5. 5. Identifying sources of stress 6  Identify the sources of stress at work Amount of work and deadlines Relationships with others Office politics Ongoing change  Identify the sources of stress in your life outside of work Relationships/marriage/children Financial Too many commitments
  6. 6. 7  Positive self-talk  Emergency stress stoppers Deep breaths and/or count to ten before you speak Walk away and/or go for a walk  Find your joy Listen to music Take a class or read  Practice relaxation Source: http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/HealthyLiving/StressManagement/FourWaystoDealWithStress/Four-Ways-to-Deal-with-Stress_UCM_307996_Article.jsp
  7. 7. 8  Manage your time, set limits and learn to say “No”  Unplug when you leave work  Take ALL of your vacation time  Talk to others about your stress level and lean on your support system when you are especially stressed  Resolve to take better care of yourself; get physical activity, eat well and get an adequate amount of sleep Five areas of focus
  8. 8. OLD NEW • LIVE to work • INDIVIDUAL achievement • CORNER office • PRESTIGE • Work to LIVE • GROUP oriented • FLEXIBLE schedules/social media • GIVING BACK Source: Intelligence Group – Cassandra Report; 2013 New value system 9

