Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPORT ON MY HOMETOWN DATED- 25/03/2019 GORESWAR, BAKSA, ASSAM SUBMITTED BY: BIPUL NATH
INTRODUCTION:  Country: India  State: Assam.  Village: Goreswar  Dist: Baksa  PIN: 781366  Named after king Gaura, a...
Google map to the place with a cursor in red pointing to the exact location GORESWAR
FEW OF THE PLACES OF PUBLIC INTEREST:  There is a govt. college, Goreswar college which affiliates many private colleges ...
Railways connectivity:
Transportation : There is bus and train connectivity from the place to it's nearest city, Guwahati. Transportation is av...
Economy: As an agriculture hotspot area, the local communities depend mostly on small micro scale business and meager job...
Higher Education: Goreswar College: This is the only govt. college in the area with few private colleges affiliated with ...
Demographic distribution:  The place comprises of many communities and sub-communities.  The majority communities are na...
Bah-puja or Bamboo worship: Several bamboos adorned with human clothes to make them look like deities
Cultural harmony: Cultural procession organized by Goreswar college, exhibiting all the communities living in a harmoniou...
Geography and Nature:  There are several elephant friendly tea-estates all along the north-eastern border of the place, b...
Beautiful natural scenery of Bogamati: Back Buddhist temple in Bogamati Annual rafting event in Bogamati Natural scenery o...
Bogamati: A short documentary on Bogamati and it’s beautiful surrounding. Back
Reference:  https://baksa.gov.in/about_baksa_tourism.html  www.goreswarcollege.in  https://youtube.com/watch?v=amGUQ-bX...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Goreswar

11 views

Published on

Goreswar is Place is Assam, India

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Goreswar

  1. 1. REPORT ON MY HOMETOWN DATED- 25/03/2019 GORESWAR, BAKSA, ASSAM SUBMITTED BY: BIPUL NATH
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION:  Country: India  State: Assam.  Village: Goreswar  Dist: Baksa  PIN: 781366  Named after king Gaura, and hence the name follows.  Falls 60 km north of Guwahati, Assam.  The place is beautiful in terms of vegetation with a micro economy supporting the needs of the people who reside within.  There are about 60,000 people living within the Betna Mouza under which Goreswar lies.
  3. 3. Google map to the place with a cursor in red pointing to the exact location GORESWAR
  4. 4. FEW OF THE PLACES OF PUBLIC INTEREST:  There is a govt. college, Goreswar college which affiliates many private colleges in the locality.  There is one of Assam’s largest weekly markets held every Sunday and Thursday.  There is a train station as well as State Transport Bus connectivity to all the major towns on a regular basis.
  5. 5. Railways connectivity:
  6. 6. Transportation : There is bus and train connectivity from the place to it's nearest city, Guwahati. Transportation is available around the clock. Back
  7. 7. Economy: As an agriculture hotspot area, the local communities depend mostly on small micro scale business and meager jobs. Besides this there are small professionals like teachers and army personnel. Back
  8. 8. Higher Education: Goreswar College: This is the only govt. college in the area with few private colleges affiliated with this college. The literacy rate is 86% but many children are affected due to various factors ranging from alcohol and superstition. Besides there are lots of govt. and private schools. Goreswar college Goreswar college Back
  9. 9. Demographic distribution:  The place comprises of many communities and sub-communities.  The majority communities are namely, Assamese and Bodos.  Besides them exists the Sarania community, which is a sub-cast of the assamese community, but demands a particular identity as a distinct community.  Bah-Puja or Bamboo worship is their popular festival, where Bamboo is worshipped as a deity.
  10. 10. Bah-puja or Bamboo worship: Several bamboos adorned with human clothes to make them look like deities
  11. 11. Cultural harmony: Cultural procession organized by Goreswar college, exhibiting all the communities living in a harmonious relation.
  12. 12. Geography and Nature:  There are several elephant friendly tea-estates all along the north-eastern border of the place, bordering Bhutan in the west.  Few wild life sanctuaries.  A famous picnic spot of Assam, Bogamati  There is a Buddhist temple situated at Bogamati, which is a real attraction for people who anually visit there.  Many people visit the place during the winter season to enjoy the luscious greenery and serenity of the place.  The place sits between two important rivers, tributaries of the Brahmaputra, Barnadi on the East and Puthimari on the West.
  13. 13. Beautiful natural scenery of Bogamati: Back Buddhist temple in Bogamati Annual rafting event in Bogamati Natural scenery of Bogamati
  14. 14. Bogamati: A short documentary on Bogamati and it’s beautiful surrounding. Back
  15. 15. Reference:  https://baksa.gov.in/about_baksa_tourism.html  www.goreswarcollege.in  https://youtube.com/watch?v=amGUQ-bXD8Q  https://youtube.com/watch?v=Roa3MoKXt-k

×