Viract baas suunnittelumalli final

XXX – Omistajat, Hallituksen tavoitteet ja vuosikello 2021
Mikä on arvokasta?
Omistaja, Hallitus & Johto? Omistaja luo mahdollisuudet, halitus huomisen ja johto tulokset.
XXXX -johtamisjärjestelmä Omistajat • Tehtävä 1 • Tehtävä 2 Hallitus Johto
11 Omistaja-arvon driverit Tase Osaamisen kasvattaminen Nykyinen strategia Toimialan kehitys Kilpailijoiden toiminta Megat...
XXXX - Kasvustrategia Omistaja - ja kasvustrategia Tuotteistus ja toimitusmalli, hinnoittelu Vuosisuunnitelmat (myynti, ma...
Uuden hallituksen organisointi Hallitustyön määrälliset ja laadulliset tavoitteet Hallitustyön muodot, organisointi ja vuo...
Millainen on hyvä hallitus? • Sitoutunut • Innostunut • Ammattimainen • Osaava • Arvokas
Mitä hyvä hallitus tekee? • Mitä hyvä hallitus tekee? • Varmistaa liiketoimintapotentiaalin täysimääräisen hyödyntämisen •...
Miten hyvä hallitus toimii? • Roolitus • Vuosikello • Teemakokoukset • ”Dashboard” • Valmistelu: HPJ + TJ Yhdessä
ESIMERKKI
Hallituksen tavoitteet 2021 Määrälliset tavoitteet Laadulliset tavoitteet Hallituksen itsearviointi:
Hallituksen toiminta • Organisaation ja Henkilöstö • Riskien hallinta • Strategian vahvistaminen • Tilivuoden ennuste • Ti...
Vuosikello kokouksittain 19.1. 18.2. 10.3. 8.4. 20.4. 22.6 3.8. 21.9. Strategian starttaus/ Hallituksen tavoitteet ja mene...
Vuosikello kokouksittain jatkuu 19.10. 23.11. Liiketoimintakatsaus Q3/ Hankkeet 2020 edistyminen / Budjettiraamit Budjetin...
Työkalut - Digiajan ”Hallitusalusta” Raportointi - Teams Keskustelu, Ideat ja ajankäytön suunnittelu – Whatsapp / Teams Ko...
Board As A Service (Baas) Digiajan hallitusparraus Trendit, markkinatieto, kilpailijat Strategia Suunnitelmat Hankkeet Pää...
Esimerkki hallitustyön suunnittelusta, organisoimisesta ja johtamisesta "Board As A Service - mallilla."

  1. 1. XXX – Omistajat, Hallituksen tavoitteet ja vuosikello 2021
  2. 2. A BVisio Strategia Johtaminen Organisaatio Muoto Brändäys Yritysarvon kasvattaminen Hallitus Johto Tiekartta Muutos- ohjelma Resurssit Rahoitus Arvo Tänään Arvo Huomenna
  3. 3. Mikä on arvokasta?
  4. 4. Omistaja, Hallitus & Johto? Omistaja luo mahdollisuudet, halitus huomisen ja johto tulokset.
  5. 5. XXXX -johtamisjärjestelmä Omistajat • Tehtävä 1 • Tehtävä 2 Hallitus Johto
  6. 6. 11 Omistaja-arvon driverit Tase Osaamisen kasvattaminen Nykyinen strategia Toimialan kehitys Kilpailijoiden toiminta Megatrendit
  7. 7. XXXX - Kasvustrategia Omistaja - ja kasvustrategia Tuotteistus ja toimitusmalli, hinnoittelu Vuosisuunnitelmat (myynti, markkinointi, HR jne. Toiminta, mittarit ja raportointi Tuloksellinen tekeminen
  8. 8. Uuden hallituksen organisointi Hallitustyön määrälliset ja laadulliset tavoitteet Hallitustyön muodot, organisointi ja vuosikello Hallitustyön arviointi Jäsenten tehtävät, hankkeet ja ajankäyttö Strategiaprosessi ja omistajaohjauksen rooli osana hallitustyötä Data, informaatio, raportointi, materiaalit, alustat ja kommunikaatio Yritystoimintaan ja avainhenkilöihin tutustuminen
  9. 9. Millainen on hyvä hallitus? • Sitoutunut • Innostunut • Ammattimainen • Osaava • Arvokas
  10. 10. Mitä hyvä hallitus tekee? • Mitä hyvä hallitus tekee? • Varmistaa liiketoimintapotentiaalin täysimääräisen hyödyntämisen • Pitää huolta yrityksen isosta kuvasta, muutoksista toimialalla ja toimintaympäristöissä • Ohjaa ja innostaa toimivaa johtoa, ei taakka vaan tukiryhmä. Sparraaja • Toimii yrityksen suojelusenkelinä
  11. 11. Miten hyvä hallitus toimii? • Roolitus • Vuosikello • Teemakokoukset • ”Dashboard” • Valmistelu: HPJ + TJ Yhdessä
  12. 12. ESIMERKKI
  13. 13. Hallituksen tavoitteet 2021 Määrälliset tavoitteet Laadulliset tavoitteet Hallituksen itsearviointi:
  14. 14. Hallituksen toiminta • Organisaation ja Henkilöstö • Riskien hallinta • Strategian vahvistaminen • Tilivuoden ennuste • Tilinpäätös • Strategiatyön aloitus • Bujetin vahvistaminen • Hallitustyön arviointi Q4 Q1 Q2Q3
  15. 15. Vuosikello kokouksittain 19.1. 18.2. 10.3. 8.4. 20.4. 22.6 3.8. 21.9. Strategian starttaus/ Hallituksen tavoitteet ja menetelmät/ Tilinpäätöstiedote v.2020/ Hankkeet / Hallituksen työkalut Tilinpäätöskokous / Allekirjoitus, kertomus / YK-kutsu /Liiketoimintasuunnitelmien katselmukset Varsinainen Yhtiökokous / Järjestäytyminen / Hallinnolliset päätökset Liiketoimintakatsaus Q1 / Toimiala- ja Kilpailija-analyysit, Asiakaskokemus / asiakkaan ääni Teema / Keskeisimmät asiat / Hallinnolliset päätökset Puolivuotiskatsaus H1 / Keskeisimmät asiat / Hallinnolliset päätökset XXXX Strategia/ Hallitus ja Johtoryhmät
  16. 16. Vuosikello kokouksittain jatkuu 19.10. 23.11. Liiketoimintakatsaus Q3/ Hankkeet 2020 edistyminen / Budjettiraamit Budjetin vahvistaminen / Hallitustyön arviointi
  17. 17. Työkalut - Digiajan ”Hallitusalusta” Raportointi - Teams Keskustelu, Ideat ja ajankäytön suunnittelu – Whatsapp / Teams Kohtaamiset, kokoukset ja päätökset – F2F, Teams Kehityshankkeet – Työpajat, kokoukset, virtuaalikohtaamiset Tavoitteet, suunnitelmat, vuosisuunnittelu & mittarit Omistaja- yritys- ja muut strategiat Omistajan Portfolio & Sijoitustrategia
  18. 18. Board As A Service (Baas) Digiajan hallitusparraus Trendit, markkinatieto, kilpailijat Strategia Suunnitelmat Hankkeet Päätökset Sparraus Arvo Visio Tavoitteet Suunnitelmat Hankkeet Mittarit Työryhmät Työkalut Alustat

