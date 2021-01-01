Research problem 4 step process

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
This video throws light on the concepts and the steps for identifying and articulating a research problem. A four step strategy for articulating a research problem is presented in this video with a practical example.
The four steps are
1. Conceptualization-Selection of a broad problem based on your area of interest
2. Gathering background knowledge -Reading from generic to specific literature
3. Re-reading -Identifying gaps in literature
4. Formulating your problem- One clear re-searchable problem.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment