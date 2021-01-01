Successfully reported this slideshow.
Research problem 4 step process

This video throws light on the concepts and the steps for identifying and articulating a research problem. A four step strategy for articulating a research problem is presented in this video with a practical example.
The four steps are
1. Conceptualization-Selection of a broad problem based on your area of interest
2. Gathering background knowledge -Reading from generic to specific literature
3. Re-reading -Identifying gaps in literature
4. Formulating your problem- One clear re-searchable problem.

Research problem 4 step process

  1. 1. Research Problem- 4 Step Process  Conceptualization  Gathering background information  Reading specific literature  Formulating a problem
  2. 2. Conceptualization Can it be enthusiastically pursued? Can you sustain it? Can you solve it? (with in the timeframe) Is it timely? Original? Do you have the grounding to solve it?
  3. 3. Gathering background knowledge Your experience Everyday observations Research groups Reviewing recent literature Government reports Discussion with experts Synthesis of all the above Make a list of possible areas Identify the gap
  4. 4. Reread Find the gap Make a list of possible areas Study narrow Choose one area Dig Narrow and deep List out unresolved problems
  5. 5. Formulation Actual Problem There has always been debates and controversies regarding pedagogical strategies for fostering writing skills. Justification of the problem. Previous empirical studies have suggested that the current teaching practices in a L2writing classroom do not lead to the desired learning outcomes.(Rod Ellis,2013) A judicious mix of technology and pedagogy is necessary in today’s context (McCann, 2005) Deficiency with proof However, very little attention has been paid to achieving learning outcomes in a L2 writing classroom using learning management systems. To the researcher’s knowledge, there are only two studies concerning this issue at tertiary level. Zulich (2019) showed that there is no conclusive evidence on the positive impact of technology integration in a writing classroom. Graham (2020) argues that technological intervention provide a collaborative space to foster writing skills. There were no studies at tertiary level . “Therefore, this research was aimed at investigating how students at
  6. 6. Worksheet Actual Problem Justification of the problem. Deficiency with proof
  7. 7. Recap  Conceptualization  Gathering background information  Reading specific literature  Formulating a problem

