Research problem 4 step process



This video throws light on the concepts and the steps for identifying and articulating a research problem. A four step strategy for articulating a research problem is presented in this video with a practical example.

The four steps are

1. Conceptualization-Selection of a broad problem based on your area of interest

2. Gathering background knowledge -Reading from generic to specific literature

3. Re-reading -Identifying gaps in literature

4. Formulating your problem- One clear re-searchable problem.



