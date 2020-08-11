Successfully reported this slideshow.
C_TS422_1909 SAP Certified Application Associate - SAP S/4HANA Production Planning and Manufacturing Level: Associate Exam
 To ensure success, SAP recommends combining education courses and hands-on experience to prepare for your certification ...
 TS421 (SAP S/4HANA 1909)  TS422 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) ----- OR -----  S4220 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) Lean Manufacturing in SAP ...
Outline both motivation and background of SAP S/4HANA, describe its main components, the lines of business, and the SAP Us...
S4hana pp

sap PP

Published in: Data & Analytics
S4hana pp

  1. 1. C_TS422_1909 SAP Certified Application Associate - SAP S/4HANA Production Planning and Manufacturing Level: Associate Exam: 80 questions Sample Questions: View more Cut Score: 55% D u r a t i o n : 180 mins German, English, Chinese Description  The "SAP Certified Application Associate - SAP S/4HANA Production Planning and Manufacturing" certification exam validates that the candidate possesses the fundamental and core knowledge required of the SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing consultant profile. This certification proves that the candidate has an overall understanding and in‐ depth technical skills to participate as a member of a project team in a mentored role. Notes
  2. 2.  To ensure success, SAP recommends combining education courses and hands-on experience to prepare for your certification exam as questions will test your ability to apply the knowledge you have gained in training.  You are not allowed to use any reference materials during the certification test (no access to online documentation or to any SAP system). Topic Areas Please see below the list of topics that may be covered within this certification and the courses that cover them. Its accuracy does not constitute a legitimate claim; SAP reserves the right to update the exam content (topics, items, weighting) at any time. Advanced Planning in SAP S/4HANA> 12% Outline the basics and master data of advanced planning, explain tools (alert monitor, detailed scheduling planning board) and advanced planning and detailed scheduling processes, explain planning evaluation concepts  TS421 (SAP S/4HANA 1909)  TS422 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) ----- OR -----  S4220 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) Production Orders in SAP S/4HANA> 12% Determine BOM item category, describe order status management and set user statuses, configure availability check for components, trigger routing selection, set up an order type, apply material staging and confirmation.  TS421 (SAP S/4HANA 1909)  TS422 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) ----- OR -----  S4225 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) Master Data in SAP S/4HANA> 12% Identify and explain production relevant master data, including, but not limited to: bill of material, routing and production version.  TS421 (SAP S/4HANA 1909)  TS422 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) ----- OR -----  S4210 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) Material Requirements Planning in SAP S/4HANA8% - 12% Select and apply planning strategies, use the planning table, characterize long-term planning and master production scheduling, outline MRP basics and steps of MRP, and describe lot size procedures.
  3. 3.  TS421 (SAP S/4HANA 1909)  TS422 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) ----- OR -----  S4220 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) Lean Manufacturing in SAP S/4HANA8% - 12% Identify repetitive manufacturing specific master data, explain line load planning and confirmation, outline Kanban master data and Kanban processes.  TS421 (SAP S/4HANA 1909)  TS422 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) ----- OR -----  S4200 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) Capacity Planning in SAP S/4HANA8% - 12% Outline best practices for using SAP S/4HANA, describe the SAP HANA database concept and new user experience with SAP Fiori, outline the capabilities of embedded analytics.  TS421 (SAP S/4HANA 1909)  TS422 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) ----- OR -----  S4230 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) Demand Management in SAP S/4HANA< 8% Explain and compare the different production methods in make-to-order, make-to- stock, and assembly planning.  TS421 (SAP S/4HANA 1909)  TS422 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) ----- OR -----  S4220 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) Introduction to SAP S/4HANA Production Planning< 8% Outline production planning components and functions, differentiate consumption- based planning vs. MRP, outline new trends in production planning.  TS421 (SAP S/4HANA 1909)  TS422 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) ----- OR -----  S4220 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) Introduction to SAP S/4HANA Supply Chain Planning< 8%
  4. 4. Outline both motivation and background of SAP S/4HANA, describe its main components, the lines of business, and the SAP User Experience strategy.  TS421 (SAP S/4HANA 1909)  TS422 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) ----- OR -----  S4200 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) Process Orders in SAP S/4HANA< 8% Characterize process order elements and process order processing, determine master data objects for process orders, identify features for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).  TS421 (SAP S/4HANA 1909)  TS422 (SAP S/4HANA 1909) ----- OR -----  S4200 (SAP S/4HANA 1909)

