Top hosting panels compared

Jan. 31, 2022
Whether it is managing your domains and email accounts or installing applications, a control panel can simplify even the most complex server management tasks. So here we are, discussin- Plesk vs Cpanel vs DirectAdmin– the top three hosting control panels today. This comparison post will help you pick the right hosting control panel for your business.

Top hosting panels compared

  1. 1. TOP HOSTING PANELS COMPARED Plesk vs Cpanel vs DirectAdmin Comparison Guide 2022 VS
  2. 2. It is easy to use and install and comes with a straightforward GUI. The features in cPanel are grouped into sections that can be accessed by a simple scroll down. cPanel is tightly integrated with Softaculous – a unique feature that allows 1-click app installation. cPanel is an extremely portable solution allowing you to transfer your website from one hosting provider to another quickly and painlessly. Supports stronger and secure site maintenance through extensions and numerous inbuilt security solutions (SSL Certificates). With cPanel, you enjoy flexible database management as you can create your own MySQL database . Features Of cPanel Web Hosting Quick Facts Released in 1996, cPanel is the oldest hosting solution. At present, about 3,533,540 websites are using cPanel. cPanel can be installed on RHEL, CloudLinux, and CentOS. A domain is created using the cPanel server every 6 seconds. A new cPanel hosting account is created every 14.5 seconds. Look at some amazing facts about cPanel you probably didn’t know about:
  3. 3. If you are among those who want an attractive hosting platform for Windows, Plesk is the ideal option. It has a lot to offer for developers & webmasters helping them to achieve a stable and efficient hosting solution. Plesk is best known for its user- friendly interface and myriads of features, which allow admins to manage their sites more efficiently. The newest Plesk is available both for Windows and Linux. Features Of Plesk Web Hosting The fact that Plesk is host agnostic and can be installed on any platform, whether it is Linux or Windows makes it a popular server management tool today. Plesk also supports Docker integration featuring over 200,000 different Docker images. Plesk is great support for those who demand integration with Git – a popular version control system. Plesk version 12.5 and up support Gitman extension with full Git integration to its core functionality. With Plesk, users can schedule incremental and complete backups enabling easy roll-back of amendments made to their site or database. It allows you to set usage limits for different system resources, including RAM, disk I/O, CPU, and even system resource usage on the server. Plesk control panel has separate licenses for 10-30 websites. It is a cheaper option if you have fewer sites. Plesk Site Management Tool
  4. 4. DirectAdmin Site Management Tool A lightweight and easy-to-use control panel for Linux, DirectAdmin is the least expensive of all three server management tools. Although DirectAdmin is not so popular as its other two counterparts, it is still an ideal option for those trying to set up and has a tight budget. Moreover, it comes with all the core features a control panel must have, including multi-customer setups support, DNS management, and reseller account creation. Features Of DirectAdmin Web Hosting Among the easiest and fastest Linux hosting control panels. Provides you with several admin access views. Comprises in-built spam management tools. User-friendly interface & very competitive pricing model. Offers some advanced tools to configure SSH keys, cron jobs, custom error pages, etc.
  5. 5. DirectAdmin vs Plesk vs cPanel: Quick Recap Specifications/Features cPanel Plesk DirectAdmin 1. OS Compatibility Linux-Based Both Linux & Windows Linux-Based 2. User Interface User-friendly Interface React. js-based modern ux/ui. Simpler, easy-to use interface with core control panel features 3. Security cPHulk AutoSSL, and built- in support pf CSF/LFD Revisium Antivirus,Plesk Firewall, and Fall2ban Monitoring and brute-force detection 4.WordPress Support Beyond Perfection Range of automation &management . WP toolkit offers features for testing and administration 5.SSL AutoSSL with Let's Encrypt Let's Encrypt with Symantec 6.Technologies Support Doccer Git, and Node.js but working around these is sophisticated Support Doccer Node.js, Glt WordPress Toolkit Support Glt and Node.js
  6. 6. Both cPanel and Plesk offer more features than DirectAdmin in terms of functionality, user interface, and security. So, when it comes to choosing between cPanel and DirectAdmin for your Linux-based system, cPanel wins the game. In the battle, Plesk vs cPanel for Linux systems, you get a more intuitive interface and more than 100 extensions in Plesk. Also, Plesk seems a better option if you own multiple servers and looking to stay with a similar control panel. Again, cPanel has a wider community in the market currently so finding support staff and developers may be much easier than with Plesk. In a nutshell, choosing the right control panel depends on several factors. Still, confused about choosing a server management tool for your website? Contact experts at https://www.hostingseekers.com/. We will not only help you with choosing the right web hosting service providers for you but will also find you the best web hosting provider at the best price. Here’s Our Final Verdict
  7. 7. Thank Thank Thank you! you! you!

