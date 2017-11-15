Topic – Medical entomology Lice & flea Presented by:- Veena Dhatrak
1.LICE 2.FLEA
LICE
CONTENTS  Classification  Biology  Types  Morphology  Life Cycle  Dissemination  Lice & Disease  Control
(1)Biology • Small , Wingless . • Blood sucking ectoparasite of mammals & birds. • Prevalence low standard hygiene. • Lice...
Types • Head louse Pediculus capitis • Body louse Pediculus corporis • Pubic/Crab louse Phthirus pubis
Morphology • Body Dorso-ventrally flattened. • 3 parts Head Thorax Abdomen
Head Thorax 5 jointed antennae Legs Claw 7-9 segments Abdo men
Ventral surface
Slender than others Square body Head imacted on thorax Powerful legs & claws
Life cycle 6 – 9 Days 10 - 15 Days
LIFESPAN
(4)Dissemination a)Direct contact . Head to head b)Indirect contact 1.
(5)Lice and disease
(6)Control of lice a) Insecticidal control b) Personal hygiene
a)Insecticidal control  Lotion --- 0.5% Malathion How to use --- Apply on head Left for12 to 24 hours Wash hairs
 Carbaryl effective as louse powder.
b) Personal hygiene  Bath daily  Long hair - wash frequently
Clothes - wash in hot water & Press with hot iron.
FLEA
Contents •Classification •Biology •Types •Morphology •Life cycle •Habits •Flea indices •Flea & human disease •Modes of tra...
Biology • Small , Wingless • Blood sucking ectoparasites of mammals & birds. • 37 species known to occur in India.
• Rat fleas vectors of plague & typhus. • Human flea wide host range ( infests commensal rats, pigs cats ,dogs & foxes). •...
Morphology • Bilaterally compressed. • Hard chitinous exoskeleton. • Bristles backwardlly directed • 3 parts Head Thorax A...
( conica ) Mout h parts (down wards )
MALE Coiled penis FEMALE Spermathec a(stumpy structure)
2 – 7 Days 10 - 14 Days 7 – 14 Days
Habits • Host, dwellings, ground, cracks & crevices, carpets. • Both sex bites & suck blood. • Capable of jumping • Mode o...
Flea indices
Fleas & human disease 1. Plague ( bubonic ). 2. Endemic or murine typhus. 3. Chiggerosis. 4. Hymenolepis diminuta.
Mode of transmission 1) Biting – by bite of “blocked” fleas Plague bacilli multiply enormously in gut of rat flea & block ...
2) Mechanical transmission – from the proboscis of the flea. 3) Faeces – defecate while feeding faecal drop contain numero...
Control of fleas • 1) Insecticidal control • 2) Repellents • 3) Rodent control
Insecticidal Control • 10% DDT dust • Carbaryl or diazinon ( 2%) or malathion (5%) • Mode of application Spray floor and ...
Animal host ( dogs & cat ) and their premises should be treated.
Repellants  Diethyl toluamide  Benzyl benzoate
Rodent control
Sand flea(jigger /Chigoe flea) Tropical region of Africa & A merica. Western part of India Also known as Tunga penetrans
THANK YOU
×