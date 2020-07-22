Icap syllabus-2015

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015
SYLLABUS Against each content of the syllabus, the given number shows the level of understanding expected by the Institute...
TABLE OF CONTENTS Syllabus Page No. ASSESSMENT OF FUNDAMENTAL COMPETENCIES AFC-1 FUNCTIONAL ENGLISH 1 AFC-2 BUSINESS COMMU...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 1 AFC-1 ASSESSMENT OF FUNDAMENTAL COMPETENCIES *FUNCTIONAL ENGLISH Objective To ensure that candida...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 2 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 4 Tenses 3 LO2.4.1: Understand and apply rules of te...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 3 AFC-2 ASSESSMENT OF FUNDAMENTAL COMPETENCIES *BUSINESS COMMUNICATION Objective To ensure that can...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 4 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO1.2.6: Classify different types of communication n...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 5 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO2.5.3: Contrast between speaking and listening ski...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 6 AFC-3 ASSESSMENT OF FUNDAMENTAL COMPETENCIES QUANTITATIVE METHODS Objective To develop the abilit...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 7 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome A Mathematics a Basic mathematics 1 Exponential and ...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 8 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome b Financial mathematics 1 Simple interest 2 LO2.1.1:...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 9 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO4.2.2: Calculate revenue, cost and profit of a mar...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 10 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO6.3.4: Use measures of dispersion, such as standa...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 11 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 2 Probability 2 LO9.2.1: Understand the definition ...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 12 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 5 Testing of hypothesis for population means, diffe...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 13 AFC-4 ASSESSMENT OF FUNDAMENTAL COMPETENCIES INTRODUCTION TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY Objective To...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 14 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 4 Operating systems – DOS, Windows, Linux 1 LO1.4.1...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 15 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 2 Creating and modifying customized data formats 2 ...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 16 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 7 Creating and editing charts and templates 2 LO2.7...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 17 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome D Microsoft PowerPoint 1 Creating new presentations...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 18 CAF-1 Certificate in Accoutning and Finance INTRODUCTION TO ACCOUNTING Objective To enable candi...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 19 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 3 Fundamental accounting concepts - accrual, consis...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 20 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO2.3.3: Understand and apply the concept of double...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 21 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 2 Allowance for bad debts and write off 2 LO4.2.1: ...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 22 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 7 Correction of errors in record keeping 2 LO4.7.1:...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 23 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO6.2.2: Prepare the nominal accounts, profit and l...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 24 CAF-2 Certificate in Accoutning and Finance INTRODUCTION TO ECONOMICS AND FINANCE Objective To e...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 25 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO1.2.3: Provide examples of ,mixed, planned and ma...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 26 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 6 Cost and revenue curves 2 LO2.6.1: Discuss short ...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 27 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO3.2.4: Understand the stability of consumption an...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 28 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 8 Direct and indirect taxation 2 LO3.8.1: Define di...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 29 CAF-3 Certificate in Accoutning and Finance BUSINESS LAW Objective To give students an understan...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 30 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome A Introduction to the Legal System Sources and proc...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 31 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO2.4.2: Explain the provisions of the law relating...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 32 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO3.2.2: Apply the concept of subsidiary in simple ...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 33 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO4.1.3 Describe the matters that are to be specifi...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 34 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome c Management and administration (Sections 142 to 20...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 35 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO5.4.2: State the legal provisions relating to loa...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 36 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 7 Dividend (Section 248 to 251) 1 LO6.7.1: Explain ...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 37 CAF-4 Certificate in Accoutning and Finance BUSINESS MANAGEMENT AND BEHAVIORAL STUDIES Objective...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 38 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO1.3.2: Explain the key principles of management b...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 39 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO2.1.3: Identify the different stakeholders who ha...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 40 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO3.2.2: Discuss the differences between cognitivel...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 41 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 9 Self-efficacy 2 LO3.9.1: Define the term self-eff...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 42 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO4.4.4: Describe the concept and stages of team fo...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 43 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 3 IT-based financial reporting systems 1 LO5.3.1: U...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 44 CAF-5 CERTIFICATE IN ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING AND REPORTING I Objective To pr...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 45 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcomes LO 1.3.2: Calculate changes in working capital to ...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 46 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcomes 3 Measurement of inventories (lower of cost or net...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 47 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcomes C Revenue accounting 1 Revenue (IAS-18) 2 LO3.1.1:...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 48 CAF-6 CERTIFICATE IN ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE Principles of Taxation Objective To provide basic kn...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 49 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome b Constitutional provisions 1 Federal financial pro...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 50 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 4 Tax evasion and avoidance 2 LO3.4.1: Explain with...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 51 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 8 Chapter VII Part II – Taxation of foreign- source...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 52 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 2 Chapter II – Scope and payment of tax 2 LO5.2.1: ...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 53 CAF-7 CERTIFICATE IN ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING AND REPORTING II Objective To b...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 54 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO1.1.3: Prepare and present the following in accor...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 55 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome 4 Preparation of consolidated statements of financi...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 56 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome LO4.1.2: Distinguish between provisions, contingent...
SYLLABUS AUTUMN - 2015 57 Syllabus Ref Contents Level Learning Outcome • Business combination (including goodwill • Asse...
