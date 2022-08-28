Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Presentation on Leninism

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 6 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 20
1 of 20

Presentation on Leninism

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 6 views

Download to read offline

News & Politics

This Presentation is on the life and theory of Vladimir Lenin.

This Presentation is on the life and theory of Vladimir Lenin.

News & Politics

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution Elie Mystal
Free
The Forever Prisoner: The Full and Searing Account of the CIA’s Most Controversial Covert Program Cathy Scott-Clark
Free
From Beirut to Jerusalem Thomas L. Friedman
Free
Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History Bill O'Reilly
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
Free
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Michael Wolff
Free
The World Is Flat 3.0: A Brief History of the Twenty-first Century Thomas L. Friedman
Free
What's the Matter with Kansas?: How Conservatives Won the Heart of America Thomas Frank
Free
The Social Contract Jean-Jaques Rousseau
Free
Hot, Flat, and Crowded 2.0: Why We Need a Green Revolution--and How It Can Renew America Thomas L. Friedman
Free
White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide Carol Anderson
Free
We Wish to Inform You That Tomorrow We Will Be Killed with Our Families: Stories from Rwanda Philip Gourevitch
Free
The Wretched of the Earth Frantz Fanon
Free
Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic Sam Quinones
Free
The Republic by Plato Plato
Free
No Logo: No Space, No Choice, No Jobs Naomi Klein
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell Tim Miller
Free
The July 01-08, 2022 Audiozine Issue Newsweek International
Free
Sins of the Founding Father: George Washington, the Indigenous Tribes, and the Decisions that Shaped America’s Future Peter Stark
Free
Invisible Storm: A Soldier's Memoir of Politics and PTSD Jason Kander
Free
Electable: Why America Hasn't Put a Woman in the White House . . . Yet Ali Vitali
Free
Dispatches From Kyiv The Millions
Free
Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story Lis Smith
Free
After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics—and How to Fix It Will Bunch
Free
The Tomorrow Game: Rival Teenagers, Their Race for a Gun, and a Community United to Save Them Sudhir Venkatesh
Free
They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency Malcolm Nance
Free
The Spy Who Knew Too Much: An Ex-CIA Officer’s Quest Through a Legacy of Betrayal Howard Blum
Free
Scorpions' Dance: The President, the Spymaster, and Watergate Jefferson Morley
Free
The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened Bill McKibben
Free
Give Me Liberty: The True Story of Oswaldo Payá and his Daring Quest for a Free Cuba David E. Hoffman
Free
The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization Peter Zeihan
Free
Freezing Order: A True Story of Russian Money Laundering, State-Sponsored Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin's Wrath Bill Browder
Free

Presentation on Leninism

  1. 1. TOPIC FOR PRESENTATION: LENINISM. Presented by : NUML Students Urooj Ilyas Sheryar Jamil
  2. 2. Vladimir Lenin was founder of the Russian Communist Party, leader of the Bolshevik Revolution and architect and first head of the Soviet state. Along with Karl Marx, Lenin created the communist
  3. 3. BIOGRAPHY OF VLADIMIR LENIN  Vladimir Lenin is also called Vladimir Ilich Lenin.  Original name of Vladimir Lenin is Vladimir Ilich Ulyanov.  He was born on April 22 1870 in Simbirsk, Russia.  Ilya Nikolayevich Ulyanov, father of Lenin was a Russian public figure in the field of public education.  Maria Alexandrovna Ulyanov, mother of Lenin, was daughter of a physician.  He had eight siblings out of which two died as infants. 1. Anna (1864 – 1935) 2. Aleksandr (1866 – 1887) 3.Lenin (1870 – 1924) 4. Olga (1871 – 1891) 5.Dmitri (1874 – 1943) 6. Maria (1878 – 1937)  Lenin’s Family Photo.
  4. 4. CONTINUAT ION Lenin studied law at Kazan University but was expelled after just three months. In spite of this, he achieved top ranking in law examinations and was awarded a law degree in 1891. Lenin married Nadezhda Krupskaya on July 22, 1898. Lenin had no children. Vladimir Lenin died on January 21, 1924, in Gorki, In 1925, the university was renamed in honor of Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov. Vladimir Lenin and his wife Nadezhda Krupskaya.
  5. 5. REVOLUTIONARY SERVICES In March 1898, Lenin joined the Social Democratic Party (the first Russian Marxist party). On January 22, 1905, Lenin Participated in the first minor revolution. The day was remembered as “bloody Sunday”.  .
  6. 6. CONTINUATION  On January-February 1912, Lenin and the Bolsheviks split from the Mensheviks to form their own political party.  Russian revolution: the morning of July 17, 1917, There is an attempted Bolshevik coup in Petrograd and on November 6-7, 1917, The Bolshevik party claims power, and eliminate the newly elected Prime Minister who was elected following the abdication of the last Tzar of Russia: Nicholas II. .
  7. 7. CONTIN UE…  In January 1918, the Allies refused to recognize the Soviet government.  In March 1918, Lenin succeeded in winning the Central Committee’s acceptance of the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk. At last Russia was at peace.  From 1918 to 1920 Russia was torn by a Civil War, Allies who supported them to bring about the overthrow of the Soviet government.  By 1921 Lenin’s government had
  8. 8. ATTEMPT OF ASSASSINATION ON LENIN The first failed assassination attempt on Lenin was in January 1918, when a group of assassins ambushed Lenin in his car and opened fired, but failed to hit Lenin. Seven months later, in August of the same year, Fanny Kaplan, a socialist revolutionary who believed Lenin to be a traitor of the true revolution, shot Lenin after a speech. Bullets hit Fanny Kaplan
  9. 9. ILLNESS AND DEATH OF LENIN In the spring of 1922, Lenin fell seriously ill, but recovered rapidly.  On March 10, 1923, another stroke deprived him of speech. His political activity came to an end. He suffered yet another stroke on the morning of Jan. 21, 1924, and died that evening in the village of Gorki. He was given a lavish funeral Lenin's preserved body, inside the Lenin’s mausoleum
  10. 10. CONTINU E… His attitude towards the development of the Soviet Union drastically shaped Russia’s progress in the 20 th century. This later shaped the development of future Leninist models. LENINISM was a Organization of a communist party and governance to unite & to lead Proletariats domination. Imperialism is highest stage of Capitalism. Socialism is a
  11. 11. THEORY OF LENINISM Leninism is a political ideology developed by Russian Marxist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin that proposes the establishment of the dictatorship of the proletariat , led by a revolutionary vanguard party. Leninism aims at the implementation of both political and socialist economic theories that have been developed from Marxism.
  12. 12. LENIN’S MAJOR CONTRIBUTIONS TO M  His analysis and condemnation of imperialism (stressing, among other things, the importance of colonial areas as the breeding ground for revolution).  His concept of a revolutionary party as a highly disciplined unit.
  13. 13. The main difference between Marxism and Leninism is that, while Karl Marx believed the proletariat would be urban and industrialized, and would rise in rebellion spontaneously, Lenin needed to alter DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MARXISM AND LENINISM
  14. 14. CONTINUATION According to Leninism, the proletariat would be agrarian, as they were in Russia, and would rise in rebellion with the leadership of a vanguard party, which in his case was the Bolshevik party.
  15. 15. THEORY OF IMPERIALISM Lenin’s theory of imperialism was based on Marx’s analysis of capitalism. ● According to Lenin, modern imperialism marked capitalism’s monopoly stage of arrested development. ● Imperialism was capitalism’s highest & final stage…the beginning of the end…the eve of socialist revolution.
  16. 16.  The concentration & merger of industrial & banking capital to create financial capital, dominated by a small financial oligarchy.  The export of capital gains prominence over the export of commodities.  The formation of transnational corporations that compete to control global resources, labor & markets.  The division of the world between the Lenin’s Theory Major features of imperialism
  17. 17. CONCLUSION ● Vladimir Lenin was both a politician and a murderer. The revolution which he set into motion, his affect on the international populations and how he entertained a political and social philosophy that would cause the death of countless Soviets and their enemies alike, made Lenin, a significant figure in the 20th Century. ● Lenin's conviction that the war signified that capitalism had finally exhausted its progressive potential was no doubt shared by many socialists. What he now had to do was to…
  18. 18. CONTIN UE… ● Convince them that the prospects for a 'growing over' of capitalism into socialism was neither possible nor compatible with basic Marxist method with regard to epochal transformation. ● As a distinctive ideology of the modern world, grew out of Lenin's response to the outbreak of the First World War. It was this event that lead Lenin to reappraise the nature of contemporary capitalism and its historical evolution; it was this event that led to a radical redefinition of the nature of socialism and the
  19. 19. THE END.

×