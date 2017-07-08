姫路市議会議員 塚本進介 城乾地区を考える！！ 201７年７月８日 誇れる姫路を未来へ！！
①城乾地区のイメージ ④住民サービス＜市役所編＞ ⑤情報発信＜ご近所のこと＞＜姫路市のこと＞ ⑥その他 ②人口、インフラ、生活スタイルなどのデータ 本日の目次 ③どのような地区を目指すのか！ など １８：４０～１９：３０。その後、質疑応答もでき...
城乾地区はどんな地域（地区のイメージ） １．幼稚園から 中学校までが徒 歩圏内 校区は、姫路市の中心部、 文教地区に佇む人気の城乾小学校 PR ＜住宅販売会社のチラシ＞ ２．閑静な住宅 街の好環境エリ ア
城乾地区はどんな地域（地区のイメージ） どのような要素があるのかを、考えてみましょう！ ＜城乾地区周辺の航空写真＞ １ 文教校区 ３ 姫路の中心部 ２ 安心できる地区 １．人口 ６，４４７人 ２．世帯数 ２，７２０世帯 ３．城乾小学生 ３４３人...
老朽化 高齢化 人口減 ベース 課題 どのような地区を目指すか？！ １ インフラ整備 ３ 交流人口の増大 ２ 利便性向上 解決するテーマ
どのような街にしたいのか？ 住民が 掲げる コンセプト 姫路市で住むなら、この地区に！！ 一度は！そして、最後まで住みたくなる街！！ ※個人的な現時点での考えです。良いアイデアを募集しています。 ＜インフラ整備＞ 綺麗な街並みと、しっかりした公...
 介護支援  子育て行事  地域包括支援セン ターの活用推進  中学校の雨漏り対応など 修繕推進  小学校のトイレ一部洋式 化  小学校校庭のトイレ、 間仕切り、電気設置  目的外利用の円滑な推進  通学路の整備  幼稚園のイ...
（４）校区内のつながりを強化する取組み （２）小学校、中学校、通学路関連 （インフラとソフト） （１）城北線（や城東線）の見通し まちの現時点での情報発信（城乾地区編） 他にもございましたら、ご意見、アドバイスなどをお待ちしております。 （３）...
まちの現時点での情報発信（地図） ＜城北線＞ 他にも治水や環境対策、空 き家対策、交通量対策など もあります。 地域団体などが企画するイベントの サポートも予定しています。 新在家本町５丁目 新在家本町３丁目 西新在家２丁目 ＜地区整備＞
具体的な事例で考えてみる① 将来を見据えた 取り組み カーブミラーの例 市内約１万基 新規 １５８基 城乾校区１３０基 新規６基 カーブミラーや 道路舗装
具体的な事例で考えてみる②
他にも ①ホテル、病院、 文化センター、 南駅前ロータリー ②大手前通り整備 ③プラス１ （圓教寺、本徳寺） ④阿保地区 ⑤臨海部の工業地帯、 港湾その他道路 ⑥手柄山周辺 ⑦市場 ⑧SACLA、 スプリング８ ⑨城前の展示場 ⑩花北モール な...
a. スポーツ医療センター構想 b. 地域コミュニティ拠点整備構想 c. 世界に発信する姫路城の再整備構想 d. 公民連携推進プログラム設置構想 当初からの目標と各種構想について e. 力強いまちづくり再構築構想（都市計画編） １．経済を活性化...
写真 地域活動や選挙の思い出と感謝
気になった点や要件に関するご意見、 ご要望、アドバイスは小生迄お願い 致します。 連絡先 塚本しんすけ事務所 〒670-0901 姫路市西二階町15 西二階町つみ木ビル１Ｆ TEL.079-226-1221 FAX.079-226-1222 メ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

20170708塚本進介 市政報告会　城乾校区　0626

36 views

Published on

城乾地区を考える会　20170626時点最新

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
36
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • （１）城北線（ファミリーマートより西）：平成２８年度５月末本郷小児科前の西側水路が暗渠になりました。
    新在家４丁目のわずかな買取（１件がかかる程度）と取り壊しを並行。
    平成２９年度中に車が通れるようにします。そのことで、はくろタクシーの東西の細い道の車が大通りを通るようになり、安全性が高まります。
    一方で、無電柱化の対象路線で、歩道に電線など埋設します。予定では平成３１年度頃完了予定です。
    城北線（ファミリーマートより東）：こちらは平成３１年度～平成３５年度に着手予定となっています。
    城東線（河間町こばさまちょう。前半はみなと銀行の横まで。南北。）：道路の両側に歩道と無電柱化。平成３２年度頃迄に完了予定です。買取などしています。
    警察後と郵便局交差点：右折車線を増やそうと思うも、文化財保護法の区域内。渋滞緩和を理由に、単に増やすことは難しい。
    （２）小学校：城乾祭り前に、電気とトイレの仕切りが完了済。
    中学校：平成２７年度に部分雨漏り補修。平成２８年度、平成２９年度で雨漏り防水対策の改修工事予定。
    通学路バス通り：老朽化対応と安全性の向上。平成２７年度、八代サイクル前の道路補強。振動対応済。
    平成２８年度、老朽部分の補修対応。含む、水たまり対応を考えています。
    同様の内容では、平成２８年度、一番南のコンビニ前の歩道対応を設計に出し、皆様と良いかたちを検討します。例えば、歩道を片側か両側か。
    そのうえで、内容が固まれば、近く、城乾中学校の里道より南側の舗装対応予定。
    北側は城北線絡みで引き続き対応。
    （３）新在家町を含む、昔からの町が住み良い町で有り続ける為に。必要な老朽化対策などを行います。
    具体的には既に取組んでいるお祭り広場（通称）の改良もありますが、、、、。
    道路、上下水などのインフラ関係もあり、。こちらの、例の帰属部分につきましては、何とか平成２９年度に対応できるように進めて参ります。

    • 20170708塚本進介 市政報告会　城乾校区　0626

    1. 1. 姫路市議会議員 塚本進介 城乾地区を考える！！ 201７年７月８日 誇れる姫路を未来へ！！
    2. 2. ①城乾地区のイメージ ④住民サービス＜市役所編＞ ⑤情報発信＜ご近所のこと＞＜姫路市のこと＞ ⑥その他 ②人口、インフラ、生活スタイルなどのデータ 本日の目次 ③どのような地区を目指すのか！ など １８：４０～１９：３０。その後、質疑応答もできればと 存じます。よろしくお願い致します。
    3. 3. 城乾地区はどんな地域（地区のイメージ） １．幼稚園から 中学校までが徒 歩圏内 校区は、姫路市の中心部、 文教地区に佇む人気の城乾小学校 PR ＜住宅販売会社のチラシ＞ ２．閑静な住宅 街の好環境エリ ア
    4. 4. 城乾地区はどんな地域（地区のイメージ） どのような要素があるのかを、考えてみましょう！ ＜城乾地区周辺の航空写真＞ １ 文教校区 ３ 姫路の中心部 ２ 安心できる地区 １．人口 ６，４４７人 ２．世帯数 ２，７２０世帯 ３．城乾小学生 ３４３人 ４．城乾中学生 １９８人 ５．出生 ２９人 死亡 ６５人 ６．要援護者 ３２９人 姫路駅、 姫路城が近い！
    5. 5. 老朽化 高齢化 人口減 ベース 課題 どのような地区を目指すか？！ １ インフラ整備 ３ 交流人口の増大 ２ 利便性向上 解決するテーマ
    6. 6. どのような街にしたいのか？ 住民が 掲げる コンセプト 姫路市で住むなら、この地区に！！ 一度は！そして、最後まで住みたくなる街！！ ※個人的な現時点での考えです。良いアイデアを募集しています。 ＜インフラ整備＞ 綺麗な街並みと、しっかりした公共サービス ＜利便性向上＞ 移動手段と、公民連携 ＜交流人口＝移住者や訪問者の増大＞ 安心安全と、楽しめるイベントや目的 それぞれ具体的に説明
    7. 7.  介護支援  子育て行事  地域包括支援セン ターの活用推進  中学校の雨漏り対応など 修繕推進  小学校のトイレ一部洋式 化  小学校校庭のトイレ、 間仕切り、電気設置  目的外利用の円滑な推進  通学路の整備  幼稚園のイベント内容 充実や参加での手伝い  公園の遊具整備  公園の花木のこと  トイレのこと  倉庫設置や土入れ  道路の穴の修繕  カーブミラー設置 ・修正  上下水道の水漏れ対応 などの修繕  市道の市道への転換と 舗装など修繕  河川でのゴキブリ 大量発生  溝蓋の設置  川の浚渫（県）  指定管理施設や業務の 確認  不良備品の修理手配  好古園の備品整備  お堀の水の劇的な汚れ  自転車置き場の利用推進 （看板設置）  社会実験の状況確認 窓口の確認 例えば、  不登校  介護保険  生活支援  ゴミ  防災、防犯  施設利用やイ ベント後援  助成金申請書類  企業アイデア  推薦文の作成 地域活動：行事、役割、お手伝い 住民サービス＜市役所編＞ ※緊急は全てに優先されます。 ※市役所職員、自治会長、 がされることのお手伝い などをさせていただきます。
    8. 8. （４）校区内のつながりを強化する取組み （２）小学校、中学校、通学路関連 （インフラとソフト） （１）城北線（や城東線）の見通し まちの現時点での情報発信（城乾地区編） 他にもございましたら、ご意見、アドバイスなどをお待ちしております。 （３）新在家地区再整備（市道編入）
    9. 9. まちの現時点での情報発信（地図） ＜城北線＞ 他にも治水や環境対策、空 き家対策、交通量対策など もあります。 地域団体などが企画するイベントの サポートも予定しています。 新在家本町５丁目 新在家本町３丁目 西新在家２丁目 ＜地区整備＞
    10. 10. 具体的な事例で考えてみる① 将来を見据えた 取り組み カーブミラーの例 市内約１万基 新規 １５８基 城乾校区１３０基 新規６基 カーブミラーや 道路舗装
    11. 11. 具体的な事例で考えてみる②
    12. 12. 他にも ①ホテル、病院、 文化センター、 南駅前ロータリー ②大手前通り整備 ③プラス１ （圓教寺、本徳寺） ④阿保地区 ⑤臨海部の工業地帯、 港湾その他道路 ⑥手柄山周辺 ⑦市場 ⑧SACLA、 スプリング８ ⑨城前の展示場 ⑩花北モール など ポテンシャル！こんなにたくさんの計画があります！ 事業費の合計額が １００億円超が複数件
    13. 13. a. スポーツ医療センター構想 b. 地域コミュニティ拠点整備構想 c. 世界に発信する姫路城の再整備構想 d. 公民連携推進プログラム設置構想 当初からの目標と各種構想について e. 力強いまちづくり再構築構想（都市計画編） １．経済を活性化し、力強い姫路を発進します！ ２．住みやすい、安心、安全な姫路を発信します！ ３．１日過ごして、楽しかったと 思われる城下町に！ ４．健全な投資と今ある資産の見直しの推進
    14. 14. 写真 地域活動や選挙の思い出と感謝
    15. 15. 気になった点や要件に関するご意見、 ご要望、アドバイスは小生迄お願い 致します。 連絡先 塚本しんすけ事務所 〒670-0901 姫路市西二階町15 西二階町つみ木ビル１Ｆ TEL.079-226-1221 FAX.079-226-1222 メール kob7@krf.biglobe.ne.jp

    ×