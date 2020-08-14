Successfully reported this slideshow.
What Matrix Departmentalization really is Management
When we say Matrix departmentalization combines functional and product departmentalization and leave it at that we lie. Wh...
A matrix structure is a hybrid organizational form, containing of characteristics of both project and functional departmen...
Here we have functional departmentalization and project departmentalization
In the previous slide, we can see that: employees are headed by two managers. Take for example the production group. The p...
We can therefore see a matrix because a matrix is a system of numbers ordered in rows and columns. It is 2D. We have rows ...
This chart is not a matrix structure because the chart indicates that all employees report to one and only one manager. Co...
Done Matrix departmentalization
