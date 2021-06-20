Successfully reported this slideshow.
Medical Gas Supply Cylinder System By Muhammad Tayyeb. Lecturer Anaesthesiology BKMC, Mardan.
Contents • General principles of compressed gas cylinders • Cylinder System • Supplementary information • Components • Cyl...
Medical Gas Supply cylinders a piped gas system
Supplementary information Gas exists in the gaseous state at room temperature and pressure. Vapour is the gaseous state of...
Cylinders ● Made of thin-walled molybdenum steel to withstand high pressures. Lightweight O2 cylinders can be made from al...
Components • The top end of the cylinder is called the neck, and this ends in a tapered screw thread into which the valve ...
Continue • Cylinders are manufactured in different sizes (A to J). Sizes A and H are not used for medical gases. Cylinders...
•
Aluminum alloy made cylinder
Continue • Oxygen is stored as a gas at a pressure of 13 700 kPa whereas nitrous oxide is stored in a liquid phase with it...
• At constant temperature, a gas-containing cylinder shows a linear and proportional reduction in cylinder pressure as it ...
Cylinder identification and Storage and Handling of Gas Cylinders Guidelines
Labelling
Problems in practice and safety features 1. The gases and vapours should be free of water vapour when stored in cylinders....
4. Cylinders should be checked regularly while in use to ensure that they have sufficient content and that leaks do not oc...
absolute pressure = gauge pressure + atmospheric pressure “At a constant temperature, the pressure in a GAS cylinder decre...
COLOR CODING SYSTEM
Body colour (UK) Shoulder colour (UK) Pressure, kPa (at room temperature) Physical state in cylinder Oxygen Black (Green i...
Oxygen White Nitrous oxide Light blue Medical air Black and white Suction Yellow Nitrogen Black Carbon dioxide Grey Helium...
Size Capacity (liters) Oxygen Nitrous oxide E 680 1800 J 6800 18000
Cylinder Tests
Cylinder valves ● They are mounted on the neck of the cylinder. ● Act as an on/off device for the discharge of cylinder co...
● Bodock sealing washer must be placed between the valve and the yoke of the anaesthetic machine.
Gas Supply or Oxygen Failure • Failure of liquid oxygen supply from • Manifold of large oxygen cylinder • These cylinder r...
Estimating remaining oxygen in E-cylinder •Boyle’s Law Volume is inversely proportion to pressure Pi*Vi=Pr*Vr Pi= initial ...
T= (Pr*Vr)/ Pi*Q*t(60). where t= remaining time in hours. Since for a E size cylinder, Pi= 1900 psi and Vr=660L. t (hours)...
Case Scenario • E 680 L • MV= Td*RR • Td= weight in kg *7 (6-8ml/kg) • MV= 500ml *14= 7000ml or 7L/min • 1 min= 7L • X=680L
References • https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3821267/ • Essentials of anesthetic equipment’s.by Baha Al sheik...
THANK YOU
Medical gas supply(cylinder system).
Medical gas supply(cylinder system).

  1. 1. Medical Gas Supply Cylinder System By Muhammad Tayyeb. Lecturer Anaesthesiology BKMC, Mardan.
  2. 2. Contents • General principles of compressed gas cylinders • Cylinder System • Supplementary information • Components • Cylinder identification • Maintenance • Cylinder size and construction • Cylinder storage • Color coding • Pin index system • Troubleshooting • Case Scenario
  3. 3. Medical Gas Supply cylinders a piped gas system
  4. 4. Supplementary information Gas exists in the gaseous state at room temperature and pressure. Vapour is the gaseous state of a substance when its below its critical temperature. Or vapor can be condensed to liquid by increasing the pressure on it without reducing the temperature. Critical temperature is the temperature above which a gas cannot be liquefied whatever pressure is applied. The critical temperatures for nitrous oxide and oxygen are 36.5 and -118°C respectively.
  5. 5. Cylinders ● Made of thin-walled molybdenum steel to withstand high pressures. Lightweight O2 cylinders can be made from aluminum alloy used during transport. ● Are made in different sizes (A to J).; size E is used on anaesthetic machine; size J is used in cylinder banks. ● O2 cylinders contain gas , while N2O cylinders contain a mixture of liquid and vapour. filling ratio = weight of fluid in cylinder / weight of water required to fill the cylinder filling ratio of N2O is 0.75. In hotter climates, it is reduced to 0.67 ● are colour-coded.
  6. 6. Components • The top end of the cylinder is called the neck, and this ends in a tapered screw thread into which the valve is fitted. The thread is sealed with a material that melts if the cylinder is exposed to intense heat. This allows the gas to escape so reducing the risk of an explosion. • There is a plastic disc around the neck of the cylinder. The year when the cylinder was last examined can be identified from the shape and color of the disc.
  7. 7. Continue • Cylinders are manufactured in different sizes (A to J). Sizes A and H are not used for medical gases. Cylinders attached to the anesthetic machine are usually size E while size J cylinders are commonly used for cylinder manifolds. Size E oxygen cylinders contain 680 L, whereas size E nitrous oxide cylinders can release 1800 L. The smallest sized cylinder, size C, can hold 1.2 L of water, and size E can hold 4.7 L while the larger size J can hold 47.2 L of water. • Lightweight cylinders can be made from aluminum alloy with a fiber glass covering in epoxy resin matrix. These can be used to provide oxygen at home, during transport or in magnetic resonance scanners. They have a flat base to help in storage and handling. • 1 bar = 14 psi=100kpa= 1atm
  8. 8.
  9. 9. Aluminum alloy made cylinder
  10. 10. Continue • Oxygen is stored as a gas at a pressure of 13 700 kPa whereas nitrous oxide is stored in a liquid phase with its vapour on top at a pressure of 4400 kPa. As the liquid is less compressible than the gas, this means that the cylinder should only be partially filled. The amount of filling is called the filling ratio. Partially filling the cylinders with liquid minimizes the risk of dangerous increases in pressure with any increase in the ambient temperature that can lead to an explosion. In the UK, the filling ratio for nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide is 0.75. In hotter climates, the filling ratio is reduced to 0.67. • The filling ratio is the weight of the fluid in the cylinder divided by the weight of water required to fill the cylinder.
  11. 11. • At constant temperature, a gas-containing cylinder shows a linear and proportional reduction in cylinder pressure as it empties. For a cylinder that contains liquid and vapour, initially the pressure remains constant as more vapour is produced to replace that used. Once all the liquid has been evaporated, the pressure in the cylinder decreases. The temperature in such a cylinder can decrease because of the loss of the latent heat of vaporization leading to the formation of ice on the outside of the cylinder.
  12. 12. Cylinder identification and Storage and Handling of Gas Cylinders Guidelines
  13. 13. Labelling
  14. 14. Problems in practice and safety features 1. The gases and vapours should be free of water vapour when stored in cylinders. Water vapour freezes and blocks the exit port when the temperature of the cylinder decreases on opening. 2. The outlet valve uses the pin-index system to make it almost impossible to connect a cylinder to the wrong yoke. 3. Cylinders are color-coded to reduce accidental use of the wrong gas or vapour. In the UK, the color-coding is a two-part color, shoulder and body. To improve safety, there are plans to change the colors of the bodies of cylinders using medical gas to white while keeping the colours of the shoulders according to the European Standard EN 1089-3.
  15. 15. 4. Cylinders should be checked regularly while in use to ensure that they have sufficient content and that leaks do not occur. 5. Cylinders should be stored in a purpose built, dry, well ventilated and fireproof room, preferably inside and not subjected to extremes of heat. They should not be stored near flammable materials such as oil or grease or near any source of heat. They should not be exposed to continuous dampness, corrosive chemicals or fumes. This can lead to corrosion of cylinders and their valves. 6. To avoid accidents, full cylinders should be stored separately from empty ones. F, G and J size cylinders are stored upright to avoid damage to the valves. C, D and E size cylinders can be stored horizontally on shelves made of a material that does not damage the surface of the cylinders. 7. Over pressurized cylinders are hazardous and should be reported to the manufacturer.
  16. 16. absolute pressure = gauge pressure + atmospheric pressure “At a constant temperature, the pressure in a GAS cylinder decreases linearly and proportionally as it empties. “ This is not true in cylinder containing liquid / vapour.
  17. 17. COLOR CODING SYSTEM
  18. 18. Body colour (UK) Shoulder colour (UK) Pressure, kPa (at room temperature) Physical state in cylinder Oxygen Black (Green in USA) White 13 700 Gas Nitrous oxide Blue Blue 4 400 liquid / vapour Carbon dioxide Grey Grey 5 000 liquid / vapour Air Grey (Yellow in USA) White/black quarters 13 700 Gas Entonox Blue White/blue quarters 13 700 Gas Oxygen/helium (Heliox) Black White/brown quarters 13 700 Gas
  19. 19. Oxygen White Nitrous oxide Light blue Medical air Black and white Suction Yellow Nitrogen Black Carbon dioxide Grey Helium Brown Standard colour
  20. 20. Size Capacity (liters) Oxygen Nitrous oxide E 680 1800 J 6800 18000
  21. 21. Cylinder Tests
  22. 22. Cylinder valves ● They are mounted on the neck of the cylinder. ● Act as an on/off device for the discharge of cylinder contents. ● Pin index system to make it almost impossible to connect a cylinder to the wrong yoke ( O2 2&5 , N2O 3&5 , CO2 1&6 , Air 1&5 ) O2 2,5 N2O 3,5 CO2 1,6 Index positions of a cylinder valve
  23. 23. ● Bodock sealing washer must be placed between the valve and the yoke of the anaesthetic machine.
  24. 24. Gas Supply or Oxygen Failure • Failure of liquid oxygen supply from • Manifold of large oxygen cylinder • These cylinder remote from patients • In OT/OR reserve oxygen cylinder should be available • In case of complete oxygen failure, the anesthesia machine should discontinue the flow of nitrous oxide and entrain the room air
  25. 25. Estimating remaining oxygen in E-cylinder •Boyle’s Law Volume is inversely proportion to pressure Pi*Vi=Pr*Vr Pi= initial pressure (Psi) Vi= initial volume (L) Pr= remaining pressure (Psi) Vr= remaining volume (L) Vi=Q*t Q= flow rate (liter/minute) T= remaining time (minutes) put value in main formula Pi*Q*t=Pr*Vr to find remaining time “t”
  26. 26. T= (Pr*Vr)/ Pi*Q*t(60). where t= remaining time in hours. Since for a E size cylinder, Pi= 1900 psi and Vr=660L. t (hours)= (Pr*600)/(2000*Q*60). Rounding Vr 600-660L. Rounding Pi 1900-2000 Psi. t= Pr/ (200*Q) A typically fully filled size E oxygen cylinder • Can deliver 130 times its capacity of oxygen • Last for 2 hours and 50 minutes delivering 4L/min oxygen • Last 45 min delivering 15L/min of oxygen.
  27. 27. Case Scenario • E 680 L • MV= Td*RR • Td= weight in kg *7 (6-8ml/kg) • MV= 500ml *14= 7000ml or 7L/min • 1 min= 7L • X=680L
  28. 28. References • https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3821267/ • Essentials of anesthetic equipment’s.by Baha Al sheikh &Simon Stacy. • Simon Bricker. The anaesthesia Science Viva book. • Physics, Pharmacology and physiology for anesthetists Cross, Mathew. • Primary FRCA: OSCE in anesthesia Cambridge university press 2013. • Atlas G. a method to quickly estimate remaining time for an oxygen E cylinder. Anesth analg 2004; 98:1190-4.
  29. 29. THANK YOU

