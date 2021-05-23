Breathing systems - Mapleson Classification

-
A breathing system is a device that conducts gases such as oxygen and anesthetic agents to the patient and conducts waste gases such as CO2 away.
Breathing systems are classified as
Open,
Semi-open,
Semi-closed
Closed.
Semi-closed systems are further divided into
Rebreathing Systems With CO2 Absorption,
Rebreathing Systems Without CO2 Absorption
Non-rebreathing Systems.
More simply, systems can be classified in two groups:
systems with CO2 washout (includes open and semi-open systems)
systems with CO2 absorption (includes closed and semi-closed systems).
