Breathing systems - Mapleson Classification

Breathing Systems Mr. Harshad Khade MSc. Medical Technology (OTA) Symbiosis International university, Pune.
Introduction • A breathing system is a device that conducts gases such as oxygen and anesthetic agents to the patient and ...
• Semi-closed systems are further divided into Rebreathing Systems With CO2 Absorption, Rebreathing Systems Without CO2 ...
• Open systems include the use of chloroform dripped onto gauze (for example, a Schimmelbusch mask, or the delivery of the...
• The circle system incorporates a soda lime canister for CO2 absorption. It usually functions as a semi-closed system. • ...
Efficiency • The efficiency of a breathing system is defined by the lowest fresh gas flow that prevents the patient rebrea...
An Ideal Breathing System Be simple and portable Be safe to use in all age groups Reliably deliver the intended gas mix...
Bag Valve Mask • The bag valve mask was first brought to market in 1956 by AMBU ; these systems are therefore AMBU bags. •...
• Advantages May be used to deliver room air without a pressurized gas supply. Self-contained and widely available. • Di...
Adjustable Pressure Limiting Valve • The APL valve is a spring-loaded pressure release valve in which the release pressure...
• Advantages Permits control of the airway pressure during positive pressure ventilation. Permits application of PEEP. ...
Reservoir Bag • The reservoir bag is an essential component of most breathing systems because it improves efficiency and p...
• The reservoir bag has a number of useful properties. It acts as a reservoir for oxygen and anaesthetic gases, which ent...
• According to the law of Laplace, the pressure will fall as the bag’s radius increases – an effect that can be demonstrat...
The Mapleson Classification • In 1954, Mapleson performed mathematical modelling of the semi- open breathing systems avail...
• Uses In comparison with a circle system, Mapleson breathing systems are inefficient (meaning that higher FGFs are requi...
• Advantages • Mapleson systems remain in use because they: • Are simple and cheap • Do not require CO2 absorption • Are e...
Magill System (Mapleson A) • Fresh gas flow enters at the machine end, just proximal to the reservoir bag, which is connec...
• Spontaneous ventilation (efficient) During inspiration, the APL valve closes and the patient inspires fresh gas from th...
Lack System (Coaxial Mapleson A) • The Lack system is a modification of the Magill system, designed to eliminate the probl...
• Advantages • Efficient for spontaneous ventilation. • Bulky components are all at the machine end. • Disadvantages • Ine...
Mapleson B • This circuit is not in common usage. • The FGF and APL valve are at the patient end of the tubing, which caus...
Mapleson C • This system is similar to a Mapleson B system, but without the reservoir tubing. • The bag, FGF and APL valve...
• Advantages • Simple and lightweight. • Useful for resuscitation, allowing PEEP to be applied and giving a visual and tac...
Bain System (Coaxial Mapleson D) • In a Mapleson D system, the FGF enters at the patient end, with the APL valve and bag b...
• Spontaneous ventilation (inefficient) • During inspiration, fresh gas is supplemented by gas from the outer tubing. • Du...
• Advantages • Compact system with all the major components at the machine end, facilitating scavenging. • Low dead space ...
Ayre’s T-piece (Mapleson E) • A Mapleson E system consists of a T-shaped rigid tube, with connections forthe FGF, the pati...
• Advantages • There is minimal dead space. • It is a valveles system.There is therefore minimal resistance to breathing, ...
Jackson–rees Modification (Mapleson F) • The Jackson–Rees modification of Ayre’s T-piece incorporates an open- ended bag a...
• Advantages • As for Mapleson E. • Positive pressure ventilation and PEEP are possible. • More suitable for inhalational ...
Humphrey ADE Block • The Humphrey ADE block was designed and introduced into anaesthetic practice by David Humphrey in 198...
• The Mapleson A, D and E breathing systems are functionally very different, they only differ physically by the relative p...
• Uses A block that connects to the common gas outlet of an anaesthetic machine and allows the efficiency of the breathin...
• When the lever is up (spontaneous and manual bag ventilation) • Port 2 is disconnected from the system, but the FGF and ...
When the lever is down (controlled ventilation or T-piece) • Port 1 and the APL valve are disconnected from the system whi...
The Circle System • The circle system is a highly efficient breathing system that conserves anaesthetic gases, heat and mo...
• Uses • This breathing system is particularly useful for long cases because it efficiently conserves anaesthetic gases, h...
• The soda lime canister is situated after the APL valve and removes carbon dioxide through an exothermic reaction. • Soda...
• Advantages • The circle system conserves anaesthetic gases, heat and moisture. • Low flow anaesthesia is possible provid...
• Disadvantages • Changes made at the vaporizer dial take a long time to equilibrate with the circle system, especially at...
" " Thank You
×