Breathing systems - Mapleson Classification

A breathing system is a device that conducts gases such as oxygen and anesthetic agents to the patient and conducts waste gases such as CO2 away.

Breathing systems are classified as

Open,

Semi-open,

Semi-closed

Closed.

Semi-closed systems are further divided into

Rebreathing Systems With CO2 Absorption,

Rebreathing Systems Without CO2 Absorption

Non-rebreathing Systems.



More simply, systems can be classified in two groups:

systems with CO2 washout (includes open and semi-open systems)

systems with CO2 absorption (includes closed and semi-closed systems).

