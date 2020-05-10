Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Cost of Capital Prepared by : Taru Maheshwari Sr.Asstt.Prof (MBA) ABESEC , AKTU (Lucknow)
Cost of Capital • Cost of Capital is the minimum rate expected by the investor or cut off rate of capital expenditure. Imp...
Factors affecting Cost of Capital • Cost of Equity • Cost of Debt • Government Policy • Floatation Cost • Leverage • Profi...
Types of Cost • Historical and Future Cost • Specific and Composite Cost • Explicit and Implicit cost • Average Cost and M...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Co caktu

50 views

Published on

factors types

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Co caktu

  1. 1. Cost of Capital Prepared by : Taru Maheshwari Sr.Asstt.Prof (MBA) ABESEC , AKTU (Lucknow)
  2. 2. Cost of Capital • Cost of Capital is the minimum rate expected by the investor or cut off rate of capital expenditure. Importance • Helpful in Capital Budgeting • Helpful in capital Structure • Performance Appraisal • Other financial decisions
  3. 3. Factors affecting Cost of Capital • Cost of Equity • Cost of Debt • Government Policy • Floatation Cost • Leverage • Profitability
  4. 4. Types of Cost • Historical and Future Cost • Specific and Composite Cost • Explicit and Implicit cost • Average Cost and Marginal Cost • Shut Down and Sunk Cost

×