Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Financial Management (KMB 204) Capital Structure Theory Modigliani & Miller Approach Prepared by : Taru Maheshwari Sr.Asst...
Modigliani & Miller approach The Modigliani and Miller approach to capital theory, devised in the 1950s, advocates the cap...
• Arbitrage process Arbitrage process is the operational justification for the Modigliani- Miller hypothesis. Arbitrage is...
Assumptions • There are no taxes. • Transaction cost for buying and selling securities, as well as the bankruptcy cost, is...
Preposition 1 • With the above assumptions of “no taxes”, the capital structure does not influence the valuation of a firm...
Preposition 2 Assumptions • Assume presence of taxes. • Transaction cost for buying and selling securities, as well as the...
Preposition2 • Value of firm increase and cost of capital decrease with use of debt on account of deductibility of int for...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Modigliani &amp; miller approach

18 views

Published on

Assumptions,preposition

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Modigliani &amp; miller approach

  1. 1. Financial Management (KMB 204) Capital Structure Theory Modigliani & Miller Approach Prepared by : Taru Maheshwari Sr.Asstt.Prof. ABESEC AKTU (Lucknow)
  2. 2. Modigliani & Miller approach The Modigliani and Miller approach to capital theory, devised in the 1950s, advocates the capital structure irrelevancy theory. This suggests that the valuation of a firm is irrelevant to the capital structure of a company. Whether a firm is highly leveraged or has a lower debt component has no bearing on its market value. Rather, the market value of a firm is solely dependent on the operating profits of the company.
  3. 3. • Arbitrage process Arbitrage process is the operational justification for the Modigliani- Miller hypothesis. Arbitrage is the process of purchasing a security in a market where the price is low and selling it in a market where the price is higher. This results in restoration of equilibrium in the market price of a security asset. This process is a balancing operation which implies that a security cannot sell at different prices. The MM hypothesis states that the total value of homogeneous firms that differ only in leverage will not be different due to the arbitrage operation
  4. 4. Assumptions • There are no taxes. • Transaction cost for buying and selling securities, as well as the bankruptcy cost, is nil. • There is a symmetry of information. This means that an investor will have access to the same information that a corporation would and investors will thus behave rationally. • The cost of borrowing is the same for investors and companies. • There is no floatation cost, such as an underwriting commission, payment to merchant bankers, advertisement expenses, etc. • There is no corporate dividend tax.
  5. 5. Preposition 1 • With the above assumptions of “no taxes”, the capital structure does not influence the valuation of a firm. In other words, leveraging the company does not increase the market value of the company. This is because If two identical firms in all respects except their capital structure can not have different MV because of arbitrage process and investor prefer personal leverage against corporate leverage.
  6. 6. Preposition 2 Assumptions • Assume presence of taxes. • Transaction cost for buying and selling securities, as well as the bankruptcy cost, is not nil. • There is not symmetry of information • The cost of borrowing is not same for investors and companies. • There is floatation cost, such as an underwriting commission, payment to merchant bankers, advertisement expenses, etc. • There is corporate dividend tax.
  7. 7. Preposition2 • Value of firm increase and cost of capital decrease with use of debt on account of deductibility of int for tax purpose. A levered form should have greater value than unlevered firm. The value of levered firm should be greater than unlevered firm by an amount equal to levered firm’s debt multiplied by tax rate.

×