Presentation cadcam class b

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Automated Material Handling Systems GROUP ENGINEERS Dewa Talent Tafdzwa, Gondo Nyasha Blessed, Hondo Tinemi Douglas, Kasek...
TASK B Types of Material Handling System, Configuration, Equipment, Elements AGVS, ASRS, Carousal System, Design & Analysi...
Automated Material Handling and Storage Systems • Agenda 1 1. Material Handling System 2. Automated Guided Vehicle Systems...
Material Handling System • Definition an integrated system involving such activities as handling, storing, and controlling...
Automated Guided Vehicle Systems • Definition an AGVS is a battery-powered driverless vehicle with programming capabilitie...
Types of AGVs •Wire-guided guidance system energized wire, the antenna •Optical guidance system colorless flourescent part...
Types of AGVs Cont’d Management of AGVSs •AGVS steering control control the turn and maneuvering. •Differential-speed stee...
Types of AGVs Cont’d Management of AGVSs •AGVS control systems •Computer-controlled system most efficient, expensive and c...
Automated Guided Vehicle Systems • AGVS design features common features to material-handling and special features must be ...
• System design of AGVSs • Attributes for selection of guidance and AGVS • Methods MCDM, ranking approaches • Groups of at...
Advantages of AGVSs • Flexibility • Higher reliability • Higher operating savings and lower investment • Unobstructed move...
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RSs) • Definition an AS/RS system is a combination of equipment and controls w...
AS/RS Components • A series of storage aisles having storage racks • S/R machines • One or more pickup and delivery statio...
Why an AS/RS? • Highly space efficient • Increased storage capacity to meet long-term plan • Improved inventory management...
Types of AS/RS •Unit load AS/RS standard-size containers, load 500lb/unit, computer controlled, automatic S/R machines gui...
Design of an AS/RS •Determining load sizes dimensions of the unit load (h,l,w) with appropriate clearance (c1,c2,c3) •Dete...
Design of an AS/RS •Determining the number of storage spaces •Dedicated storage (fixed-slot storage) policy each product ?...
Design of an AS/RS •Determining the system throughput and the number of S/R machines •The system throughput the number of ...
Example 4 suppose the single command cycle system for the S/R machine is recommended. The average cycle time per operation...
Design of an AS/RS •Determining the size parameters of the S/R system (length, width, height) •Determining the number of r...
Design of an AS/RS •Determining bay width, rack length, system length, bay depth, aisle unit, and system width •Bay width ...
Distributed Computer Control Architecture for AGVSs and AS/RSs • Central control and distributed control? control the flow...
Conveyors • A conveyor is a convenient and cost-effective means of moving materials over a fixed path • Types of conveyor2...
“ ” Thank you Automated Material Handling Systems NATIONAL UNIOVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FACULTY OF INDUSTRIAL TEC...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentation cadcam class b

21 views

Published on

AUTOMATION AND ROBOTICS PRINCIPLES

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentation cadcam class b

  1. 1. Automated Material Handling Systems GROUP ENGINEERS Dewa Talent Tafdzwa, Gondo Nyasha Blessed, Hondo Tinemi Douglas, Kaseke Wilfred, Mabasa Nativity, Mabvuu Last
  2. 2. TASK B Types of Material Handling System, Configuration, Equipment, Elements AGVS, ASRS, Carousal System, Design & Analysis of Material Handling System, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Distributed Computer Control Architecture for AGVs and AS/RSs, Conveyors, Stores& Storage Systems
  3. 3. Automated Material Handling and Storage Systems • Agenda 1 1. Material Handling System 2. Automated Guided Vehicle Systems 3. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems 4. Distributed Computer Control Architecture for AGVSs and AS/RSs 5. Conveyors
  4. 4. Material Handling System • Definition an integrated system involving such activities as handling, storing, and controlling of materials • Objective material in the right amount is safely delivered to the desired destination at the right time and at minimum cost • Principles of Material Handling 20 guidelines for designing and operating material-handling systems (reading). E.g. unit load principle, space utilization principle, etc. • Material-handling equipments industrial trucks, conveyors, AGVSs, AS/RSs, and others (monorails, cranes, hoists, etc.)
  5. 5. Automated Guided Vehicle Systems • Definition an AGVS is a battery-powered driverless vehicle with programming capabilities for destination, path selection, and positioning • Materials loading locations ? unloading locations • Collision avoidance capability • Communication wire in the floor, radio  Components • The vehicle • The guide path • The control unit • The computer interface
  6. 6. Types of AGVs •Wire-guided guidance system energized wire, the antenna •Optical guidance system colorless flourescent particles, photosensors, clean operating environment •Inertial guidance system a microprocessor, a sonar system, a gyroscope •Infrared guidance system infrared light transmitters, reflectors, radar-like detectors, computer •Laser guidance system a laser beam, bar-coded detectors •Teaching-type guidance system use neural network concepts to learn the path Management of AGVSs
  7. 7. Types of AGVs Cont’d Management of AGVSs •AGVS steering control control the turn and maneuvering. •Differential-speed steer control balancing the amplitudes of the left and right signals, less tracking tolerance •Steered-wheel steer control detect the positive or negative phase of the sensor signal received from the guided path wire, high tolerance •AGVS routing to take the shortest path •Frequency select method •Path-switch select method
  8. 8. Types of AGVs Cont’d Management of AGVSs •AGVS control systems •Computer-controlled system most efficient, expensive and complex. •Remote dispatch control system operator uses a remote control station to send instructions directly to the vehicle. Automatic load/unload •Manual control system operator load/unload and enters instructions on the vehicle •Interface with other subsystems •Subsystems AS/RS, FMS, CNC machines, process control equipment, shop floor control system •Methods Distributed data processing network, host computer
  9. 9. Automated Guided Vehicle Systems • AGVS design features common features to material-handling and special features must be considered in the design of AGVSs • Stopping accuracy depend on the applications, e.g. 0.001 inch for machine tool interfaces • Facilities automatic door-opening devices, elevators, environmental compatibility • Safety emergency contact bumpers and stop buttons, automatic warning signals, etc. • Maintenance service manual, Preventive maintenance (intervals replacement, condition-based checking).
  10. 10. • System design of AGVSs • Attributes for selection of guidance and AGVS • Methods MCDM, ranking approaches • Groups of attributes (reading) the vehicle, vendor support and services • Steps choose a feasible set of AGV models based on attribute values ? rank • Flow path design often use simulation, determine • The type of guide path layout application • The type of flow path within the layout controls, economic • The number and location of load transfer points (P/D station) • Load transfer station storage space • Number of AGVs required • Total time/delivery/vehicle • Number of deliveries/vehicle/h • Number of AGVs Ndr/Nd • Where Dd(De) total av. loaded (empty) travel distance Ndr no. of deliveries required/hr, The loading and unloading time Tf, traffic factor (0.85 - 1) v vehicle speed
  11. 11. Advantages of AGVSs • Flexibility • Higher reliability • Higher operating savings and lower investment • Unobstructed movements • Easy interfacing with other systems • Applications of AGVSs • Raw material storage • Finished goods storage • Assembly operations • FMSs • Manufacturing operations
  12. 12. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RSs) • Definition an AS/RS system is a combination of equipment and controls which handles, stores and retrieves materials with precision, accuracy and speed under a defined degree of automation • Functions An RS/RS attempts to achieve automatically the storage functions in cost-effective and efficient manner • Operations • Automatic removal of an item from a storage location • Transportation of this item to a specific processing or interface point • Automatic storage of an item in a predetermined location, having received an item from a processing or interface point
  13. 13. AS/RS Components • A series of storage aisles having storage racks • S/R machines • One or more pickup and delivery stations
  14. 14. Why an AS/RS? • Highly space efficient • Increased storage capacity to meet long-term plan • Improved inventory management and control • Quick response time to locate, store, and retrieve items • Reduced shortages of inventory items due to real-time information and control • Reduced labor costs • Improved stock rotation • Improved security and reduced pilferage • Flexibility in design to accommodate a wide variety of loads • Flexibility in interfacing with other systems • Reduced scrap and rework • Reduced operating expenses for light power, heat • Helps implement JIT concepts.
  15. 15. Types of AS/RS •Unit load AS/RS standard-size containers, load 500lb/unit, computer controlled, automatic S/R machines guided by rails •Mini-load AS/RS small loads, small investment •Person-on-board AS/RS operator rides on a platform with S/R to pick up items •Deep-lane AS/RS variation of unit load, multi-deep storage, flow-through rack. Load S/R machines ? rack-entry vehicle ( a platform) ?storage rack •Automated item retrieval system flow-through, store rear, retrieve-front
  16. 16. Design of an AS/RS •Determining load sizes dimensions of the unit load (h,l,w) with appropriate clearance (c1,c2,c3) •Determining the dimensions of an individual storage space •Height of a storage space h c1 •Length of a storage space l c2 •Width of a storage space u(wc3), •Normally, the storage space depth (width) u 3 unit loads
  17. 17. Design of an AS/RS •Determining the number of storage spaces •Dedicated storage (fixed-slot storage) policy each product ? set of slots. •Number of slots ?maximum inventory levels for all the products •Randomized storage policy (floating-slot) probability of S/R are the same for very slot/ product unit. •Number of slots max aggregate inventory level of all products
  18. 18. Design of an AS/RS •Determining the system throughput and the number of S/R machines •The system throughput the number of loads to be stored and number of loads to be retrieved/hour •Speed of S/R machine •Mix of single- and dual- cycle transaction •percent utilization of storage racks •Arrangement of stored items •AS/RS control system speed •Speed and efficiency of the material-handling equipment used to move loads to the input and remove loads from the output •Number of S/R machines (system throughput)/ (S/R machine capacity in cycles/h)
  19. 19. Example 4 suppose the single command cycle system for the S/R machine is recommended. The average cycle time per operation is 1min. Thedesired system throughput is 360 operations/h. An operation refers to either storage or retrieval and both take approximately the same time. Determine the number of S/R machines Solution number of cycles/h/machine 60, number of machines 6
  20. 20. Design of an AS/RS •Determining the size parameters of the S/R system (length, width, height) •Determining the number of rows and number of bays in each row if one machine ? one aisle •Number of rows 2 x number of S/R machines •Number of bays (no. of required storage spaces)/(no. of rows/machine x no.of machines x no. of storage spaces/ system height) •Number of storage spaces/system height desired system height /storage space height desired system height 30 90ft
  21. 21. Design of an AS/RS •Determining bay width, rack length, system length, bay depth, aisle unit, and system width •Bay width length of a storage space center-to-center rack support width (l c2) c4 •Rack length bay width x number of bays •System length rack length clearance for S/R machine clearance for the P/D area •Bay depth width of individual storage space bay side support allowance u(w c3) c5 •Aisle unit aisle width (2 x bay depth) •System width aisle unit x desired number of aisles
  22. 22. Distributed Computer Control Architecture for AGVSs and AS/RSs • Central control and distributed control? control the flow of materials and information • Objective ensure the automated systems keep running even if a control component fails • Distributed control system for integration of various components (AGVS, AS/RS, FMS) • Advantages • Maintenance at level • No large central computer • Flexible expansion
  23. 23. Conveyors • A conveyor is a convenient and cost-effective means of moving materials over a fixed path • Types of conveyor2 types according to type of product to be handled bulk or unit • Location of the conveyor overhead or floor • Conveyors are designed to meet specific application requirements
  24. 24. “ ” Thank you Automated Material Handling Systems NATIONAL UNIOVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FACULTY OF INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL AND MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING MASTER OF ENGINEERING: MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING/SYSTEMS AND OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT Computer Aided Design/Computer Aided Manufacturing COURSE CODE TIE 6121

×