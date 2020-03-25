Successfully reported this slideshow.
Created by Sucharita Mohapatra
Defects Generation During Coating Activity Defects Nature Reason Picture Picking And Sticking Coating removes a piece of t...
Defects Nature Reason Picture Twinning - Two tablets stick together - Common issue in Capsule shape tablets  Low Pan RPM ...
Defects Generation During Coating Activity Defects Nature Reason Picture Erosion Soft Tablet Generation  An Over Wetted T...
Problems during coating and trouble shooting
  2. 2. Defects Generation During Coating Activity Defects Nature Reason Picture Picking And Sticking Coating removes a piece of the tablet from the core.  Over wetting  Under drying  Poor Tablets Quality Bridging Coating fills in the letters or logo on the tablet.  Poor Design of the Tablets Embossing  High Coating Solution Viscosity  High percentage of solids in the solution  Improper atomization pressure  Excess application of the solution.
  3. 3. Defects Nature Reason Picture Twinning - Two tablets stick together - Common issue in Capsule shape tablets  Low Pan RPM with high spray rate  Tooling Design Peeling - Slight coating sheet removed from the coated tablets  Coating solution not sticking properly  Over wetting  High moisture content in the core tablets. Defects Generation During Coating Activity
  4. 4. Defects Generation During Coating Activity Defects Nature Reason Picture Erosion Soft Tablet Generation  An Over Wetted Tablet Surface  Inadequate Drying  Lack Of Tablet Surface Strength Mottled Colour Colour spots on tablets  Actual spray rate differs from target rate.  The tablets are cold  Improper preparation of solution Shade Variation Uneven Spray rate  Gun Choking  Solid Particles not dissolved in water or solvent  Improper preparation of solution

