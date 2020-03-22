Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM & CYBER SECURITY FEBIN SAMUEL EAPEN SUBIN JOHN MATHEWS S 2 MBA MACFAST THIRUVALLA
CRM tools aid Airtel in the efficient handling of customer support processes
INTRODUCTION ❖ Bharathi Airtel is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 20 countries. ❖ Bharti Ai...
❖ When Airtel started its operations all customer processes where manual and a complaint resolution stood at 40 %. ❖ The i...
❖ Oracle's E-business CRM offered services in the areas of campaign management,sales management,order entry and customer s...
Problem Identification ❖ Inefficiency to manage the billing operations ❖ Low customer retention ❖ Each process (call cente...
Solutions ❖ Adoption of Oracle's E-Business CRM suite. ❖ Installation of WAN in major locations. ❖ Establishment of Extran...
Question and answers Q)What are the problem faced by Airtel prior to implementation of a CRM application? Sol: The inabili...
Q)What was the need for a central database at Airtel? what functions has the OSR provided in Airtel's CRM tool? Sol: The t...
Any changes occurring in the underlying objects in the source database would keep replicating in the destination database....
Q)How has the CRM application at Airtel helped in market segmentation? Sol :Airtel uses CRM to retrieve reports from the s...
Q)what is the difference between operational and analytical CRM at Airtel? Sol : The Operational CRM look after the day to...
.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CRM TOOLS AID AIRTEL IN THE EFFICIENT HANDLING OF CUSTOMER SUPPORT PROCESSES

38 views

Published on

CRM TOOLS AID AIRTEL IN THE EFFICIENT HANDLING OF CUSTOMER SUPPORT PROCESSES

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CRM TOOLS AID AIRTEL IN THE EFFICIENT HANDLING OF CUSTOMER SUPPORT PROCESSES

  1. 1. MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM & CYBER SECURITY FEBIN SAMUEL EAPEN SUBIN JOHN MATHEWS S 2 MBA MACFAST THIRUVALLA
  2. 2. CRM tools aid Airtel in the efficient handling of customer support processes
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION ❖ Bharathi Airtel is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 20 countries. ❖ Bharti Airtel Limited is an Indian global telecommunication services company based in New Delhi,India. ❖ It operates in 60 countries across South Asia and Africa. ❖ Airtel provides GSM,3G,4G,LTE and volte mobile services.
  4. 4. ❖ When Airtel started its operations all customer processes where manual and a complaint resolution stood at 40 %. ❖ The inability of a firm to provide a common brand experience and centralised service to customers led to the establishment of centralised CRM.
  5. 5. ❖ Oracle's E-business CRM offered services in the areas of campaign management,sales management,order entry and customer services. ❖ In a nutshell the CRM tool has enabled the Firm to develop its retention and loyalty plans, provide accurate bills,and take feedback on all services.
  6. 6. Problem Identification ❖ Inefficiency to manage the billing operations ❖ Low customer retention ❖ Each process (call center,Sales and so on)had its own applications which function independently ❖ Lack of unified customer data by management
  7. 7. Solutions ❖ Adoption of Oracle's E-Business CRM suite. ❖ Installation of WAN in major locations. ❖ Establishment of Extranet at vendor and dealers outlets. ❖ Implementation of OLTP and OLAP. ❖ Implementation of Oracle streams Replication(OSR). ❖ Usage of Oracle Discoverer.
  8. 8. Question and answers Q)What are the problem faced by Airtel prior to implementation of a CRM application? Sol: The inability of the firm to provide a common brand experience and centralised service to all customers,irrespective of their location, put additional pressure on the Firm.There was no process in place to manage the billing operation.As a result,customer retention was low and so was the quality of service as compared to that of the competitors.Each process of Airtel has had its own application,each of which functioned Independently to the others.This did not allow the management to have a unified view of customer data.
  9. 9. Q)What was the need for a central database at Airtel? what functions has the OSR provided in Airtel's CRM tool? Sol: The turnaround time for queries was quite high because of heterogeneous nature of the databases, each have a different underlying data scheme, depending relations,size and technology to address this issue,another central database was created to serve as common dedicated reporting database
  10. 10. Any changes occurring in the underlying objects in the source database would keep replicating in the destination database.The synchronised database environment now served the purpose of reporting on operational and analytical CRM queries.
  11. 11. Q)How has the CRM application at Airtel helped in market segmentation? Sol :Airtel uses CRM to retrieve reports from the synchronised dedicated database.This make a real time data available to users.The Firm is able to achieve a unified view of its customer data across all product and services.This had enabled Airtel offer special Loyalty programs and incentive schemes in a targeted manner. It utilises data to cross-sell and up-sell relevant products and services to customers.
  12. 12. Q)what is the difference between operational and analytical CRM at Airtel? Sol : The Operational CRM look after the day to day call center activities,the customer call cell is divided into four departments:Hotline, care Touch,Retention and outbound.The analytical CRM is largely used for business development activities. It is used to measure the success of its product and services by tracking customer acquisition cost,conversion rates etc..
  13. 13. .

×