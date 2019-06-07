Successfully reported this slideshow.
15 Ways to Increase Energy Efficiency in Your Facility

Learn the top 15 ways to implement these energy saving tips into your facility or warehouse.

15 Ways to Increase Energy Efficiency in Your Facility

  1. 1. 15 Ways an EAM/CMMS can increase energy savings
  2. 2. Best practices in building maintenance and operations reduce energy 10-20% across the U.S. while poor maintenance can cause increases of 30-60% Source: http://www.institutebe.com/InstituteBE/media/Library/Resources/Existing%20Building%2 0Retrofits/Fact-Sheet-IBE-Energy-Savings-from-Maintenance.pdf
  3. 3. The Chilling Effect of Using an EAM & CMMS
  4. 4. Facilities implementing proper HVAC maintenance will use 15-20% less energy Source: James Piper, P.E. http://www.facilitiesnet.com/hvac/article/HVAC-Maintenance-and-Energy-Savings--10680
  5. 5. Source: The Aberdeen Group http://ams.confex.com/ams/pdfpapers/50089.pdf accounts for about 50% Energy consumption of HVAC systems in the tourism accommodation
  6. 6. will produce more than Maintenance done on A/C units every six months 50 percent in energy savings Source: UTS Carrier Business Unit Manager http://www.constructionweekonline.com/article-8255-maintaining-operations/1/print/
  7. 7. Source: http://www.institutebe.com/Building-Performance-Management/Studies- Show-HVAC-System-Maintenance-Saves-Energy.aspx in energy savings Maintaining refrigerant levels in HVAC units will produce up to 20%
  8. 8. Source: http://www.institutebe.com/InstituteBE/media/Library/Resources/Existing%20Buildin g%20Retrofits/Fact-Sheet-IBE-Energy-Savings-from-Maintenance.pdf Repairing a broken on an HVAC unit can save on energy savings 14-40% economizer actuator
  9. 9. Source: http://www.institutebe.com/InstituteBE/media/Library/Resources/Existing%20Buildin g%20Retrofits/Fact-Sheet-IBE-Energy-Savings-from-Maintenance.pdf Adjusting refrigerant charge saves 5-11% on energy savings
  10. 10. Source: http://www.institutebe.com/Building-Performance-Management/Studies- Show-HVAC-System-Maintenance-Saves-Energy.aspx Leaks in HVAC units can cause a one degree increasein condenser temperature increasing energy consumption by 1.5%
  11. 11. Source: https://sites.google.com/site/airconditioningrepairraleigh/home/how-to- save-energy-how-to-save-money for each 1° Δ Save 2-4%
  12. 12. Hospitality and EAM & CMMS
  13. 13. The 47,000 hotels and motels in the United States spend about six percent of their operating costs on energy each year Source: https://www.ahla.com/content.aspx?id=36332
  14. 14. Commissioning can save a 100,000 ft2 hotel 10-15% of its energy costs or roughly $20,000 per year Source: EnergyStar http://www.energystar.gov/buildings/index.cfm
  15. 15. Source: EnergyStar http://www.energystar.gov/buildings/index.com Energy costs $2,198/room in the average hotel costing $439,200 annually for 200 rooms
  16. 16. Source: EnergyStar http://www.energystar.gov/buildings/index.cfm A 10% reduction in energy consumption has the same financial effect as increasing the average daily room rate by $0.62 in limited-service hotels and by $1.35 in full-service hotels
  17. 17. LED lights use up to 90% less energy than incandescent light bulbs saving you at least $30 in electricity costs over the lifetime of a single bulb Source: https://www.sparkenergy.com/en/blog/archive/energy-efficient-lighting-hotels/
  18. 18. Source: https://www.nationalgridus.com/non_html/shared_energyeff_hotels.pdf Lighting retrofits reduce electricity by 50% and cut cooling requirements by 10-20 %
  19. 19. Source: EnergyStar https://www.energystar.gov/buildings/facility- owners-and-managers/small-biz/lodging Turning fluorescents off 12 hours/day extends their calendar life by 75 %
  20. 20. Thank you!

