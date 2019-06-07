42 ROI Statistics that Support Implementing an EAM CMMS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Let’s Do the Math: Enterprise Asset Management and Computerized Maintenance Management System
2 34% Source: https://limblecmms.com/ of facilities are spending over 30hrs/week on scheduled maintenance
3 87% of facilities outsource at least one part of their maintenance operations Source: https://limblecmms.com/
How Preventive Maintenance Helps Your Company
5 Expending resources to conduct maintenance will extend equipment life and increase reliability Source: US Dept. of Energ...
6 A company can save between 12-18 %using preventive maintenance vs. reactive maintenance Source: US Dept. of Energy http:...
Every dollar spent on preventive maintenance will save you five dollars on other expenses 7 Source: Kansas State Universit...
8 The Chilling Effect of Using an EAM & CMMS
Facilities implementing proper HVAC maintenance will use 15-20% less energy 9 Source: Kansas State University http://www.k...
10 Source: UTS Carrier Business Unit Manager http://www.constructionweekonline.com/article-8255-maintaining-operations/1/p...
Errors which occur 11 Data entry - Well-trained data entry operators usually make an error once every 300 keystrokes 1 2 3...
Hospitality and EAM & CMMS 12
Housekeeping and Maintenance 13 31.5 minutes is the average time to clean a room in a 3 to 5 star hotel on a guest departu...
Maintenance Tasks 14 38% of hotel tasks assigned are for the maintenance team. Source: https://infograph.venngage.com/p/20...
15 Source: https://infograph.venngage.com/p/200152/12-little-known-facts-about-hotel- maintenance-and-housekeeping 68.5%of...
Hospitality and Mobility 16 “Hospitality IT decision makers have made it clear that mobility is no longer an option but a ...
Maintenance and House 17 On average, America’s 47,000 hotels spend $2,196 per available room each year on energy. This rep...
Hospitality and Mobility 18 Motorola’s hospitality barometer indicates that the mobilization of key applications enables o...
How much can your hotel save? 19 If each employee using a two-way radio saved 5-minutes/hour each workday, the estimated a...
Energy Savings 20 On average, America’s 47,000 hotels spend $2,196 per available room each year on energy. This represents...
Hotel Commissioning 21 Commissioning can save a typical 100,000- ft2 hotel 10-15% of its energy costs or roughly $20,000 p...
Energy Consumption in Hotels 22 A 10% reduction in energy consumption would have the same financial effect as increasing t...
Hotel Water Consumption 23 Building occupants use 13% of the total water consumed in the U.S. per day. Of the total, 25.6%...
U.S. Energy Consumption 24 Buildings in the U.S. are responsible for 39% of U.S. energy consumption in 2005 and of that to...
Energy Consumption Source: The Aberdeen Group http://ams.confex.com/ams/pdfpapers/50089.pdf • Energy consumption of HVAC s...
Documentation 26
27 Source: Edge Systems LLC Whitepaper http://www.edge.com/downloads/Edge%20ROI%20Document%20Management.pdf 80%of employee...
28 Source: Coopers & Lybrand http://www.edge.com/downloads/Edge%20ROI%20Document%20Management.pdf 90%of corporate memory e...
Documentation 29 An enterprise with1,000 knowledgeable workers wastes $2.5million - $3.5 million per year searching for no...
Company Labor 30 Companies spend $20 in labor to file a document, $120 in labor to find a document, and $220 in labor to r...
31 Source: Coopers and Lybrand http://www.edge.com/downloads/Edge%20ROI%20Document%20Management.pdf Professionals spend 5-...
Filing System Source: AIIM, Forrester, Star Sec., U.S. Dept. Labor • Filing costs an average of $20/document. • Each four-...
33 Source: AIIM, Forrester, Star Sec., U.S. Dept. Labor 18is the average search time for a document minutes
Missing Documentation 34 Each misfiled document costs $125 and each lost document costs $350-$700. Source: AIIM, Forrester...
35 Source: AIIM, Forrester, Star Sec., U.S. Dept. Labor Paper in the average business grows by 22%each year
Records and Catastrophes 36 More than 70% of today’s businesses would fail within 3-weeks if they suffered a catastrophic ...
Data Loss and Viruses 37 67% of data loss is directly related to user blunders, making them 30 times more menacing than vi...
38 Training at the Workplace
Training Costs 39 In the U.S. training has averaged between 2- 2.5% of payroll for most of this decade with leading compan...
40 The average spending per learner is $1,202 Source: 2008 Corporate Learning Factbook http://compforce.typepad.com/compen...
Knowledge Transfer 41 Knowledge transfer is only valuable when it is integrated into a set of policies for knowledge gener...
Reviews 42 One bad review on Yelp can cost you 30 customers. Source: Entrepreneur http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/2385...
Focusing on Mobility & Asset Management for Over 30 Years 43 richard.christopher@transcendent.ai - Sales Executive
42 ROI statistics in various industries supporting why an EAM CMMS is an important tool for your facility.

42 ROI Statistics that Support Implementing an EAM CMMS

  1. 1. 1 Let’s Do the Math: Enterprise Asset Management and Computerized Maintenance Management System
  2. 2. 2 34% Source: https://limblecmms.com/ of facilities are spending over 30hrs/week on scheduled maintenance
  3. 3. 3 87% of facilities outsource at least one part of their maintenance operations Source: https://limblecmms.com/
  4. 4. How Preventive Maintenance Helps Your Company
  5. 5. 5 Expending resources to conduct maintenance will extend equipment life and increase reliability Source: US Dept. of Energy http://www1.eere.energy.gov/femp/pdfs/OM_5.pdf
  6. 6. 6 A company can save between 12-18 %using preventive maintenance vs. reactive maintenance Source: US Dept. of Energy http://www1.eere.energy.gov/femp/pdfs/OM_5.pdf
  7. 7. Every dollar spent on preventive maintenance will save you five dollars on other expenses 7 Source: Kansas State University http://www.ksre.ksu.edu/
  8. 8. 8 The Chilling Effect of Using an EAM & CMMS
  9. 9. Facilities implementing proper HVAC maintenance will use 15-20% less energy 9 Source: Kansas State University http://www.ksre.ksu.edu/
  10. 10. 10 Source: UTS Carrier Business Unit Manager http://www.constructionweekonline.com/article-8255-maintaining-operations/1/print/ Maintenance done on a/c units every six months will produce more than 50 % in energy savings
  11. 11. Errors which occur 11 Data entry - Well-trained data entry operators usually make an error once every 300 keystrokes 1 2 3 Mechanical error – Rate appears to be 0.5% Equipment performance goes down but still uses the same power consuming more energy and costing the client more money Source: Ohio University and 1997-2008 Panko http://www.bar-code-fonts.com/barcode-101.html http://panko.shidler.hawaii.edu/HumanErr/Basic
  12. 12. Hospitality and EAM & CMMS 12
  13. 13. Housekeeping and Maintenance 13 31.5 minutes is the average time to clean a room in a 3 to 5 star hotel on a guest departure. Source: https://infograph.venngage.com/p/200152/12-little- known-facts-about-hotel-maintenance-and- housekeeping
  14. 14. Maintenance Tasks 14 38% of hotel tasks assigned are for the maintenance team. Source: https://infograph.venngage.com/p/200152/12-little- known-facts-about-hotel-maintenance-and- housekeeping
  15. 15. 15 Source: https://infograph.venngage.com/p/200152/12-little-known-facts-about-hotel- maintenance-and-housekeeping 68.5%of tasks issued to maintenance were completed within 30 days
  16. 16. Hospitality and Mobility 16 “Hospitality IT decision makers have made it clear that mobility is no longer an option but a necessity to survive in an increasingly competitive market.” Motorola Frank Riso 16 http://motorola-blog.blogspot.com/
  17. 17. Maintenance and House 17 On average, America’s 47,000 hotels spend $2,196 per available room each year on energy. This represents about 6% of all operating costs. Source: EnergyStar http://www.energystar.gov/buildings/index.com
  18. 18. Hospitality and Mobility 18 Motorola’s hospitality barometer indicates that the mobilization of key applications enables organizations to save or recover a daily average of 44 minutes per employee. Motorola Frank Riso 18 http://motorola-blog.blogspot.com/
  19. 19. How much can your hotel save? 19 If each employee using a two-way radio saved 5-minutes/hour each workday, the estimated annual savings for a company with a 10-person staff making an average of $12/hour can hit $21,000. Source: twowayradios.com http://blog.twowayradiosfor.com/
  20. 20. Energy Savings 20 On average, America’s 47,000 hotels spend $2,196 per available room each year on energy. This represents about 6% of all operating costs. Source: EnergyStar http://www.energystar.gov/buildings/index.com
  21. 21. Hotel Commissioning 21 Commissioning can save a typical 100,000- ft2 hotel 10-15% of its energy costs or roughly $20,000 per year. Source: EnergyStar http://www.energystar.gov/buildings/index.com
  22. 22. Energy Consumption in Hotels 22 A 10% reduction in energy consumption would have the same financial effect as increasing the average daily room rate by $0.62 in limited-service hotels and by $1.35 in full-service hotels. Source: EnergyStar http://www.energystar.gov/buildings/index.com
  23. 23. Hotel Water Consumption 23 Building occupants use 13% of the total water consumed in the U.S. per day. Of the total, 25.6% is used by commercial building occupants. Source: EnergyStar http://www.energystar.gov/buildings/index.com
  24. 24. U.S. Energy Consumption 24 Buildings in the U.S. are responsible for 39% of U.S. energy consumption in 2005 and of that total commercial buildings accounted for 46.3%. Source: EPA http://www.epa.gov/greenbuilding/pubs/gbstats.pdf
  25. 25. Energy Consumption Source: The Aberdeen Group http://ams.confex.com/ams/pdfpapers/50089.pdf • Energy consumption of HVAC systems in the tourism accommodation accounts for about 50%, but including systems for domestic hot water it accounts for 62% of total energy consumption. • Nearly 13% of the average enterprise’s spend is dedicated to its real estate and facilities cost, the location, and business support of locations has a significant impact on financial performance.
  26. 26. Documentation 26
  27. 27. 27 Source: Edge Systems LLC Whitepaper http://www.edge.com/downloads/Edge%20ROI%20Document%20Management.pdf 80%of employees waste an average of 30 minutesper day retrieving information
  28. 28. 28 Source: Coopers & Lybrand http://www.edge.com/downloads/Edge%20ROI%20Document%20Management.pdf 90%of corporate memory exists on paper
  29. 29. Documentation 29 An enterprise with1,000 knowledgeable workers wastes $2.5million - $3.5 million per year searching for non-existent information or re-creating information that can’t be found. Source: Coopers & Lybrand http://www.edge.com/downloads/Edge%20ROI%20 Document%20Management.pdf
  30. 30. Company Labor 30 Companies spend $20 in labor to file a document, $120 in labor to find a document, and $220 in labor to reproduce a lost document. Source: Coopers & Lybrand http://www.edge.com/downloads/Edge%20ROI%20 Document%20Management.pdf
  31. 31. 31 Source: Coopers and Lybrand http://www.edge.com/downloads/Edge%20ROI%20Document%20Management.pdf Professionals spend 5-15%reading information but up to 50% looking for it
  32. 32. Filing System Source: AIIM, Forrester, Star Sec., U.S. Dept. Labor • Filing costs an average of $20/document. • Each four-drawer filing cabinet holds an average of 10,000 – 12,000 documents, takes up nine square feet, and costs $1,500/year. • Every 12 filing cabinets require an additional employee to maintain.
  33. 33. 33 Source: AIIM, Forrester, Star Sec., U.S. Dept. Labor 18is the average search time for a document minutes
  34. 34. Missing Documentation 34 Each misfiled document costs $125 and each lost document costs $350-$700. Source: AIIM, Forrester, Star Sec., U.S. Dept. Labor
  35. 35. 35 Source: AIIM, Forrester, Star Sec., U.S. Dept. Labor Paper in the average business grows by 22%each year
  36. 36. Records and Catastrophes 36 More than 70% of today’s businesses would fail within 3-weeks if they suffered a catastrophic loss of paper-based records due to a flood or fire. Source: AIIM, Forrester, Star Sec., U.S. Dept. Labor
  37. 37. Data Loss and Viruses 37 67% of data loss is directly related to user blunders, making them 30 times more menacing than viruses and leading cause of data loss. Source: AIIM, Forrester, Star Sec., U.S. Dept. Labor
  38. 38. 38 Training at the Workplace
  39. 39. Training Costs 39 In the U.S. training has averaged between 2- 2.5% of payroll for most of this decade with leading companies spending as much as 3%. Source: ELDC http://effective.leadershipdevelopment.edu.au/what- percentage-of-salary-should-go-to-training/general/
  40. 40. 40 The average spending per learner is $1,202 Source: 2008 Corporate Learning Factbook http://compforce.typepad.com/compensation_force/2 008/02/companies-spend.html
  41. 41. Knowledge Transfer 41 Knowledge transfer is only valuable when it is integrated into a set of policies for knowledge generation and capture. Source: Levine & Gilbert, CA at Berkley http://www.irle.berkeley.edu/cohre/knowledge.html
  42. 42. Reviews 42 One bad review on Yelp can cost you 30 customers. Source: Entrepreneur http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/238501
  43. 43. Focusing on Mobility & Asset Management for Over 30 Years 43 richard.christopher@transcendent.ai - Sales Executive

