Biz miz o1 m2_u2.1_r7_lt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PASIRENGIMAS VERSLO PRADŽIAI
2 Modulis M2 Skaitmeninių antreprenerių profilis Kompetencijos vienetas V2.2 Pasitikėjimas savimi ir iniciatyvumas Mokymos...
PASITIKĖJIMO SAVIMI IŠSIUGDYMAS
4 Ką mes galime išmokti iš antreprenerių patirties ? Ką lemia pasitikėjimas savimi? Šaltinis: Gerd altmann. Prieiga per in...
“ Prieš pradedant savo verslą, man buvo silpna nuo minties, kad mano draugai ir šeima žinos, ką aš darau. Dabar tai atrodo...
“ Kai jūs paliekate komforto zoną ir nusprendžiate įgyvendinti tai, kas kažkada buvo idėja ant popiergalio, jūs išlaisvina...
“ Iki šiol vadovavimas savo verslui man buvo gražūs amerikietiškieji kalneliai - bauginantys, varantys siaubą. Tai privert...
8 Source: https://pixabay.com/ Klaidos ir baimės neapibūdina jūsų sėkmės ar nesėkmės. Svarbu yra tai, kaip jūs su jomis ko...
9 Nesėkmės baimė ir klaidos padarymo pasekmės Galimybė padaryti klaidą visada bus šalia jūsų nepriklausomai nuo to, kokio ...
10 Dėl to geriausia strategija yra ne vengti imtis iniciatyvos, bet... sunkiai dirbti Šaltinis: https://pixabay.com/
TINKAMOS APLINKOS SUKŪRIMAS 11 Žinios Jei jūs turite daugiau žinių apie konkrečią sritį, susijusią su jūsų veiksmu, jūs tu...
VISIŠKOS SĖKMĖS TAISYKLĖS
SĖKMĖ Prieš pradėdami apmąstykite, ką būtent reiškia sėkmė. Yra svarbu, kad būtent jūs tai sau atsakytumėte. Ar tai yra ši...
Jūs turite mėgti tai, ką jūs darote savo versle. Kartais bus sunku, taigi svarbu, kad jūs būtumėte aistringai įsimylėjusi ...
Jums reikės žmonių: klientų, galbūt darbuotojų... Taip pat jums reikės žmonių, su kuriais jūs galėtumėte pasikalbėti ir pa...
Visada mokykitės iš savo klaidų. Niekada jų nebijokite. Jei įmanoma, taip pat mokykitės iš kitų žmonių klaidų. Tyrinėkite ...
Jums reikia išnagrinėti, ką visi kiti veikia, kad darytumėte kažką kitą ar kitaip. Jums reikės išskirti iš visų kitų. Kuo ...
Jei jūs esate asmuo, kuris negalvoja apie ribas, tikriausiai jūs pasieksite viską, ko norite. Priešingai, jei jūs visur ap...
Jūsų kelionė nebus tiesi linija. Tikriausiai jūs susidursite su sunkumais ir nesėkmėmis. Jei norite, kad jūsų kelionė tęst...
PERŽVELKIME KELETĄ KONCEPCIJŲ Pasitikėjimo savimi išsiugdymas Mokymasis iš kitų patirties Žiūrėjimas baimėms į akis Tinkam...
Projekto numeris: 2018-1-UK01-KA202-047909 Europos Komisijos parama šio leidinio rengimui nereiškia pritarimo jo turiniui,...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Biz miz o1 m2_u2.1_r7_lt

54 views

Published on

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Biz miz o1 m2_u2.1_r7_lt

  1. 1. PASIRENGIMAS VERSLO PRADŽIAI
  2. 2. 2 Modulis M2 Skaitmeninių antreprenerių profilis Kompetencijos vienetas V2.2 Pasitikėjimas savimi ir iniciatyvumas Mokymosi rezultatas Kaip tapti iniciatyvesniam ir labiau pasitikėti savimi Priemonės tipas PowerPoint Pristatymas (PPT) Mokymosi tipas Savarakiškas mokymasis Priemonės pavadinimas Pasirengimas verslo pradžiai Mokymosi valandos 1 val. Turinys - Ką mes galime išmokti iš kitų? - Žiūrėjimas baimėms į akis - Tinkamos aplinkos sukūrimas - Ką man reiškia sėkmė? - Svarbios taisyklės, kurių reikia laikytis
  3. 3. PASITIKĖJIMO SAVIMI IŠSIUGDYMAS
  4. 4. 4 Ką mes galime išmokti iš antreprenerių patirties ? Ką lemia pasitikėjimas savimi? Šaltinis: Gerd altmann. Prieiga per internetą https://pixabay.com/
  5. 5. “ Prieš pradedant savo verslą, man buvo silpna nuo minties, kad mano draugai ir šeima žinos, ką aš darau. Dabar tai atrodo šiek tiek beprotiškai, tačiau tuo metu aš buvau tokia susirūpinusi, kad jie nusivils manimi. Aš įsivaizdavau, kaip jie galvoja: „Ui, ką ji įsivaizduoja?“ ir „O ne, tai siaubinga mintis!“ Taip pat aš jaučiausi per daug apgailėtina ir mėgėjiška, kad rašyčiau į žurnalus ir laikraščius apie savo naują verslą. Manau, kad man labiausiai padėjo tas dalykas, kad mano tikslas buvo didesnis, negu uždirbti sau pinigų. „Velo Sisters“ dirba, kad rinktų aukas labdaroms, taigi, kaip ten bebūtų, man reikėjo atmesti baimes ir judėti į priekį. Kuo aš daugiau padarau, tuo mano baimės tampa mažesnės. Praėjus šešiems mėnesiams nuo „Velo Sisters“ veiklos pradžios, baimės ir saugumo stoka vis dar yra ir kartais tai mane sulaiko, kai noriu imtis veiksmų, - tačiau manęs nesustabdo“. Nic Fox, „Velo Sister – Ethical“ internetinės parduotuvės moterims, kurios mėgsta važinėti dviračiu steigėja Šaltinis: https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/harjit-sohoteykhan/starting-a-business-hold-_b_13337926.html (informacija anglų kalba), peržiūrėta 2019-03-17 5
  6. 6. “ Kai jūs paliekate komforto zoną ir nusprendžiate įgyvendinti tai, kas kažkada buvo idėja ant popiergalio, jūs išlaisvinate visus savo netikrumo demonus. Ar kam nors patiks mano idėja? Ar tai visiškas šlamštas? Ar aš nors kiek gabi tam, ką darau? Aš perėjau per visą emocijų skalę nuo „tai pats geriausias dalykas iš kada nors sukurtų ir jis užvaldys visą pasaulį“ iki „tai yra siaubinga ir visi tuo baisėsis“ – ir visko , kas yra tarp jų! Tačiau palaikant draugams ir šeimai, nuostabiam moterų antreprenerių tinklui, po daugelio bemiegių naktų mano idėjos tapo tikrove. Žmonėms jos patinka ir jie pasiruošę mokėti už jas pinigus. Mano verslas darosi vis sėkmingesnis, tačiau sunkus darbas niekada nesustoja. Jums reikia visą laiką kelti sau iššūkius, „išeiti“ iš komforto zonos, daryti klaidas ir iš jų mokytis.“ Lauren Gayfer, „The Fairy Food Mother“ mitybos verslo, orientuoto į jaunas mamas steigėja. Šaltinis: https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/harjit-sohoteykhan/starting-a-business-hold-_b_13337926.html, (informacija anglų kalba), peržiūrėta 2019-03-17 6
  7. 7. “ Iki šiol vadovavimas savo verslui man buvo gražūs amerikietiškieji kalneliai - bauginantys, varantys siaubą. Tai privertė mane abejoti viskuo, tačiau tai taip pat džiugina, įkvepia. Tai nėra lengvas kelias, tačiau jis padeda geriau suprasti save. Jis padeda suvokti, kad mažos laikinos nesėkmės jūsų necharakterizuoja. Kad jūs galite tai padaryti. Aš girdžiu iš žmonių, iš kurių mažiausiai to tikiuosi, sakant man, kad aš jų gyvenimams turėjau teigiamą poveikį - ir, žmogau, jums reikia tai išgirsti! Nes yra per daug lengva aptikti save, drebančią po pūkine antklode ir nenorinčią išlįsti. Suvokimas, kad jūs turite jėgų spręsti problemas, padėti kitiems žmonėms ir gyventi sveikesnį gyvenimą, teikia vidinės jėgos. Jums tiesiog reikia dažniau sau apie tai priminti.“ Bella McCrudden, „Nutribelle“ steigėja, įgyvendinanti svajonę padėti žmonėms, randant būdą, kaip sveika gyvensena gali tapti natūralios gyvenimo dvasinės pusiausvyros dalimi. Šaltinis: https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/harjit-sohoteykhan/starting-a-business-hold-_b_13337926.html (informacija anglų kalba), peržiūrėta 2019-03-19 7
  8. 8. 8 Source: https://pixabay.com/ Klaidos ir baimės neapibūdina jūsų sėkmės ar nesėkmės. Svarbu yra tai, kaip jūs su jomis kovojate. Šaltinis: https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/harjit- sohoteykhan/starting-a-business-hold-_b_13337926.html, (informacija anglų kalba), peržiūrėta 2019-03-19 Source: Alexas fotos. Prieiga per internetą https://pixabay.com/
  9. 9. 9 Nesėkmės baimė ir klaidos padarymo pasekmės Galimybė padaryti klaidą visada bus šalia jūsų nepriklausomai nuo to, kokio tipo verslininkiškus veiksmus jūs atliksite. Bijoti padaryti klaidą yra normalu. Tačiau didžiausia klaida gali būti ta, kad jūs neatliksite jokio verslininkiško veiksmo. Šaltinis: https://www.entrepreneurshipinabox.com/887/willingness-entrepreneurial- action/ (informacija anglų kalba), peržiūrėta 2019-03-19 Šaltinis: Ambermb. Prieiga per internet https://pixabay.com/
  10. 10. 10 Dėl to geriausia strategija yra ne vengti imtis iniciatyvos, bet... sunkiai dirbti Šaltinis: https://pixabay.com/
  11. 11. TINKAMOS APLINKOS SUKŪRIMAS 11 Žinios Jei jūs turite daugiau žinių apie konkrečią sritį, susijusią su jūsų veiksmu, jūs turėsite daugiau pasitikėjimo savimi. Rizika Priimant kiekvieną sprendimą ir imantis bet kokio veiksmo, visada bus rizikos galimybė. Yra svarbu nustatyti, kiek jūs norite rizikuoti. Patirtis Jei jūs turite pakankamai patirties konkrečioje verslo veikloje ir su ja susijusiuose veiksmuose, jūs būsite pajėgesnė imtis tų veiksmų. Pasitikėjimas savimi Kai jūsų pasitikėjimas savimi dėl veiksmo, kurį jums reikia atlikti, yra didesnis, yra daugiau tikimybės , kad jūs atliksite tą konkretų veiksmą. Šaltinis: https://www.entrepreneurshipinabox.com/887/willingness-entrepreneurial-action/ (informacija anglų kalba), peržiūrėta 2019-03-19 Kad imtumėtės iniciatyvos ir jums gerai pasisektų , jūs turite išanalizuoti šiuos pagrindinius veiksnius ir ką jūs jaučiate kiekvieno jų atžvilgiu.
  12. 12. VISIŠKOS SĖKMĖS TAISYKLĖS
  13. 13. SĖKMĖ Prieš pradėdami apmąstykite, ką būtent reiškia sėkmė. Yra svarbu, kad būtent jūs tai sau atsakytumėte. Ar tai yra šie dalykai: a) pinigai? b) daugiau kokybiško laiko? c) daugiau veiksmų laisvės? d) atlikimas to, ką jūs mėgstate? e) kiti: _______________ 13
  14. 14. Jūs turite mėgti tai, ką jūs darote savo versle. Kartais bus sunku, taigi svarbu, kad jūs būtumėte aistringai įsimylėjusi savo verslą. Aistra bus viena iš svarbiausių jėgų, kuri atves jus į sėkmę. 14Šaltinis: https://www.entrepreneurshipinabox.com/2736/10-rules-of-success-for- entrepreneurs/, (informacija anglų kalba), peržiūrėta 2019-03-19 Nr. 1 Nedarykite to, ko jūs nemėgstate Šaltinis: Yvvonecyw0. Prieiga per internetą https://pixabay.com/
  15. 15. Jums reikės žmonių: klientų, galbūt darbuotojų... Taip pat jums reikės žmonių, su kuriais jūs galėtumėte pasikalbėti ir pasikeisti mintimis. Tarsi saugos pagalvės. Taigi jums reikia kuo greičiau pradėti kurti savo bendruomenę. 15Šaltinis: https://www.entrepreneurshipinabox.com/2736/10-rules-of-success-for- entrepreneurs/ (informacija anglų kalba), peržiūrėta 2019-03-19 Nr. 2 Sukurkite bendruomenę Šaltinis: Free Photos. Prieiga per internetą https://pixabay.com/
  16. 16. Visada mokykitės iš savo klaidų. Niekada jų nebijokite. Jei įmanoma, taip pat mokykitės iš kitų žmonių klaidų. Tyrinėkite ir nagrinėkite kitų patirtis. Kartais tik pabandę mes žinosime, ar tai veikia. Jūs turite suvokti, kad klaidos gali patobulinti jus ir jūsų verslą. 16Šaltinis: https://www.entrepreneurshipinabox.com/2736/10-rules-of-success-for- entrepreneurs/ (informacija anglų kalba), peržiūrėta 2019-03-19 Nr. 3 Pasimokykite iš klaidų, kad tobulėtumėte Šaltnis: Jan vasek. Prieiga per internet https://pixabay.com/
  17. 17. Jums reikia išnagrinėti, ką visi kiti veikia, kad darytumėte kažką kitą ar kitaip. Jums reikės išskirti iš visų kitų. Kuo skirsis jūsų verslas nuo jūsų konkurentų? 17Šaltinis: https://www.entrepreneurshipinabox.com/2736/10-rules-of-success-for- entrepreneurs/ (informacija anglų kalba), peržiūrėta 2019-03-19 Nr. 4 Išsiskirkite iš kitų Šaltinis: Conger design. Prieiga per internetą https://pixabay.com/
  18. 18. Jei jūs esate asmuo, kuris negalvoja apie ribas, tikriausiai jūs pasieksite viską, ko norite. Priešingai, jei jūs visur aplink save matote ribas, jums reikia pakeisti savo mąstyseną ir pradėti žvelgti už ribų. 18Šaltinis: https://www.entrepreneurshipinabox.com/2736/10-rules-of-success-for- entrepreneurs/ (informacija anglų kalba), peržiūrėta 2019-03-19 Nr. 5 Perženkite savo ribas Šaltinis: Foundry Co. Prieiga per internetą https://pixabay.com/
  19. 19. Jūsų kelionė nebus tiesi linija. Tikriausiai jūs susidursite su sunkumais ir nesėkmėmis. Jei norite, kad jūsų kelionė tęstųsi sėkmingai, jūs turėsite švęsti ir apdovanoti save ir savo komandą už visas įvykdytas užduotis. Nenuvertinkite to. 19Šaltinis: https://www.entrepreneurshipinabox.com/2736/10-rules-of-success-for- entrepreneurs/ (informacija anglų kalba), peržiūrėta 2019-03-19 Nr. 6 Švęskite ir apdovanokite Šaltinis: Free-Photos. Prieiga per internetą https://pixabay.com/
  20. 20. PERŽVELKIME KELETĄ KONCEPCIJŲ Pasitikėjimo savimi išsiugdymas Mokymasis iš kitų patirties Žiūrėjimas baimėms į akis Tinkamos aplinkos sukūrimas:  Rizika  Patirtis  Žinios  Pasitikėjimas savimi Taisyklės, kad visiškai pasisektų Kas jums yra sėkmė? Svarbios taisyklės:  Nedarykite to, ko jūs nemėgstate  Sukurkite bendruomenę  Išnaudokite klaidas, kad tobulėtumėte  Išsiskirkite iš kitų  Perženkite savo ribas  Švęskite ir apdovanokite 20
  21. 21. Projekto numeris: 2018-1-UK01-KA202-047909 Europos Komisijos parama šio leidinio rengimui nereiškia pritarimo jo turiniui, kuriame pateikiama autorių nuomonė, todėl Europos Komisija negali būti laikoma atsakinga už informaciją panaudotą šiame leidinyje.

×