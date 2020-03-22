Biz miz o1 m2_u2.1_r6_lt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INICIATYVUMAS IR PASITIKĖJIMAS SAVIMI
2 Modulis M2 Skaitmeninių antreprenerių profilis Kompetencijų vienetas V2.2 Pasitikėjimas savimi ir iniciatyvumas Mokymosi...
INICIATYVUMAS
4 Ką reiškia iniciatyvos ėmimasis: 1. atlikti veiksmus, kai tau tai nesakoma 2. tęsti, kai padėtis tampa sunki 3. pasinaud...
“ Tyrėjai Michael Frese ir Doris Fay apibrėžia iniciatyvą kaip „darbinį elgesį, apibūdinamą jo savarankiško veikimo pobūdž...
6 Taigi, ko, jūsų nuomone, reikia, kad imtumėtės iniciatyvos? Šaltinis: Gerd Altmann. Prieiga per internetą https://pixaba...
KAIP IŠSIUGDYTI SAVO INICIATYVĄ (1) 7Šaltinis: https://www.mindtools.com/pages/article/initiative.htm (informacija anglų k...
KAIP IŠSIUGDYTI SAVO INICIATYVĄ (2) 8 Šaltinis: https://www.mindtools.com/pages/article/initiative.htm (informacija anglų ...
KAIP IŠSIUGDYTI SAVO INICIATYVĄ (3) 9 Šaltinis: https://www.mindtools.com/pages/article/initiative.htm (informacija anglų ...
KAIP IŠSIUGDYTI SAVO INICIATYVĄ (4) 10Šaltinis: https://www.mindtools.com/pages/article/initiative.htm (informacija anglų ...
KAIP IŠSIUGDYTI SAVO INICIATYVĄ (5) 11Šaltinis: https://www.mindtools.com/pages/article/initiative.htm (informacija anglų ...
KAIP IŠSIUGDYTI SAVO INICIATYVĄ (6) 12 Šaltinis: https://www.mindtools.com/pages/article/initiative.htm (informacija anglų...
SELF-CONFIDENCE: WHAT IS IT AND HOW CAN WE BUILD PASITIKĖJIMAS SAVIMI: KAS TAI YRA IR KAIP MES GALIME JĮ IŠSIUGDYTI
14 Šaltinis: Rawpixel. Prieiga per internetą https://pixabay.com/ Pasitikėjimas savimi: tikėjimo savo jėgomis svarba Tai a...
15 Pasitikėjimas savimi: savigarbos svarba Bendras nusiteikimas, kad mes galime susidoroti su tuo, kas vyksta mūsų gyvenim...
ŽINGSNIAI LINK PASITIKĖJIMO SAVIMI 16 Nr. 1 Pasiruoškite savo kelionei Žiūrėkite į tai, ką jau pasiekėte Galvokite apie sa...
APŽVELKIME KELETĄ KONCEPCIJŲ Iniciatyvos ėmimasis Ką tai reiškia ir kokia to esmė? Kaip išugdyti savo iniciatyvumą:  Suku...
Projekto numeris: 2018-1-UK01-KA202-047909 Europos Komisijos parama šio leidinio rengimui nereiškia pritarimo jo turiniui,...
  18. 18. Projekto numeris: 2018-1-UK01-KA202-047909 Europos Komisijos parama šio leidinio rengimui nereiškia pritarimo jo turiniui, kuriame pateikiama autorių nuomonė, todėl Europos Komisija negali būti laikoma atsakinga už informaciją panaudotą šiame leidinyje.

