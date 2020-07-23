Surveying equipments

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ARCHITECTURAL REPRESENTATION AND DETAILING. VISHWANIKETAN COLLEGE OF ARCHITECTURE
CROSS STAFF
Cross Staff Survey This type of survey is undertaken to locate boundaries of a field or a field or plat and determinations...
P R O C E D U R E : 1 . F I R S T O F A L L F I R S T R A N G I N G R O D I S E S T A B L I S H E D A T P O I N T A A N D ...
(2) CLASSROOM WORK: – 1. DRAW A COMPLETE FIGURE IN FIELD BOOK USING FIELD OBSERVATION. 2. DRAW A LINE MEETING POINT P TO S...
C A L C U L A T I O N S O F F I E L D A R E A : B Y T H I S M E T H O D O F S U R V E Y , T H E F I E L D A S D I V I D E ...
PLANE TABLE SURVEY EQUIPMENT
SOME BASIC SURVEYING INSTRUMENTS ARE REQUIRED FOR PLANE TABLE SURVEYING. FOLLOWINGS ARE THE GENERAL PLANE TABLE SURVEY EQU...
SIMPLE ALIDADE ALIDADE COMPASS HAS TWO EDGES. ONE STRAIGHT AND OTHER ONE IS BEVELED. THE STRAIGHT EDGE IS MADE OF BRASS OR...
TELESCOPIC ALIDADE WHILE THE PLANE ALIDADE ONLY TOOK HORIZONTAL SIGHTS, THIS TELESCOPIC ALIDADE IS USED TO TAKE INCLINED S...
Plumbing Fork and Plumb Bob Plumbing fork is a U-shaped metal frame that has two different types of arms. One is horizonta...
Compass Compass is of two types- Prismatic Compass Surveyor’s Compass Both the compasses are used to navigate the surveyin...
SPIRIT LEVEL WHEN PLANE TABLE SURVEYING IS CARRIED OUT IT IS REALLY ESSENTIAL TO KNOW WHETHER THE WORKING STATION (SURFACE...
RANGING ROD A RANGING ROD IS AN INSTRUMENT EXTENSIVELY USED FOR MARKING THE POSITION OF DIFFERENT SURVEYING STATIONS/PEGS ...
17021 - RAVINDRA KHOBREKAR 17022 - KOMAL LOKHANDE 17023 - SEJAL MHATRE 17024 - NAMRATA MUMBAIKAR 17025 - DIPAK PALWE 17026...
THANK YOU !
