Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BUILDINGSERVICES DECENTRALIZED AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM SIDDHI SURENDRA PATIL 17028 ASSIGNMENT NO 1 VISHWANIKETAN COLLEGE O...
BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM SR NO TYPE MODEL NAME TON 1. � D SERIES SPLIT 1 � ZATU 2 � YATU 1/1.5/ 2 FIXED ...
BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM SR NO TYPE MODEL NAME TON 3. � GBTP 1.5 � GBT 1 / 1.5 � YD 0.75 / 1� � GA 2 WIN...
BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM
BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM
BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM
BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM
BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM
Centralised decentralised database
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Centralised decentralised database

32 views

Published on

AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Centralised decentralised database

  1. 1. BUILDINGSERVICES DECENTRALIZED AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM SIDDHI SURENDRA PATIL 17028 ASSIGNMENT NO 1 VISHWANIKETAN COLLEGE OF ARCHITECTURE
  2. 2. BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM SR NO TYPE MODEL NAME TON 1. � D SERIES SPLIT 1 � ZATU 2 � YATU 1/1.5/ 2 FIXED SPLIT� YBTU 1/1.5� � AATU 1/1.5� � AATX 1.5 / 2 IATU 1/1.5� 2. DATU 1.5/ 2 DATUS 1.5 DATUAP 1.5 DCTU 1/ 1.5 DBTX 1.5 DATX 1.5/ 2 DBTU 1.5/ 2 INVERTER SPLIT QBTU 1/1.5 PAFU 1.5 CATU 1.5 YCTU 1.5 EATU 1.5 YBTU 1 / 1.5 YATU 1 / 1.2 /1.5/2/2+ MATU 1 / 1.5 AATU 1.2 IATU 1.5 QATU 1.5 XATU 1 / 1.5 RBTU 1 / 1.5
  3. 3. BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM SR NO TYPE MODEL NAME TON 3. � GBTP 1.5 � GBT 1 / 1.5 � YD 0.75 / 1� � GA 2 WINDOW � LD 5 STAR 1.5 LD 3 STAR 1.5 LD 2 STAR 2 LDT 1.5 LA 1.5 4. PORTABLE PC12DB 1.5
  4. 4. BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM
  5. 5. BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM
  6. 6. BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM
  7. 7. BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM
  8. 8. BLUE STAR BLUESTAR AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM

×