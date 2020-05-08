Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Whitefield,Bengaluru www.Zricks.com
TRANSFORMING MODERN LIVING Alchemy is the transformation of mundane into magical, of staid into splendid, of everyday into...
Vast Spaces. Soothing Solitude Eachof the four individually designedtowers rise19 floors abovethe skyline,giving you abrea...
A Bustling City. A Blooming Locale A verdant driveway weansyou away from Whitefield's buzz and into nature's bliss.The tre...
Green Thinking, Good Living Our love for nature and passion for new-age architecture are evident through expansive green s...
MASTER PLAN 3 BHK+Servant RoomArea- 1890Sq.Ft. Tower- B,D 3 BHK Area- 1762Sq.Ft. Tower-A,B,C,D 2 BHK Area- 1314Sq.Ft. Towe...
FEATURES • LushForestAreawith HobbyZones • Resort-style Clubhouse • Swimming Poolwith Toddler’sPool • OutdoorBarbecueArea ...
S- BALCONY 5’0”X2’0” 5’3”X2’9” 3’11”X2’0” S- BALCONY 5’0”X2’0” 5’3”X2’9” 3’11”X2’0” WARDROBE 8’0”X4’11” 3’5”W.PASS BEDROOM...
2’9”X5’0” S- BALCONY 2’0”X4’10” S- BALCONY 2’0”X5’3” 2’9”X5’0” TOILET- 17’11”X5’ 0” TOILET- 24’4”X7’ 7” BALCONY 11’0”X4’10...
Ou ter RingRoad Whitefi eldRoad Whitefi Road LOCATION MAP 2.5 km from ITPL 1.2 km from Ujjval Vidyalaya 3.5 km from Columb...
cognito Establishedin 1907,theAlembic Group, with aturnover in excessof USD400 million, hasadiversifiedbusiness portfoliow...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3 Bhk Apartments In Whitefield Bangalore

26 views

Published on

Nature and Urban luxury blend seamlessly in the 3 BHK apartments in Whitefield, Bangalore. Urban Forest is the home that offers a best slice of the city.

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

3 Bhk Apartments In Whitefield Bangalore

  1. 1. Whitefield,Bengaluru www.Zricks.com
  2. 2. TRANSFORMING MODERN LIVING Alchemy is the transformation of mundane into magical, of staid into splendid, of everyday into elegant and of ordinary into opulent. It adds beauty to simplicity and purpose to the picture-perfect. This transformation is the cornerstone of every Alchemy project. Alchemy Real Estate marks the foray of the 107-year old Alembic Group into construction and real estate development sector. The Group has diversified business interests and its flagship company, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., is a respected name in the Indian pharma industry. The leadership team at Alchemy is backed by a rich experience of developing over 10 million sq. ft. of land and more than 2 million sq. ft. of built-up space. These include integrated residential townships, schools, industrial plants, commercial offices and a hospital. It is this legacy of uncompromising build quality, intelligent design and construction methodology that comes to fore in every Alchemy project. i t 's ti m e y o u t o o k i n a b r e a t h o f f r e s h a i r a n d l e t t h e s o o t h i n g breeze caress y o u r h a i r it's ti m e y o u w a l k e d b a r e f o o t o n d e w - l a d e n grass a n d sm el led t h e roses n o t s h a c k l e d by a vase it's ti m e y o u gave t h e c a c o p h o n y o f c i t y l i f e some r e s t a n d f o u n d a n e w abode i n On-going Project A 200 acre, mixed-use city centre of Vadodara Completed Projects 11 Towers | 369 Residences 2/3/4 BHK Luxury Apartments Spread Over 6 Acres 2 Acres of Garden Space In Vadodara 12 Towers | 532 Residences 2/3/5 BHK Luxury Apartments 2 Clubhouses 2 Acres of Lush Landscape In Vadodara 636 Residences | Nestled in 8.23 acreswith 2 acresof amenitiesand 3 acresof green area www.Zricks.com
  3. 3. Vast Spaces. Soothing Solitude Eachof the four individually designedtowers rise19 floors abovethe skyline,giving you abreathtakingview of the greeneryaroundand the concretejungle beyond. www.Zricks.com
  4. 4. A Bustling City. A Blooming Locale A verdant driveway weansyou away from Whitefield's buzz and into nature's bliss.The tree plaza and the central landscaped area ensure that nature is always near. www.Zricks.com
  5. 5. Green Thinking, Good Living Our love for nature and passion for new-age architecture are evident through expansive green spaces like the tree plaza and central landscaped area A Breath of Fresh Air All Urban Forest homes are ventilated from three sides. This allows plenty of light and breathing space–in the truestsenseoftheterm. In Good Company Locatednearothermajor projects inWhitefieldarea like PalmMeadowsandWhiteMeadows. Convenient Distances Near to ITPL, walking distance from the Ujjwal Metro Station.Incloseproximitytoschools,hospitals andmalls. For a Hard Week's End Outdoor living spaceswith hammocks, barbecuearea and butterfly park. Let your home be your weekendhome. Nimble Feet, Smart Minds Clubhouse,performance area,virtual games, tennis court and children's play area with tree house. www.Zricks.com
  6. 6. MASTER PLAN 3 BHK+Servant RoomArea- 1890Sq.Ft. Tower- B,D 3 BHK Area- 1762Sq.Ft. Tower-A,B,C,D 2 BHK Area- 1314Sq.Ft. Tower -A,B,C,D List of Amenities 01 Arrival Plaza and Entrance Portal 02 EntranceWater Feature with Leisure Seating 03 LawnTennisCourt 04 Tree Plaza 05 Outdoor Gym 06 Children’sArea with Play Mounds 07 Shaded Jogging Track 08 Play Lawn 09 Leisure Pavilions 10 Paved Plaza 11 Children’s Play Area 12 Private Gardens 13 Cricket Practice Nets 14 Lawn Driveway 15 ShallowWater Feature ( Meditation / Yoga Zone) 16 CycleTrack 17 Butterfly Park 18 Amphitheatre 19 Lily Pond 20 Urban Forest - Sr.Citizen's Area 21 Therapeutic Pathway 22 Hammock Garden 23 Urban Forest – a. Camping Sitesb. Barbecue Area 24 Nature Walk 25 Tree Houses 26 Party Lawn 27 Kid’s Pool 28 Lap Pool 29 Squash Court N www.Zricks.com
  7. 7. FEATURES • LushForestAreawith HobbyZones • Resort-style Clubhouse • Swimming Poolwith Toddler’sPool • OutdoorBarbecueArea • Children’s PlayAreaswith TreeHouse • TreePlaza with OutdoorGym • CentralLandscapedArea • Active OutdoorPublic Spaces • Shallow Water Feature • Open Party Lawn Space • CoveredCarParking • Well-equippedGymnasium • Amphitheatre • SquashCourt • LawnTennisCourt • CricketNets • Virtual Games • JoggingTrack • Indoor Games • CycleTrack • Butterfly Park • Café • Crèche • Multi-purposeHall • ConvenienceStore • 100percentPowerBackup • CCTVSurveillance System • FTTH(FiberToTheHome)Technology www.Zricks.com
  8. 8. S- BALCONY 5’0”X2’0” 5’3”X2’9” 3’11”X2’0” S- BALCONY 5’0”X2’0” 5’3”X2’9” 3’11”X2’0” WARDROBE 8’0”X4’11” 3’5”W.PASS BEDROOM- 311’11”X11’10” SERVANTROOM 11’0”X5’9” 3’5”W.PASS WARDROBE 8’0”X4’11” TOILET- 37’6”X5’ 0” TOILET- 18’0”X5’ 0” TOILET 6’6”X3’4” TOILET- 25’0”X8’ 0” BALCON Y9’1”X6’ 8” S- BALCONY 2’0”X5’0” TOILET- 18’0”X5’ 0” TOILET- 37’6”X5’ 0” TOILET- 25’0”X8’ 0” BALCON Y9’1”X6’ 8” S- BALCONY 2’0”X5’0” 3 BHK+Servant RoomArea- 1890Sq.Ft. Tower- B,D 3 BHK Area- 1762Sq.Ft. Tower-A,B,C,D BEDROOM- 210’11”X12’5” SERVANT BEDROOM- 210’11”X12’5” ENT. FOYER 5’8”X9’8” ENT. FOYER 5’8”X9’8” LIVING ROOM 11’10”X17’10” LIVING ROOM 11’10”X17’9” KITCHEN1 1’11”X8’5” KITCHEN1 1’11”X8’5” DINING9’ 9”X10’4” 3’4”X1’5” UTILITY5 ’0”X5’5” 3’4”X2’4” UTILITY5 ’0”X5’5” 3’4”X2’4” DINING9’ 9”X10’4” 3’4”X1’5” BEDROOM- 111’4”X13’3” BEDROOM- 111’4”X13’3” BEDROOM- 311’11”X11’10” 2’9”X5’9” 2’9”X5’9” www.Zricks.com
  9. 9. 2’9”X5’0” S- BALCONY 2’0”X4’10” S- BALCONY 2’0”X5’3” 2’9”X5’0” TOILET- 17’11”X5’ 0” TOILET- 24’4”X7’ 7” BALCONY 11’0”X4’10” UTILITY4’ 5”X5’1” 3’0”X2’4” 2 BHK Area- 1314Sq.Ft. Tower-A,B,C,D SPECIFICATIONS STRUCTURE,PLASTERING & PAINTING• Earthquake-proofRCCFramedStructureandPorothermBlocksforWalls • SmoothPlaster Finishfor InternalWallsandSandfacePlasterfor ExternalWalls • Acrylic Emulsion Paint for InteriorWallsandExteriorGradeEmulsion for Exteriors ENT. FOYER 4’8”X7’8” KITCHEN1 1’6”X8’0” DINING5’ 4”X10’8” FLOORING • Vitrified Tilesin EntranceLounge& Passages • Vitrified Tiles(800X800mm)in Living Room,Dining RoomandKitchen • Vitrified finishTiles(600X600mm)in other Rooms • LaminatedWoodenFlooring for MasterBedroom • CeramicTilesin Bathroom andPorcelainfinishTilesin Utility area BEDROOM- 213’3”X10’11” PASS4’1 0”X3’6” KITCHEN • GranitePlatform with high qualitySSsink • Additional SSsink with graniteplatform in Utility area • CeramicTileDadoupto 600 mmabovethe platform LIVING11 ’2”X19’6” BEDROOM- 113’3”X10’11” BATH • Ceraor equivalent makeSanitaryWare • CPFittings of Groheor equivalent make DOORS & WINDOWS• FlushDoorwith Veneerfinishfor Main door • FlushDoorpaintedwith Enamelpaint onboth sidesfor Other Rooms • 3TrackUPVC/ Aluminium Sliding ShuttersforWindowswith provision of Mosquito Meshin SlidingTracks ELECTRICAL • PVCInsulatedWiresofAnchor/ Havells/ Finolex or equivalent make • Switches of Crabtree/ Anchoror equivalent make • Provision forTV,TelephoneandACpointsat convenientlocations DISCLAIME R • This is not a legal document andcannot form part of any legal agreement.Salewill be as per our standard terms & conditions. • All plans, visuals,information,and specifications are subject to change without prior notice. www.Zricks.com
  10. 10. Ou ter RingRoad Whitefi eldRoad Whitefi Road LOCATION MAP 2.5 km from ITPL 1.2 km from Ujjval Vidyalaya 3.5 km from Columbia Asia Hospital KRPuram Whitefield Railway Phoenix Hoodi Market City Whitefield Road Petrol Pump TATAELXSI Zuri eld Road ParkSquareMall Ujjval Metro Station UjjvalVidyalaya ITPL NarayanaHospital MVJEngineeringCollege GenesisSoftwares SAPLabsIndia Inorbit Mall TajVivanta KIADBExport PromotionArea DPSWhitefield School Whitefield Global School Sathya Saibaba Legends DominosPizza FortuneTrinity Ginger SuperSpeciality Hospital CloudNine Hostpital &Pharmacy Graphite India TataConsultancy Services ITCompany/ TechPark Educational Institution RelianceFresh CosmosMall Kundalahalli I Gate DeensAcademySchool Vydehi Institute of Medical Science RelianceFresh Herbs& Spices Hotels Hyper City CMRInstitute ofTechnology ColumbiaAsia Hospital Foodworld Food& Dining RyanInternational School Shopping Industry / Industrial Area OldAirport Marathahalli ShankarEyeClinic Kundalahalli Gate Petrol Pump SigmaTechnologyPark Varthur Kodi ForumValueMall Petrol Pump Petrol Pump Metro Station Sarjapur Outer RingRoad *Map not to scale www.Zricks.com
  11. 11. cognito Establishedin 1907,theAlembic Group, with aturnover in excessof USD400 million, hasadiversifiedbusiness portfoliowhich includes pharmaceuticals, healthcare,real estatedevelopment, glassware,engineeringandchemicals. Alembic PharmaceuticalsLtd.,the Group'sflagshipcompany,is oneof Asia's mostrespectedandvertically- integratedcompanies.Its productshave presencein over75 countries. Acrosstheyears,Alembic hasbeen steadfasttowards its goal of enhancing quality of life throughhigh quality productsandservices.Thiscommitment also resonatesin the Group’s vibrant socialresponsibilityprogramthat includes managementof aleading multi-specialtytertiary carehospital andmultipleschools inVadodara. Bengaluru NearHopeFarmJunction,Whitefield - 560066 TollFree:18001210777| infoblr@alchemyindia.com Disclaimer:This project is owned & developed by Shreno Ltd.(Alembic Group) Vadodara FBColony,Alembic Rd.- 390003 Tel.:02653007900 www.alchemyindia.com www.Zricks.com

×