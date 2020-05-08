Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ev e r y t h i n g y o u s e e k is w i t h i n . .
True to its experiential Zen philosophy of living in each moment, Samsara, blends design and detail, tranquility and vibra...
cognito Alchemy - the process oftransformation, morphing the basic into the elegant, something ordinary into something spe...
Apartments In Vadodara For Sale

Enjoy vibrant and opulent apartment at the Alembic Samsara.These premium 5 BHK apartments in Vadodara are perfect for those seeking urban luxury that is executed to perfection.

Published in: Real Estate
Apartments In Vadodara For Sale

  1. 1. Ev e r y t h i n g y o u s e e k is w i t h i n . .
  2. 2. True to its experiential Zen philosophy of living in each moment, Samsara, blends design and detail, tranquility and vibrancy, andsportsthesurprisingbalanceof privacy with spaciousness. An informed aesthetic runs across the entire development. Landscapesinspired by the renowned Thai gardensopen into fine interiors. A soothing canal adds serenity while a flyover waits silently to transport you right into the hub of the city. 8 ACRES OF PURE PARADISE 80,000 Sq. Ft. OF GARDEN SPACE 532 APARTMENTS 5/3/2 BHK APARTMENTS Site Office: Canal Road, Nizampura Chhani Area, Vadodara - 390003, Gujarat. Call: 9687639701 / 702 / 703
  3. 3. cognito Alchemy - the process oftransformation, morphing the basic into the elegant, something ordinary into something special, amplifying the beauty ofsimplicity. Thisis the cornerstone ofevery Alchemy project. Frombarren land toexquisite landscapes, blueprints toarchitectural masterpieces, rooms to living spaces, dreams toreality; weare transforming your viewofthe world and the waythe world viewsyou. TRA N S F O RM I N G M O D E RN L I VI N G Alchemy is the brainchild of the 106-year old Alembic Group of Companies which has a diversified portfolio of businesses including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, glassware, engineering and chemicals. Our leadership team possesses an experience of developing over 10 million sq. ft. of land and more than 2 million sq. ft. of built-up space which include integrated residential townships, schools, industrial plants, commercial offices and hospitals. We are integrating this legacy of uncompromising build quality, intelligent design and construction methodology into all our future projects. Regd. Office: Alembic Road, Vadodara - 390003, Gujarat.Tel.: +91 265 228 0550 / 0880info@alchemyindia.com • www.alchemyindia.com All visuals, information, and specifications are subject to change without prior notice.

