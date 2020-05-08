Luxury Apartments For Sale In Vadodara

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alchemy - the process of transformation, morphing the basic into the elegant, something ordinary into something special, a...
Shangri La, Alchemy’s maiden project, is all set to become a towering beacon of luxurious living and architectural excelle...
Shangri La ushers in a new era of understated luxury, convenience and sophistication to the residents of Vadodara. An amal...
Your own p r i d e o f p o s sessio n Premier Location Comprehensive Quality New-Age Amenities Shangri La is home to a sta...
Water Recycling Plant Rainwater Harvesting Your own o a s i s o f l e i s u r e A bouquet of leisure facilities, Shangri L...
M A S T E R P L A N 2/3/4 BHK Apartments 8 W.C. SHOWERSHOWER SHOWER W. C. SHOWER SHOWER W. C. TOI LET SYNTHETIC WOOD DECKI...
6 A C R E S O F P U R E PA R A D I S E 2 A C R E S O F G A R D E N SPACE 11 TO W E R S 369 A PA RT M E N TS 9
TOWER - G, H G H 11 M.BEDROOM 10'6" x 16'0" TOILET 5'5" x 7'6" WASH 6'0" x 5'2" KITCHEN 10'0" x 8'11" DINING 8'8" x 10'5" ...
3 BHK AREA - 1880Sq. Ft. TOWER - E, F 3A E F 13 BEDROOM 10'0" x16'5" BEDROOM 10'6" x16'5" TOILET 7'0" x5'6" TOILET 5'6" x9...
3B 3 BHK AREA - 1978 Sq. Ft. TOWER - A, B, C, D 14 M. BEDROOM 15'9" x 13'0" TOILET 9'0" x5'9" BEDROOM 10'0" x14'6" TOILET ...
3 C 3 BHK AREA - 1844Sq. Ft. TOWER - I 16 KITCHEN 10'0" x 9'0" WASH 5'8" x 5'0" BALCONY DINING 10'0" x 10'5" TOILET 5'0" x...
3 D 3 BHK AREA - 1863Sq. Ft. TOWER - I 17 KITCHEN 10'0" x 9'9" DINING 10'0" x 10'5" BEDROOM 10'0" x 15'0" TOILET 7'6" x 5'...
4 4 B AREA - TOWER -K A HK 2618 Sq.Ft. 18 K FOYER 5'8" x4'0" KITCHEN 12'9" x9'0" DINING 11'10" x13'2" TOILET 5'0" x6'8" BE...
4 BHK AREA - 2612Sq. Ft. TOWER - J 4B 19 M. BEDROOM 18'0" x 11'6" BEDROOM 13'3" x 11'6" WASH 6'8" x 6'0" TOILET 6'0" x 6'1...
4 C 4 BHK AREA - 2811 Sq.Ft. TOWER - J 20 BEDROOM 10'3" x13'5" TOILET 5'0" x 6'9" LIVING ROOM 12'0" x 20'0" BALCONY 12'0" ...
SPECIFICATIONS WALL FINISH • Putty on internalwalls FLOORING • Vitrified tiles in the foyer, living, dining, corridorsand ...
AMENITIES • Skating Rink • TennisCourt • Indoor Games Room & Lounge • Children’s Play Area • Toddler Pool with Waterslide ...
LOCATION MAP HOSPITAL 0.5 Km RAILWAYSTATION 3.0 Km AIRPORT 7.0 Km SCHOOL 1.0 Km COLLEGE 4.0 Km TEMPLE 1.0 Km MALLS 1.0 Km ...
cognito DISCLAIMER: • This is not a legal document and cannot form part of any legal agreement. Sale will be as per our st...
Luxury Apartments For Sale In Vadodara
Luxury Apartments For Sale In Vadodara

Plush 4 BHK apartments, Shangri La in Nizampura, Vadodara has luxurious rooms that are redefining modern living spaces. Visit @alembicrealestate.com for details.

Published in: Real Estate
Luxury Apartments For Sale In Vadodara

  1. 1. Alchemy - the process of transformation, morphing the basic into the elegant, something ordinary into something special, amplifying the beauty of simplicity. This is the cornerstone ofevery Alchemy project. From barren land to exquisite landscapes; blue prints to architectural masterpieces, rooms to living spaces, dreams to reality; we are transforming your view of the world and the way the world views you. Our leadership team possesses an experience of developing over 10 million sq. ft. of land and more than 2 million sq. ft. of built-up space which include integrated residential townships, schools, industrial plants, commercial offices, and hospitals. We are integrating this legacy of uncompromising build quality, intelligent design and construction methodology into all our future projects. TR AN S F O R M I N G M O DE R N L I VI N G Alchemy is the brainchild of the 107-year old Alembic group of companies which has a diversified portfolio of businesses including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, glassware, engineering and chemicals.
  2. 2. Shangri La, Alchemy’s maiden project, is all set to become a towering beacon of luxurious living and architectural excellence as it rolls out a new paradigm of living experience in the heart of the city. 1
  3. 3. 2
  4. 4. Shangri La ushers in a new era of understated luxury, convenience and sophistication to the residents of Vadodara. An amalgam of the best of facilities & amenities, Shangri La is where profusion is tempered with purpose, essentials are weaved with extravagance and form with function. w h e r e t h e h u s t l e o f d a i l y l i f e fa d e s away i n t o t h e r u s t l e o f a c o o l breeze; w h e r e p l u s h i n t e r i o r s o p e n up t o l u s h l a n d s ca p e s ; w h e r e t h e r e a r e e q u a l spaces f o r q u i e t r e f l e c t i o n s a n d b o i s t e r o u s c e l e b ra t i o n s ; w h e r e a n i nv i s i b l e s e c u r i t y b l a n k e t c o c o o n s y o u r family; w h e r e t h e r e is ample r o o m f o r s u r p r i s e b u t n o n e f o r co m p ro m i s e ; w h e r e h o m e c o m i n g s a r e a w a r m embrace. 3
  5. 5. 4
  6. 6. Your own p r i d e o f p o s sessio n Premier Location Comprehensive Quality New-Age Amenities Shangri La is home to a state-of-the-art living where each home is a beautiful blend of modern design concepts and traditional ideas of fineliving. Be it the enclave layout or individual home, you will findan unmatched attention to detail, impeccable workmanship and advanced construction techniques. Stringent quality and robust reliability are built-in from foundation to the rooftop. Your own c o c o o n o f s a fe t y Homes at Shangri La have an inbuilt sense of security. A host of invisible and intuitive security systems constantly monitor the main entrance, apartment alleys and outdoor zones to secure your and your family's confidence. The security guards at the entrance and around the property are the frontline of safety and act as effective deterrents against any undesired elements. 24 X 7 Security Visitors' Management Your own l a n d m a r k o f l u x u r y Laid back luxury awaits you at ShangriLa. Expansive living rooms, with ample windows, extend into balconies that bask in the morningsunshine. Spacious bedrooms give each member of the family their own private quarters of luxury, while themaster bedroom floors the residents with its polished-to- perfection wooden flooring. The bathroom offers ample space for you to creatively customize it into your personal retreat. King Size Bedrooms Excellent View from Balcony Plush Flooring Designer Bathrooms Grand Entrance 5
  7. 7. 6
  8. 8. Water Recycling Plant Rainwater Harvesting Your own o a s i s o f l e i s u r e A bouquet of leisure facilities, Shangri La is where the stress of the day's work gives in to arefreshing dip in the pool, an engaging game of tennis, or a session of yoga. Every facility is designed to help you lead a wholesome life, touch base with your innerenergies and recharge yourself for the day to come. State-of-the-art Gym Resort Style Clubhouse Swimming & Splash Pools Indoor Games Jogging /Cycling Track Tennis & Volleyball Courts Badminton Court Skating Rink As you enter this greenscape, embellished with rose beds, native trees, sunflowersand also the Holy Basils, you leave the stress, pollution and noise of the city far behind. Your own sphere o f s e r e n i t y A surreal sphere of peace and tranquility, Shangri La is where serenity soothes thesoul and elevates it. 2 Acres of Lush Garden Enchanting Waterbodies Tree-lined Roads Yoga Pavilion Amphitheatre Outdoor Sit Outs & Gazebo Senior Citizens' Area Your own i s l e o f g r e e n This address will also become your gateway to environment friendly living. All efforts havebeen made to ensure that Shangri La does not replace the existing natural environment but is rather built around it. Itis among the first residential enclaves in Vadodara to house on array of greenfeatures. 7
  9. 9. M A S T E R P L A N 2/3/4 BHK Apartments 8 W.C. SHOWERSHOWER SHOWER W. C. SHOWER SHOWER W. C. TOI LET SYNTHETIC WOOD DECKI NG
  10. 10. 6 A C R E S O F P U R E PA R A D I S E 2 A C R E S O F G A R D E N SPACE 11 TO W E R S 369 A PA RT M E N TS 9
  11. 11. 10
  12. 12. TOWER - G, H G H 11 M.BEDROOM 10'6" x 16'0" TOILET 5'5" x 7'6" WASH 6'0" x 5'2" KITCHEN 10'0" x 8'11" DINING 8'8" x 10'5" 2A 2 BHK AREA - 1391 Sq.Ft. FOYER 4'7" x 5'3" BALCONY 11'9" x 4'6" BALCONY BEDROOM 10'0" x 14'6" BALCONY STORE 4'11" x 6'0" DRAWING 11'0" x 17'0" C.TOILET 4'9" x6'4" W.B.AREA 3'3" x 5'2"
  13. 13. 12 2B
  14. 14. 3 BHK AREA - 1880Sq. Ft. TOWER - E, F 3A E F 13 BEDROOM 10'0" x16'5" BEDROOM 10'6" x16'5" TOILET 7'0" x5'6" TOILET 5'6" x9'0" M. BEDROOM 11'0" x 16'6" DINING 9'7" x 10'5" DRAWING 11'6" x17'0" FOYER 6'0" x5'4" STORE 5'0" x5'2" KITCHEN 10'0" x8'6" WASH 7'10" x5'5" TOILET 5'0" x6'0" BALCONY 11'6" x5'0" BALCONY BALCONY BALCONY
  15. 15. 3B 3 BHK AREA - 1978 Sq. Ft. TOWER - A, B, C, D 14 M. BEDROOM 15'9" x 13'0" TOILET 9'0" x5'9" BEDROOM 10'0" x14'6" TOILET 5'0" x6'4" DINING 9'8" x10'5" DRAWING 11'6" x17'0" BEDROOM 14'0" x10'6" KITCHEN 10'0" x8'11" STORE 5'6" x5'2" FOYER 6'0" x5'11"WASH 8'11" x5'5" BALCONY 8'0" x8'0" TOILET 5'0" x7'0" BALCONY BALCONY BALCONY BALCONY
  16. 16. 15 3B1
  17. 17. 3 C 3 BHK AREA - 1844Sq. Ft. TOWER - I 16 KITCHEN 10'0" x 9'0" WASH 5'8" x 5'0" BALCONY DINING 10'0" x 10'5" TOILET 5'0" x 6'3" BEDROOM 13'8" x10'6" LIVING ROOM 11'0" x 17'6" M. BEDROOM 16'0" x 10'6" BEDROOM 10'0" x14'6" TOILET 8'4" x 5'0" BALCONY 11'0" x5'0" BALCONY BALCONY TOILET 7'4" x 5'0" FOYER 5'11" x 5'6" STORE 5'6" x 5'2" W.B.AREA 7'4" x 5'0"
  18. 18. 3 D 3 BHK AREA - 1863Sq. Ft. TOWER - I 17 KITCHEN 10'0" x 9'9" DINING 10'0" x 10'5" BEDROOM 10'0" x 15'0" TOILET 7'6" x 5'0" TOILET 8'0" x 5'0" M.BEDROOM 10'6" x 15'0" TOILET 4'6" x 7'2" BEDROOM 13'11" x 10'0" BALCONYBALCONY BALCONY LIVINGROOM 11'6" x 17'6" BALCONY 11'6" x 5'0" FOYER 5'11" X 5'5" STORE 5'0" X 5'0" WASH 5'3" X 6'0"
  19. 19. 4 4 B AREA - TOWER -K A HK 2618 Sq.Ft. 18 K FOYER 5'8" x4'0" KITCHEN 12'9" x9'0" DINING 11'10" x13'2" TOILET 5'0" x6'8" BEDROOM 10'0" x14'0" BALCONY BALCONY BEDROOM 15'0" x11'3" TOILET 6'8" x6'5" TOILET 6'5" x8'0" M. BEDROOM 12'0" x 18'0"POOJA 5'0" x2'9" STORE 6'0" x5'0" DRAWING 12'0" x18'0" BALCONY 20'3" x7'0" TOILET 5'6" x6'8" WASH 9'6" x 5'5" SERVANTROOM 6'6" x 5'8" SERVANTTOILET 3'3" x4'11" BEDROOM 14'4" x11'0" 7'10" x 3'8"
  20. 20. 4 BHK AREA - 2612Sq. Ft. TOWER - J 4B 19 M. BEDROOM 18'0" x 11'6" BEDROOM 13'3" x 11'6" WASH 6'8" x 6'0" TOILET 6'0" x 6'10" TOILET 8'10" x 6'0" TOILET 7'6" x 6'0" BEDROOM 10'6" x 14'8" DINING 10'0" x 10'11" KITCHEN 10'6" x 9'9" STORE 6'5" x 5'0" FOYER 6'8" x 6'9" LIVING ROOM 12'0" x 20'0" BALCONY 11'0" x 8'0" TOILET 6'0" x 7'6" BEDROOM 16'8" x 11'0" SERVANTROOM 5'3"x6'2" BALCONY BALCONY BALCONY TOILET 4'0" x 3'3"
  21. 21. 4 C 4 BHK AREA - 2811 Sq.Ft. TOWER - J 20 BEDROOM 10'3" x13'5" TOILET 5'0" x 6'9" LIVING ROOM 12'0" x 20'0" BALCONY 12'0" x8'7" DINING 10'0" x 8'7" WASH 8'0" x 3'11" TOILET 8'6" x 6'0" STORE 7'9" x 6'0" KITCHEN 12'9" x 9'0" FOYER 9'0" x 6'8" TOILET 8'0" x 5'6" TOILET 5'6" x 7'0" BEDROOM 18'7" x10'6" BALCONY BEDROOM 15'3" x10'6" SERVANT ROOM 5'3" x 6'2" M. BEDROOM 17'0" x 11'6" BALCONY BALCONY BALCONY TOILET 4' x 3' PASSAGE 4'4" x 12'3" PASSAGE 9'8" x 5'6" BALCONY
  22. 22. SPECIFICATIONS WALL FINISH • Putty on internalwalls FLOORING • Vitrified tiles in the foyer, living, dining, corridorsand all other bedrooms • Wooden flooring in masterbedroom DOORS AND WINDOWS • Main door with veneer panelling on both sidesand high quality wooden frame • Doors with paint on both sides & wooden frames • Anodized aluminium sliding windows BATH • Vitrified finish tiles • Vitrified finish ondado up to lintel level • World-class sanitaryware - Duravit /Rocca / American Standard / equivalent • Best-in-class plumbing fixtures - Jaquar /Rocca / American Standard / equivalent ELECTRICAL • Highquality modular switches - Havells /Anchor /equivalent • Provision for TV and telephone points at convenient locations KITCHEN • Granite platform with ceramic sink • Vitrified tiles up to 2 ft. height over theplatform • Wash area with ceramic tiles /natural stone flooring and dado • Water connection for washer /dryer • Shelves of natural stone in storagearea 21
  23. 23. AMENITIES • Skating Rink • TennisCourt • Indoor Games Room & Lounge • Children’s Play Area • Toddler Pool with Waterslide RELAXING & REJUVENATING • Swimming Pool & Clubhouse • Fitness Centre • Amphitheater • Banquet Hall (Rental) • Jogging Track SAFE & CONVENIENT • Visitor's Management • Wi-Fi • Driver Room /Toilet in CommonArea • Ample Parking • Lift Access fromBasement GREEN & ECO FRIENDLY • 2 Acres of Landscape • Water Recycling Plant • Rainwater Harvesting 22
  24. 24. LOCATION MAP HOSPITAL 0.5 Km RAILWAYSTATION 3.0 Km AIRPORT 7.0 Km SCHOOL 1.0 Km COLLEGE 4.0 Km TEMPLE 1.0 Km MALLS 1.0 Km ALKAPURI 3.0 Km MARKET 0.5 Km N Genda Circle Spencer’s Mall Vadodara Central Center Square Bhailal Amin General Hospital Alembic Colony Tejas Vidyalaya Gorw a Lake Subhanpura Bridge to Chhani ITI Sahyog Garden Cricket Ground CNG Station Race Course In-Orbit Mall Alembic Vidyalaya Shastri Bridge Ellora Park Pragati Bank Cricket Ground Shell Outlet
  25. 25. cognito DISCLAIMER: • This is not a legal document and cannot form part of any legal agreement. Sale will be as per our standard terms & conditions. • All plans, visuals, information, and specifications are subject to change without prior notice. • For further information, please refer to the booking form available at the booking office. Regd. Office: Alembic Road, Vadodara - 390003, Gujarat • Fax: +91 265 228 1508 info@alchemyindia.com • www.alchemyindia.com Site Office: FB Colony, Near Bhailal Amin Hospital, Vadodara - 390003, Gujarat • Toll Free: 18001210777 The Alembic Group

