1586090190_Mutual_Funds.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
1586090190_Mutual_Funds.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Education

mutual fund

mutual fund

Education

1586090190_Mutual_Funds.pptx

  1. 1. • A mutual fund is a financial intermediary which acts as an instrument of investment. MEACHANISM OF MUTUAL FUND OPERATIONS: It collects funds from different investors to form a common pool of investible funds. This corpus is then invested in a wide variety of investment opportunities. Professional managers handle the corpus and take different decisions from time to time. The investment may be diversified to spread risk and to ensure a good return, i.e., in dividend and capital terms, to the investors. The investors have to bear a small cost for availing such services. Ms. Anvi Jain 2
  2. 2. WORKING OF MUTUAL FUNDS Investors pool their money with Mutual Fund Fund Manager invests pooled money in securities according to a common financial goal Dividend Income and Capital Appreciation are generated Returns are distributed unitholders Ms. Anvi Jain 3
  3. 3. CHARACTERISTICS: • Pool of financial resources • Professionally managed • Indirect investing • Not a form of borrowing and lending relationship. • Representative of Investors Ms. Anvi Jain 4
  4. 4. ADVANTAGES OF INVESTING IN MUTUAL FUNDS: • Professional Management • Diversification • Convenient Administration • Return Potential • Low Costs • Liquidity • Transparency • Tax Deduction Ms. Anvi Jain 5
  5. 5. LIMITATIONS OF INVESTING IN MUTUAL FUND: • No Direct Choice of Securities • Relying on Mutual Funds Manager’s Performance • High Management Fee and Other Expenses • Lock-in-Period Ms. Anvi Jain 6
  6. 6. Mutual Fund Schemes On the basis of Life Span Close-Ended Schemes Open-Ended Schemes On the basis of Income Mode Income Schemes Growth Schemes On the basis of Portfolio Equity Schemes Debt Schemes Balanced Schemes On the bais of Maturity of Schemes Capital Market Schemes Money Market Schemes Ms. Anvi Jain 7
  7. 7. Mutual Fund Schemes On the basis of Sectors Different Sectoral Schemes Load Basis Load Schemes No Load Schemes Special Schemes Index Schemes Offshore Schemes Gilt Securities Schemes Exchange Traded Funds(ETF) Fund of Funds Ms. Anvi Jain 8
  8. 8. SYSTEMATIC INVESTMENT PLAN(SIP) • SIP allows investors to invest in mutual fund scheme, a pre-determined amount at a regular interval( weekly, monthly, quarterly, etc.) • SIPs are ideal for retail investors who do not have the resources to pursue active investments. • It is a simple strategy designed to help investors to accumulate wealth in disciplined manner over long term. • It is a planned approach towards investment and helps to inculcate the habit of savings. • Following benefits could be derived from SIP: a) Rupee-Cost Averaging b) Power of Compounding c) Disciplined Savings d) Flexibility e) Long term Gains f) Convenience Ms. Anvi Jain 9
  9. 9. SYTEMATIC WITHDRAWAL PLAN(SWP) • SWP permits the investor to make an investment at one go and systematically withdraw at periodic intervals, at the same time permitting the balance amount to remain invested. • It is suitable for those investors who are looking for regular income. • SWP may be available in two options: a) Fixed withdrawal, where a specified amount is withdrawn on monthly or on quarterly basis, based on needs and investment goals of the investor. b)Appreciation withdrawal, where 90%(or some other) of the appreciated amount can be withdrawn on monthly/quarterly basis. Ms. Anvi Jain 10
  10. 10. SYSTEMATIC TRANSFER PLAN(STP) • STP permits an investor to transfer his investment from one asset or asset type into another asset or asset type. SOURCE FUND TARGET FUND • STP allows an investor to invest upfront in the source fund, out of which a stipulated amount will be systematically transferred into the target fund at a suggested frequency on a pre-specified date. • STP can be used as a defensive strategy in a volatile market. • Importance: 1. Saves time and effort. 2. Provides opportunity to earn a better return. • Types: 1. FIXED STP 2. CAPITAL APPRECIATION STP Ms. Anvi Jain 11
  11. 11. EVALUATING PERFORMANCE OF MUTUAL FUNDS 1. NET ASSET VALUE It refers to the ownership interest per unit of the mutual fund, i.e, NAV refers to the amount which a unitholder would receive per unit if the scheme is closed. 𝑁𝐴𝑉 = 𝑁𝑒𝑡 𝐴𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑡 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑢𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐹𝑢𝑛𝑑 𝑁𝑜. 𝑜𝑓 𝑈𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑠 𝑂𝑢𝑡𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 . Net Assets = Market Value of Investments + Receivables + Accrued Income + Other Assets – Accrued Expenses – Payables – Other Liabilities 2. Costs Incurred by Mutual Fund a. Initial Expenses attributable to establishing scheme. b. On-going recurring expenses: a. Cost of employing expert investment analyst b. Cost of administration c. Cost of advertisement 𝐸𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑒 𝑅𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜 = 𝐸𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝐴𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑒 𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑡𝑠 𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟 𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 Expenses Ration = Administrative and Advisory expenses, excludes the brokerage fee Ms. Anvi Jain 12
  12. 12. 3. RETURN FROM MUTUAL FUND 𝑅𝑒𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛 = 𝐷𝑖𝑣 + 𝐶𝐺 + [𝑁𝐴𝑉1 − 𝑁𝐴𝑉0] 𝑁𝐴𝑉0 × 100 Where, Div = dividends for the period CG = captal gains realized NAV1 = NAV at the end of the year NAV0 = NAV at the beginning of the year 4. PERFORMANCE OF A MUTUAL FUND: The performance of a mutual fund depends upon the performance of the securities that make up the portfolio of the mutual fund. Ms. Anvi Jain 13
  13. 13. STRUCTURE OF A MUTUAL FUND Ms. Anvi Jain 14
  14. 14. EVOLUTION OF MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA PHASES OF EVOLUTION First Phase(1964-1987) Launch of first scheme by UTI, US-64, in 1964 Second Phase(19877- 1993) Entry of Public Sector Banks, LIC and GIC into the mutual fund industry Third Phase(1993-2003) Entry of Private Sector in mutual fund industry Fourth Phase-Since February 2003 Consolidation and growth of mutual fund industry Ms. Anvi Jain 15
  15. 15. REGULATION OF MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA • Mutual funds in India are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). • Indian mutual funds are subject to stringent requirements about who is eligible to start a fund, how the fund is managed and administrated and how much capital a fund must have on hand. • To start a mutual fund, for example, the fund sponsor must have been in the financial industry for at least five years and have maintained positive net worth for the five years immediately preceding registry. • The SEBI regulations include a minimum startup capital requirement of Rs. 500 million for open-ended debt funds and Rs. 200 million for closed-ended funds. • In addition, Indian mutual funds are only allowed to borrow up to 20% of their value for a term not to exceed six months to meet short-term liquidity requirements. Ms. Anvi Jain 16
  16. 16. MUTUAL FUND INVESTEMENT AND INVESTOR’S PROTECTION IN INDIA Investor protection legislation is implemented under the Section 11(2) of the SEBI Act. The measures are as follows: • Stock Exchange and other securities market business regulation. • Registering and regulating the intermediaries of the business like brokers, transfer agents, bankers, trustees, registrars, portfolio managers, investment consultants, merchant bankers, etc. • Recording and monitoring the work of custodians, depositors, participants, foreign investors, credit rating agencies, etc. • Registering investment schemes like Mutual fund & venture capital funds and regulating their functioning. • Promotion and controlling of self-regulatory companies. • Keeping a check on frauds and unfair trading methods related to the securities market. • Observing and regulating major transactions and take-over of the companies. • Carry out investor awareness and education programme. • Train the intermediaries of the business. • Inspecting and auditing the security exchanges (SEs) and intermediaries. • Assessment of fees and other charges. Ms. Anvi Jain 17
  17. 17. Thank You! :Ms. Anvi Jain Assistant Professor Department of Commerce Shaheed Bhagat Singh College University of Delhi Ms. Anvi Jain 18

