Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SAFETY VALVES
TYPES OF SAFETY VALVE • COVENTIONAL SAFETY VALVE • BALANCED BELOW SAFETY VALVE • PILOT OPERATED SAFETY VALVE
TYPES OF SAFETY VALVE • COVENTIONAL SAFETY VALVE • BALANCED BELOW SAFETY VALVE • PILOT OPERATED SAFETY VALVE
SAFETY VALVES • To protect systems or vessels from excessive pressure 1) Dead weight 2) Lever type 3) Spring
PARTS OF SAFETY VALVE • Body , Yoke • Stem , Seat bushing, Spring, • Disc, spring retainer plates, • Compression screw, • ...
According to construction • 1) Dead weight • 2) Lever type • 3) Spring
According to operation • 1) Pneumatic • 2) Solenoid • 3) Steam
Safety valves my presentation
Safety valves my presentation
Safety valves my presentation
Safety valves my presentation
Safety valves my presentation
Safety valves my presentation
Safety valves my presentation
Safety valves my presentation
Safety valves my presentation
Safety valves my presentation
Safety valves my presentation
Safety valves my presentation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Safety valves my presentation

22 views

Published on

Safety Valve

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Safety valves my presentation

  1. 1. SAFETY VALVES
  2. 2. TYPES OF SAFETY VALVE • COVENTIONAL SAFETY VALVE • BALANCED BELOW SAFETY VALVE • PILOT OPERATED SAFETY VALVE
  3. 3. TYPES OF SAFETY VALVE • COVENTIONAL SAFETY VALVE • BALANCED BELOW SAFETY VALVE • PILOT OPERATED SAFETY VALVE
  4. 4. SAFETY VALVES • To protect systems or vessels from excessive pressure 1) Dead weight 2) Lever type 3) Spring
  5. 5. PARTS OF SAFETY VALVE • Body , Yoke • Stem , Seat bushing, Spring, • Disc, spring retainer plates, • Compression screw, • Cross bar, • upper & lower rings
  6. 6. According to construction • 1) Dead weight • 2) Lever type • 3) Spring
  7. 7. According to operation • 1) Pneumatic • 2) Solenoid • 3) Steam

×